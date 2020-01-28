Sleeper Picks: Waste Management Phoenix Open

Martin Laird … The Scot has slumped in recent months, but he always emerges from hibernation in the Valley of the Sun. He's also among the bevy of PGA TOUR members who will be sleeping at home this week, and he's been a fixture at TPC Scottsdale since he first qualified in 2009. In 11 starts, he's cashed eight times, four of which for a top 10. For various reasons, the final round has been his bane as he's broken par only once in the last six finales, but his scoring average in his last 24 competitive loops overall is 68.75.

Matt Jones … Like Laird, the native Aussie is a local resident, but Jones hasn't qualified since 2017 when he needed a sponsor exemption to crack the field. He finished T36 for his fifth straight cut made in the tournament. He committed to this year's edition on merit and with six consecutive paydays worldwide in tow, the highlight of which a victory at his national open in early December. He launched the streak with a T20 in South Korea and he opened the season with a T10 at Greenbrier.

Bud Cauley … En route to a T4 at PGA WEST two weeks ago, he revealed that he had knee surgery in the fall. That explains why he sat out after a T9 in Houston, but both results are evidence that he was well enough then and feeling good again now. In his last 10 starts, five of his six cuts made went for a top 25. Inside the top 40 on TOUR this season in Strokes Gained: Putting, scrambling, par-5 scoring and adjusted scoring. Also 4-for-5 at TPC Scottsdale.

Chesson Hadley … The last time he was included in this group, he finished T18 at the Shriners in October. It's the best result of his last 13 starts. His track record at TPC Summerlin is terrific, so it was an easy call for the tall drink of water. His history at TPC Scottsdale isn't as strong, but it's getting there. He's 3-for-4 with a T5 in 2018 and a T20 last year. When he's on, his irons are responsible. Thus far this season, he's 29th in greens hit, T33 in proximity and 15th in Strokes Gained: Approach-the Green, but he's also 34th in putting: birdies-or-better, so there's fire to follow the spark.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat … Remember this guy? The Thai turned 30 last July and qualified for his first FedExCup Playoffs, but it was a disappointing summer and early fall until he finished T8 at THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES. It sparked a modest consecutive cuts made streak of five that remains active as he pegs it at TPC Scottsdale for the third time. He placed T33 last year while averaging only 11 greens in regulation per round (T66). He did his work on the greens, slotting third in both Strokes Gained: Putting and putting: birdies-or-better percentage. It's his strongest skill, so this week's objective it to set up more scoring opportunities to let it shine.

NOTE: Sleeper is a relative term, so Rob uses unofficial criteria to determine who qualifies. Each of the following usually is determined to be ineligible for this weekly staple: Winners of the tournament on the current host course; winners in the same season; recent major champions; top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking; recent participants of team competitions.