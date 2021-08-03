Sleepers: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Carlos Ortiz (+10000) … For some, the long trip from Japan will be only that – long – but it might be exactly what he needs after likely experiencing mixed emotions after plummeting from T3 to T42 in the final round of the Olympics. His closing 78 was three higher than anyone else in the field on Sunday. However, nothing can replace the fulfillment of representing his native Mexico at the Games. Returning to life as a touring professional at 35th in the FedExCup, he’s poised for his deepest run in the Playoffs. Possesses a balanced attack that has generated a trio of top 10s this season, including his breakthrough title in Houston last fall. It also doesn’t hurt that he can look at his record in stroke-play WGCs and find a pair of top 20s, one at Chapultepec in 2019, the other at Concession five months ago.

Martin Laird (+20000) … He was the first to turn an extension of status in the modified graduate reshuffle category into victory when he prevailed in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open nearly 10 months ago. The Scot has managed only one more top 25 in a full-field event since (T23, PGA Championship) but he placed T28 in his most recent start at the John Deere Classic. It ended an 0-for-3 skid, too. Currently 15th on TOUR in both fairways hit and greens in regulation, it’s a potent combination at TPC Southwind that he hasn’t seen since 2013, which also happens to be the last time he’s qualified for a World Golf Championship.

Jim Herman (+30000) … This is just third career appearance in a World Golf Championship and his first since the 2016 edition of the FedEx St. Jude Invitational when it was contested at Firestone, but the 43-year-old has connected four top 30s upon arrival, he’s 49th on the PGA TOUR in ball-striking and T31 in proximity. Most of all, as one of the unlikeliest qualifiers (for winning the 2020 Wyndham Championship), he has nothing to lose and everything to gain. It’s a mantra that could be applied to the timing of each of his three career victories.

Aaron Rai (+15000) … In one of the quirks of rescheduled competition, there are two winners of the Scottish Open in this week’s field. Min Woo Lee of Australia prevailed in that tournament four weeks ago, while Rai of England connected for his title 10 months ago. His first European Tour title at the Hong Kong Open in 2018 yielded his TPC Southwind debut in 2019, and he didn’t squander the opportunity in finishing T12. After scattering a trio of top 25s early in 2021, he’s arriving with five consecutive paydays, two of which for a top 20, including a T19 at The Open Championship. Currently 16th on his circuit in fairways hit and 12th in greens in regulation.

Ryosuke Kinoshita (+30000) … It’s been a career-defining summer for the 30-year-old from Japan. His breakthrough victory at the Japan Golf Tour Championship served as his ticket to TPC Southwind and what is his PGA TOUR debut in the United States. In his next start three weeks later, he won again on his home circuit and later finished T59 at The Open Championship in his first-ever appearance in a major. Currently second in earnings on the JGTO, third in greens hit and sixth in scoring average.