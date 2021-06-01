Sleeper Picks: Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

Kevin Streelman (+5000) ... In a field of this caliber, he qualifies as a Sleeper. He’s slipped outside the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking, but only barely at 58th. He’s almost the same at 60th in FedExCup points, so the foundation has been laid onto which to build at Muirfield Village. It’s been kind to the 42-year-old over the years, too. Since 2015, he’s 6-for-6 with two top 10s and another two top 20s. Currently 23rd on TOUR in greens in regulation, 42nd in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and 31st in adjusted scoring.

Brendan Steele (+20000) … As reliable as anyone on the PGA TOUR in 2021 because he hasn’t missed a cut in 12 starts. He can hold his own off the tee but his skill set has catered to shorter tracks thanks to a balance of distance and precision tee to green, yet he’s 5-for-5 at Muirfield Village since 2015. His record includes a pair of top 20s, including a personal-best T13 last year.

Chris Kirk (+12500) … Happy to put May in the rearview mirror. He went 1-for-3 with a T69 at Colonial. In the first four months of 2021, he connected for four top 10s and another three top 25s. Muirfield Village forces him to be accurate off the tee because he likely will be hitting more longer irons than average, but that’s also the strength of his game. Currently inside the top 45 on TOUR in greens hit, proximity to the hole and Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. It’s been a minute, but he did record a T4 here in 2014. Overall, he’s 4-for-8 with two top 25s.

Luke List (+15000) … The longest of this grouping, he’s proved why at Torrey Pines (T10), TPC San Antonio (T17) and Quail Hollow (T6) in 2021. Ranks 12th on the PGA TOUR in distance of all drives, 13th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and T24 in par-5 scoring, but the 36-year-old also is T51 in greens hit and 35th in SG: Tee-to-Green. In his fourth Memorial last year, he pulled those same levers en route to a share of 10th place, finishing second in distance of all drives, T3 in GIR, T7 in proximity and even T3 in scrambling.

Patrick Rodgers (+15000) … This attention wages course history against recent form. Since having his first child on New Year’s Eve of 2020, he’s just 7-for-16 with one top 25. However, he finished T8 (2018) and T18 (2020) in his last two appearances at Muirfield Village. His muscle off the tee doesn’t hurt, and he’s a little above average in finding greens in regulation and with his putter. He’s also a scorer on the par 5s.

NOTE: Sleeper is a relative term, so Rob uses unofficial criteria to determine who qualifies. Each of the following usually is determined to be ineligible for this weekly staple: Winners of the tournament on the current host course; winners in the same season; recent major champions; top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking; recent participants of team competitions.