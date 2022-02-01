Sleeper Picks: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Troy Merritt (+300 for a Top 20) … You’ll find Pebble Beach in the coveted foil pack of courses for horses, and he’s among the most recent gems. In his last three appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he’s finished a respective T8, T25 and T16. The 36-year-old also is off to a comfortable start this season with a trio of top 25s in half of his commitments. Currently 38th in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, 26th in proximity and fifth in scrambling.

Chez Reavie (+333 for a Top 20) … At the beginning of last season, he was 40th in the Official World Golf Ranking. It doesn’t seem like it because the Return to Golf was just three months old, but that’s already a long time ago. Since, he’s turned 40 years of age and retreated on the global stage to 228th in the OWGR upon arrival for his 13th appearance at the AT&T. You don’t have to be a learned fan of the sport to understand that leaderboard appearances contribute to higher position in the OWGR, but it might require some time to appreciate the value of making cuts so as not to tumble precipitously into oblivion. He hasn’t connected to a top 10 since that season-opening T3 at Silverado in September of 2020, but he has manufactured 13 paydays in his last 18 starts. His sharpshooting, tee-to-green game also has yielded a 4-for-4 record here in 2018. It’s included a trio of top 25s, including a T16 last year.

Brian Gay (+800 for a Top 20) … No, this isn’t the Butterfield Bermuda Championship where he prevailed as a 48-year-old in 2020 and answered with a T12 earlier this season, but the recently eligible PGA TOUR Champions member has been perfect at Pebble Beach in eight consecutive appearances. The run included a T8 in 2018 and a T7 in 2019. The courses can’t overwhelm him and his small-ball tactics can shine. Still, a top 20 is an aggressive target, so keep your options open for something milder.

Brandon Harkins (+400 for a Top 20) … The local product already had momentum for winning the Pebble Beach Invitational in November, but there’s more where that came from. After converting an opening 63 with eight consecutive birdies on the host course to prevail by two in the annual exhibition not far from his stomping grounds of Lafayette, California, he bagged a sanctioned title at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club on the Korn Ferry Tour on Jan. 26. The two-time PGA TOUR member is 2-for-2 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a T15 in 2018.

Min Woo Lee (+250 for a Top 20) … Just 23 years of age but already a two-time winner on the DP WORLD Tour. In fact, he’ll be defending his title at the Genesis Scottish Open when it debuts as a co-sanctioned event with the PGA TOUR in July. He’s fortified his position on the world stage, too, with four top 10s in his last six starts to climb into the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking and secure an invite into the Masters .