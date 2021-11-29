Brandon Harkins gets confidence boost at Pebble Beach

Brandon Harkins knew he’d been playing well but even he couldn’t believe what he saw when he took a peek at the leaderboard midway through the second round at the TaylorMade Pebble Beach Invitational.

“I happened to look at the leaderboard halfway through the second round and I had a seven-shot lead at one point, which was kind of wild,” Harkins said.

Competing against a field full of Korn Ferry Tour, LPGA, PGA TOUR Champions and PGA TOUR pros like Zach Johnson, Harkins blew away the field a week ago, leading from his third hole of the first round all the way to the winner’s circle. His 21-under four-round total was two shots better than former PGA TOUR winner Alex Cejka and Korn Ferry Tour winner Harry Hall. In the first round, Harkins blew the minds of his amateur partners, reeling off eight consecutive birdies from No. 11-No. 18 at Pebble Beach.

“They had been talking with each birdie but after the sixth, they got real quiet. They quit talking about it,” Harkins said. “And then we walked off the 18th green to make the turn and I had made another one, and I could hear them talking real quietly saying, ‘Damn, that’s eight in a row!’”

It’s actually not the longest birdie streak of his career. Harkins reeled off nine consecutive birdies in a mini-tour event one time, and he once was even-par through eight holes in a Skins game before finishing the round a mind-blowing 11-under.

Either way, the confidence Harkins takes away from the win at Pebble in advance of the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season is invaluable, especially after doing so in his first competitive rounds since the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

“Nothing but positives. I’ve been working pretty hard this offseason, but I didn’t really have that high of expectations going in, but I had been practicing quite a bit and getting in shape and all that, so I knew it was in there somewhere,” Harkins said. “Sometimes you don’t really know your first event back what’s going to show up but nothing but confidence for me knowing that I can get it done when I need to.”

It’d admittedly be easy for Harkins to be frustrated that he’s heading back to the Korn Ferry Tour in 2022. The 35-year-old made the FedExCup Playoffs in 2018 and also spent 2019 on the PGA TOUR, and in a normal year, he would have been back on the PGA TOUR in 2021 after ending the year in the top 25 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points Standings in 2020. But the COVID-19 pandemic forced a two-year wraparound season, and he had to spend an extra year on the Korn Ferry Tour and ultimately dropped outside of the top 25 in 2021, falling to 39th in points.

Was he disappointed in that? Absolutely, but it’s no time to sulk, and he feels like he knows largely what to attribute the 2021 slide down the standings to.

“To be perfectly honest, I kind of just wore myself out. I played too much,” Harkins said. “I just played a ton and kind of got worn down, but yeah, I would definitely call it disappointment because I expect to be up there on the PGA TOUR. But, also with that said, I’m looking forward to this year and getting back out there and getting the job done.”

It was fatique and mental errors in 2021 that he felt like ultimately doomed him. The physical side of the game was strong enough to get him back to the PGA TOUR, but he made too many mental errors when it mattered. So, he’s worked all offseason with his coach, Laird Small, who is the Master Instructor at Pebble Beach Golf Academy, to clean up that side.

“I will tell you I’m doing a lot of work more so than I ever have on the mental side of things,” Harkins said. “My instructor is really good when it comes to the stuff between the ears, and I’m looking at the game a little bit differently. I’m setting my goals a little bit differently. They’re a lot more intricate goals. It was nice to put those in play at Pebble. It was kind of a trial run for me, but just working on a lot of little different mental aspects of the game. I’m actually really excited because I think it’s going to be a big help for me.”

Harkins started to see that work pay off in his win at the TaylorMade Pebble Beach Invitational, and it’s got him fired up for 2022 and what he might be able to accomplish out on the Korn Ferry Tour. Outside of a win and securing one of the 25 PGA TOUR cards given out in the Regular Season, Harkins main goal is relatively simple.

Outside of a win and moving on to the TOUR, there’s just smaller things like I’d really like to minimize my mental errors out there. I’m OK making a bad swing. That’s OK with me. It’s more making a mistake, a poor decision, that bothers me more than a bad golf swing,” Harkins said. “So just kind of keeping those to a minimum this year. I let that slip a little bit last go around. So just thinking properly around a golf course for an entire year. That’s going to be a huge priority for me.”