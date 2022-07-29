-
Inside the Field: Wyndham Championship
July 29, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Scroll below for the Wyndham Championship field list as of Friday, July 22 at 5 p.m. ET:
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
Jason Day
Si Woo Kim
Webb Simpson
Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
Danny Willett
Winner of The Open (five-year exemption)
Shane Lowry
Francesco Molinari
Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
Billy Horschel
Kevin Kisner
Justin Rose
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Tyrrell Hatton
Adam Scott
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Ryan Brehm
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Corey Conners
Joel Dahmen
Tyler Duncan
Harris English
Rickie Fowler
Brian Gay
Lucas Glover
Jim Herman
Garrick Higgo
Sungjae Im
Sung Kang
Patton Kizzire
Martin Laird
Andrew Landry
K.H. Lee
Adam Long
Keith Mitchell
Sebastián Muñoz
C.T. Pan
J.T. Poston
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
J.J. Spaun
Sepp Straka
Robert Streb
Nick Taylor
Michael Thompson
Brendon Todd
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Richy Werenski
Career money exemption
Luke Donald
Bill Haas
Rory Sabbatini
Nick Watney
* Sponsor's exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
Scott Brown
Sponsor's exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Jason Dufner
Joohyung Kim
Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Chris Gotterup
Cole Hammer
Trent Phillips
PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
Thomas Gibson
Past Champion of Respective Event
Brandt Snedeker
Life Member
Davis Love III
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
Charley Hoffman
Brian Harman
Harold Varner III
Aaron Wise
Russell Henley
Jhonattan Vegas
Kevin Streelman
Harry Higgs
Mackenzie Hughes
Andrew Putnam
Doug Ghim
Brandon Hagy
Peter Malnati
Adam Schenk
Kramer Hickok
Brian Stuard
Henrik Norlander
Doc Redman
Roger Sloan
Hank Lebioda
Denny McCarthy
James Hahn
Zach Johnson
Russell Knox
Matt Wallace
Sam Ryder
Matthew NeSmith
Scott Piercy
Anirban Lahiri
Brice Garnett
Scott Stallings
Chesson Hadley
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup (non-member)
Will Zalatoris
# Major medical extension
Danny Lee
William McGirt
Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)
Stephan Jaeger
Joseph Bramlett
Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
Davis Riley
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Alex Smalley
Patrick Rodgers
Aaron Rai
Brandon Wu
David Lipsky
Adam Svensson
Taylor Moore
Hayden Buckley
Vince Whaley
Taylor Pendrith
Lee Hodges
John Huh
Matthias Schwab
Max McGreevy
Greyson Sigg
Nick Hardy
Justin Lower
Callum Tarren
Andrew Novak
Austin Smotherman
Michael Gligic
Kelly Kraft
Austin Cook
Dylan Wu
Paul Barjon
Curtis Thompson
Ben Kohles
Seth Reeves
David Skinns
Jared Wolfe
Scott Gutschewski
Dawie van der Walt
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Chris Stroud
Brett Drewitt
Joshua Creel
Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
Mark Hubbard
Ryan Armour
Satoshi Kodaira
Chase Seiffert
Vaughn Taylor
Cameron Percy
Camilo Villegas
Jim Knous
Ryan Moore
Bo Van Pelt
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.
