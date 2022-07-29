Inside the Field: Wyndham Championship

The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

Scroll below for the Wyndham Championship field list as of Friday, July 22 at 5 p.m. ET:

Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)

Jason Day

Si Woo Kim

Webb Simpson

Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)

Danny Willett

Winner of The Open (five-year exemption)

Shane Lowry

Francesco Molinari

Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)

Billy Horschel

Kevin Kisner

Justin Rose

Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)

Tyrrell Hatton

Adam Scott

PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)

Ryan Brehm

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Tyler Duncan

Harris English

Rickie Fowler

Brian Gay

Lucas Glover

Jim Herman

Garrick Higgo

Sungjae Im

Sung Kang

Patton Kizzire

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

K.H. Lee

Adam Long

Keith Mitchell

Sebastián Muñoz

C.T. Pan

J.T. Poston

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

J.J. Spaun

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Nick Taylor

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Richy Werenski

Career money exemption

Luke Donald

Bill Haas

Rory Sabbatini

Nick Watney

* Sponsor's exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)

Scott Brown

Sponsor's exemption (members not otherwise exempt)

Jason Dufner

Joohyung Kim

Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Chris Gotterup

Cole Hammer

Trent Phillips

PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year

Thomas Gibson

Past Champion of Respective Event

Brandt Snedeker

Life Member

Davis Love III

Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup

Charley Hoffman

Brian Harman

Harold Varner III

Aaron Wise

Russell Henley

Jhonattan Vegas

Kevin Streelman

Harry Higgs

Mackenzie Hughes

Andrew Putnam

Doug Ghim

Brandon Hagy

Peter Malnati

Adam Schenk

Kramer Hickok

Brian Stuard

Henrik Norlander

Doc Redman

Roger Sloan

Hank Lebioda

Denny McCarthy

James Hahn

Zach Johnson

Russell Knox

Matt Wallace

Sam Ryder

Matthew NeSmith

Scott Piercy

Anirban Lahiri

Brice Garnett

Scott Stallings

Chesson Hadley

Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup (non-member)

Will Zalatoris

# Major medical extension

Danny Lee

William McGirt

Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)

Stephan Jaeger

Joseph Bramlett

Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)

Davis Riley

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Alex Smalley

Patrick Rodgers

Aaron Rai

Brandon Wu

David Lipsky

Adam Svensson

Taylor Moore

Hayden Buckley

Vince Whaley

Taylor Pendrith

Lee Hodges

John Huh

Matthias Schwab

Max McGreevy

Greyson Sigg

Nick Hardy

Justin Lower

Callum Tarren

Andrew Novak

Austin Smotherman

Michael Gligic

Kelly Kraft

Austin Cook

Dylan Wu

Paul Barjon

Curtis Thompson

Ben Kohles

Seth Reeves

David Skinns

Jared Wolfe

Scott Gutschewski

Dawie van der Walt

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Chris Stroud

Brett Drewitt

Joshua Creel

Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)

Mark Hubbard

Ryan Armour

Satoshi Kodaira

Chase Seiffert

Vaughn Taylor

Cameron Percy

Camilo Villegas

Jim Knous

Ryan Moore

Bo Van Pelt