-
-
Power Rankings: The RSM Classic
-
-
November 15, 2021
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
- Kevin Kisner has seen plenty of success at The RSM Classic. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
The RSM Classic is the last of nine stops before the traditional holiday hiatus. A year ago, an official trip to Mayakoba was scheduled after Thanksgiving, so, amid a pandemic, concluding the fall portion of any season beforehand no longer is taken for granted.
A maximum field of 156 assembles as usual at Sea Island Golf Club in Saint Simons Island, Georgia. To accommodate a gathering of that size at this latitude in mid-November, two courses are used for the first two rounds. Every golfer will play one round each on Seaside and Plantation. Once the 36-hole cut of low 65 and ties is determined, only Seaside will host the third and final rounds.
For a review of the tracks with different pars, what it should require to succeed and more, scroll past the projected contenders.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Alex SmalleyNot surprisingly, he exploited the 11th-hour to compete in Houston. for a T15. The Duke product has been making the most of his opportunities since the LOCALiQ Series in 2020.Not surprisingly, he exploited the 11th-hour to compete in Houston. for a T15. The Duke product has been making the most of his opportunities since the LOCALiQ Series in 2020. 14 Adam LongKept the pedal down in Houston with a T11 that matched last year’s result at Memorial Park. It was his third straight top 25 (since ZOZO) and 10th consecutive top 30 when making a cut.Kept the pedal down in Houston with a T11 that matched last year’s result at Memorial Park. It was his third straight top 25 (since ZOZO) and 10th consecutive top 30 when making a cut. 13 Seamus PowerHe’s more confident than his 1-for-4 slate at Sea Island through 2019. The recent winner at Keene Trace has a trio of top 25s this season to go with six consecutive top 20s over the summer.He’s more confident than his 1-for-4 slate at Sea Island through 2019. The recent winner at Keene Trace has a trio of top 25s this season to go with six consecutive top 20s over the summer. 12 Henrik NorlanderA positive COVID-19 test dashed his chance to compete here last year. Playoff victim at Sea Island in 2016; T5 in 2019. Also 5-for-5 this season with a T4 (SFC) and a T18 (ZOZO).A positive COVID-19 test dashed his chance to compete here last year. Playoff victim at Sea Island in 2016; T5 in 2019. Also 5-for-5 this season with a T4 (SFC) and a T18 (ZOZO). 11 Denny McCarthyA perennial flourisher in the fall, the 28-year-old’s T11 in Houston already was his third top 20 of the season. He closed with a field-low 64. He’s also recorded a T8 at Sea Island (2019).A perennial flourisher in the fall, the 28-year-old’s T11 in Houston already was his third top 20 of the season. He closed with a field-low 64. He’s also recorded a T8 at Sea Island (2019). 10 Alex NorenWith a T10 in his debut here in 2019 and a T18 last year, and with seven consecutive cuts made worldwide upon arrival, four of which for a top 20, the Swede has earned this endorsement.With a T10 in his debut here in 2019 and a T18 last year, and with seven consecutive cuts made worldwide upon arrival, four of which for a top 20, the Swede has earned this endorsement. 9 Harris EnglishRested since a sore back forced him to walk off The Summit Club in the final round a month ago, so benefit of the doubt contributes to his expectations at home this week. T6 last year.Rested since a sore back forced him to walk off The Summit Club in the final round a month ago, so benefit of the doubt contributes to his expectations at home this week. T6 last year. 8 Cameron SmithAnother week, another new stage for the 28-year-old Aussie. Consistently strong T15 at Memorial Park is the latest of a litany of leaderboard appearances in the last three months.Another week, another new stage for the 28-year-old Aussie. Consistently strong T15 at Memorial Park is the latest of a litany of leaderboard appearances in the last three months. 7 Louis OosthuizenAmong the notables upended by the phenomenon at Plantation last year (see below). He opened with 1-over 73 on it and would go on to miss the cut. It’s his only MC since June of 2020.Among the notables upended by the phenomenon at Plantation last year (see below). He opened with 1-over 73 on it and would go on to miss the cut. It’s his only MC since June of 2020. 6 Russell HenleyThe first-round co-leader at Memorial Park held on for a T7 that spotlighted every club. It’s his third top 25 this season and 10th of 2021. He connected top 10s at Sea Island from 2015-2017.The first-round co-leader at Memorial Park held on for a T7 that spotlighted every club. It’s his third top 25 this season and 10th of 2021. He connected top 10s at Sea Island from 2015-2017. 5 Robert StrebThe two-time winner at Sea Island has regained form just in time for his latest title defense. In his last seven starts, he has three top 20s, including two top 10s in his last three.The two-time winner at Sea Island has regained form just in time for his latest title defense. In his last seven starts, he has three top 20s, including two top 10s in his last three. 4 Corey ConnersHe has all the tools to thrive anywhere, but he hasn’t faltered in picking spots best for his eye and feels. Sea Island has been among them. He’s 3-for-3 with a T23 (2018) and a T10 (2020).He has all the tools to thrive anywhere, but he hasn’t faltered in picking spots best for his eye and feels. Sea Island has been among them. He’s 3-for-3 with a T23 (2018) and a T10 (2020). 3 Webb SimpsonThrice a podium finisher but sans a celebration at Sea Island where he’s carded red numbers in 31 of 34 rounds, 29 of which in the 60s. Placed T14 in his last start at The Summit Club.Thrice a podium finisher but sans a celebration at Sea Island where he’s carded red numbers in 31 of 34 rounds, 29 of which in the 60s. Placed T14 in his last start at The Summit Club. 2 Scottie SchefflerHaving zero problems with the expectations thrust upon him, but winning ain’t easy, especially at this level. Will try again on the coattails of a 4th-T2 heater. T5 in only trip here in 2019.Having zero problems with the expectations thrust upon him, but winning ain’t easy, especially at this level. Will try again on the coattails of a 4th-T2 heater. T5 in only trip here in 2019. 1 Kevin KisnerAll-time earnings leader at Sea Island with a win (2015) and a P2 (2020) among five top 10s. Only three months removed from capturing victory at Sedgefield where his record is similarly strong.All-time earnings leader at Sea Island with a win (2015) and a P2 (2020) among five top 10s. Only three months removed from capturing victory at Sedgefield where his record is similarly strong.
Among the notables reviewed in Tuesday’s Fantasy Insider will be Talor Gooch, Joaquin Niemann and Branden Grace, as well as former RSM champions Mackenzie Hughes (2016) and Charles Howell III (2018).
A not-so-funny thing happened at the Plantation Course last year. After billing as a gettable stock par 72 with a scoring average of 70.439 in its debut as a redesign in 2019, it opened to an average of 72.590 last year. Then, as originally anticipated, it dropped to 70.066 in the second round, but the damage already was done.
A challenging wind was consistent over the first two days last year, too, but Seaside, a stock par 70, checked in with respective averages of 69.883 and 68.679.
Plantation customarily has been the spot to pile up the par breakers. Ever since it was added (and generated a rotation) in 2015, the tried-and-true objective was to capitalize on the one loop granted and its par 5s. That remains a goal, but with an early forecast of calm air on Thursday and gusty winds on Friday, the half of the draw that attempts to tackle Planation in the second round will be wise to be sure to take advantage of what could be record scoring at Seaside in the opener. Daytime highs will drop from the mid-70s on Thursday into the mid-60s for the remainder. There’s a small threat of rain on the weekend, but an interruption of play isn’t expected.
Like with all courses situated along and near a body of water over which the horizon is only more water, wind dictates the speeds of greens, but fairness across two rounds is imperative. Seaside is expected to measure as long as 13 feet on the Stimpmeter, but that likely wouldn’t happen until the weekend if it does at all because the wind will continue to push in heartily from the north. Plantation’s greens are prepped to touch 12 feet. All 36 greens are carpeted with non-overseeded bermudagrass.
Despite the wind, overall scoring for what is a 72-hole, even-par aggregate of 282 will be low. Robert Streb and Kevin Kisner concluded regulation last year in 19-under 263 to clinch the third straight year with that winning score, and then Streb prevailed in a playoff. He also survived a playoff in the last edition for which Seaside was the solo host in 2014, but his aggregate that year was 14-under 266.
ShotLink is used only on Seaside, but Streb’s 72-hole calculations last year positioned him T7 in greens in regulation, 11th in putts per GIR, 17th in putting: birdies-or-better and fifth in scrambling. It was a balanced attack on a pair of courses each tipping at just over 7,000 yards. Distance off the tee is not a prerequisite to be the last to qualify for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions.
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
PGATOUR.COM’s Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton recaps and previews every tournament from numerous angles. Look for his following contributions as scheduled.
MONDAY: Power Rankings
TUESDAY*: Sleepers; Fantasy Insider
SUNDAY: Qualifiers, Reshuffle, Medical Extensions, Rookie Ranking
* - Rob is a member of the panel for PGATOUR.COM’s Expert Picks for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, which also publishes on Tuesday.
-
-