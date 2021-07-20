Sleeper Picks: 3M Open

Cameron Tringale (+3000) … He’s always had a tough time in the majors, but a T26 at The Open Championship signifies a departure from the norm. It’s his sixth payday in 13 career majors and just his second top 50 (T38, 2015 Masters). He placed T14 in his previous start in Detroit, so the 33-year-old brings momentum to Minnesota, but he doesn’t even need it after finishing T3 at TPC Twin Cities last year. Currently 49th on the PGA TOUR in greens hit, ninth in scrambling and 16th in adjusted scoring.

Erik van Rooyen (+8000) … Until he confirms it, we must continue to assume that he’s a first-time father after withdrawing from each of the tournaments between the U.S. Open and The Open Championship this summer. We also should respect that the Nappy Factor will kick in even though he’s 139th in the FedExCup and pressured to perform. Simplifying life outside the ropes matters and at a time when he returns to the familiar area near his collegiate stomping grounds of the University of Minnesota.

Brandon Hagy (+10000) … Capitalized on similarly built 156-man fields in Detroit and the Quad Cities this summer with a T6 and a T18, respectively. Few can send it like the 30-year-old does off the tee, but his putting is the difference-maker. Connected four red numbers here last year but he left town with but a share of 46th place. He didn’t qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs but his eligibility was extended another season due to the pandemic and he hasn’t squandered it. Currently 76th in the FedExCup.

Roger Sloan (+15000) … The 34-year-old Canadian is familiar with the intensity of the summer stretch, so while he’d prefer not to be as low as 147th in the FedExCup, there is some comfort in having been there and done that on this stage before. He arrives having cashed in six of his last seven starts, too, with a mini-burst-best T21 in Detroit three weeks ago. He’s 30th on TOUR in greens in regulation, but it was a cooperative putter that yielded a T15 in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2019.

Wes Roach (+50000) … Motivations vary because goals are different. Variables such as overall talent and attainable objectives are influenced by timing. So, while he’d obviously love to qualify for the Playoffs for the first time in what is his fifth season on TOUR, the target immediately ahead is cracking the top 200 in FedExCup points and riding that wave into the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. The 32-year-old from Tennessee is 201st in the FedExCup, but he’s missed only one cut in 13 individual events on the PGA TOUR and KFT combined in 2021. If he had played enough to qualify for official rankings, he’d slot 53rd in greens hit and T13 in par-5 scoring. He also puts himself in position to pounce regularly. He’d rank fourth in first-round scoring average with 10 consecutive red numbers (after a season-opening round of par at Silverado). The set included the first-round lead (64) at Congaree.

Odds were sourced on Tuesday, July 20 at 5 a.m. ET. For live odds visit betmgm .

NOTE: Sleeper is a relative term, so Rob uses unofficial criteria to determine who qualifies. Each of the following usually is determined to be ineligible for this weekly staple: Winners of the tournament on the current host course; winners in the same season; recent major champions; top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking; recent participants of team competitions.