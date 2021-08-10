Sleeper Picks: Wyndham Championship

NOTE: For the next three events, Rob will focus only on golfers needing a good performance to advance in the FedExCup Playoffs. In this first edition, all five below enter the Wyndham Championship outside the top 125 in points. Scenarios for all golfers to advance can be reviewed here .

Scott Piercy (+1000 for a Top 10) … This ain’t his first rodeo but he still hasn’t experienced pressure like this in some time. Positioned 126th in the FedExCup, his first goal is to make the cut, obviously, and he’s done just that in each of his last six trips to Sedgefield (since 2010). After that, because of his veteran presence and knack to go low, he might actually have a target on his back despite his opening role as spoiler. Comin’ in hot, too, with a solo third at the Barracuda Championship.

Ryan Moore (+800 for a Top 10) … If he were to qualify for the Playoffs, he’d be a true spoiler, but at 142nd in the FedExCup, he’s furthest outside the bubble of the guys on this page. He rested a sore back at the end of 2020, so the 38-year-old is poised to open the 2021-22 PGA TOUR season on a Major Medical Extension, which he wouldn’t need if he reaches the Playoffs. The 2009 Wyndham champion has added a pair of top 10s since, including a T6 in 2018. He’s also only one month removed from his co-runner-up at the John Deere Classic. Sits fourth on TOUR in fairways hit and 19th in proximity, but most of all, he plays with the freedom of the safety net awaiting.

Cameron Percy (+550 for a Top 20) … At 133rd in the FedExCup, the 47-year-old Aussie never has been closer to qualifying for the Playoffs. This is his eighth try. Sedgefield sets up so well for him to do it, too. He leads the PGA TOUR in greens in regulation, slots T10 in proximity and ranks T2 in par-3 scoring. So, if he was going to pick one time to light fire with the putter, it’s right now. He’s cashed in four previous trips but never for a top 30. Arrives with a confidence-building string of six straight cuts made. Only one was a top 30 (T11, Deere), but one is greater than zero.

Camilo Villegas (+600 for a Top 20) … If the golf gods have a heart, the breaks will go his way this week. After opening the season with a Major Medical Extension and eventually securing conditional status, he arrives at the regular season finale sitting 129th in the FedExCup, and with five consecutive paydays in tow. The 39-year-old Colombian prevailed here in 2014 and has three top 20s among five top 30s in seven appearances at Sedgefield.

Austin Cook (+1000 for a Top 20) … Every season, there’s always at least one story of success with a back against the wall. If what happened on Sunday at the Barracuda Championship is a harbinger, then he might be the man on the mission to fulfill the annual narrative this week. He closed with two eagles and five birdies for a tournament-high-tying 19 points in a single round. The T15 shifted him up only one notch to 134th in the FedExCup, but only he can feel the momentum going into the Wyndham Championship where he’s 3-for-3.