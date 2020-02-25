Sleeper Picks: The Honda Classic

Harry Higgs … PGA National is no joke, but it doesn't discriminate against newcomers. Since the current definition of a rookie was adopted during the 2013 season, 15 true rookies have recorded a top-25 finish at The Honda Classic. They're led by Daniel Berger's playoff loss in 2015, Luke Guthrie's solo third in 2013 and Wesley Bryan's T4 in 2017. Higgs has enjoyed a fruitful rookie experience in 2019-20 with six top 25s, including in each of his last three starts. He's consistent throughout his bag, evidenced by ranking 16th in the all-around. He's also 24th in bogey avoidance.

Russell Knox … Before the Scot was twice a winner on the PGA TOUR, two of his three podium finishes occurred at PGA National, first with a playoff loss in his debut in 2014, and then with a T3 in 2015. His penchant in finding so many fairways and greens not only positioned him as a threat on challenging tracks, it also laid the foundation for sustainable success. Alas, he's just 2-for-4 without a top 25 in The Honda Classic since, but the interim between the close calls and his latest appearance has allowed his stature to subside enough to qualify among this weekly fivesome. Still proficient with the irons, he slots 16th in greens hit and T28 in proximity. He's also 25th in scrambling and 11th in bogey avoidance.

Jhonattan Vegas … It's no secret why he's 6-for-7 at PGA National with three top 20s, including last year's T16 when he opened with a field-low 64. The 35-year-old Venezuelan always has profiled as a ball-striker, and a long-hitting one at that when the occasion calls for it. He's also proven to be streaky, so what better than a course-record 62 in his finale at Coco Beach upon which to spring into south Florida. Predictably en route to his T9 at the Puerto Rico Open, he ranked inside the top 15 in total driving and greens in regulation.

Sam Burns … Until he wins a PGA TOUR event, it's possible that fans' lasting image of him is when he was in lockstep and matching smiles with Tiger Woods off the first tee at PGA National in the final round two years ago. Burns went on to birdie the hole and closed in bogey-free 68 to place T8. (Woods signed for an even-par 70.) After returning from a broken ankle last summer, Burns endured a quiet autumn, but he's connected for a T6 (American Express) and a T23 (Genesis) more recently. He can hang with almost anyone off the tee, but his putting is the primary, albeit inconsistent weapon thus far this season.

Tim Wilkinson … The 41-year-old southpaw from New Zealand has been the poster boy of resiliency throughout his career. Amid injuries and in between membership statuses, he's managed to make 171 PGA TOUR starts while cracking the top 110 in FedExCup points or earnings (when it still determined status) only once. He's poised for his seventh appearance at PGA National where two of his career four mid-tournament withdrawals have occurred and where he hasn't finished inside the top 50 in 12 years. However, all three of his top 25s this season were logged in his last four starts, so his form is in as good shape as he's displayed. Currently 18th in fairways hit, T25 in proximity, 28th in scrambling and T18 in bogey avoidance.

NOTE: Sleeper is a relative term, so Rob uses unofficial criteria to determine who qualifies. Each of the following usually is determined to be ineligible for this weekly staple: Winners of the tournament on the current host course; winners in the same season; recent major champions; top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking; recent participants of team competitions.