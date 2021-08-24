-
Power Rankings: BMW Championship
August 24, 2021
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
Top 10
All-time shots in the FedExCup Playoffs
Unscheduled Monday finishes present a handful of challenges to everyone they touch, but if there’s a positive to the loss of one day between THE NORTHERN TRUST and this week’s scheduled Thursday start of the BMW Championship, it’s that the next host is as close to a neutral site as the field of 69 will tackle. (Patrick Reed, who is seeded 26th, withdrew due to a bout with pneumonia.
For an introduction to Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, the format and more, keep reading beyond the expanded ranking of projected contenders.
POWER RANKINGS: BMW CHAMPIONSHIP
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 20 Keegan BradleyLike many others on the same tee sheet, he already was a short-lister at Caves Valley before a T11 at Liberty National. Ball-striking remains as advertised, but the putter came through.Like many others on the same tee sheet, he already was a short-lister at Caves Valley before a T11 at Liberty National. Ball-striking remains as advertised, but the putter came through. 19 Webb SimpsonCaves Valley is in his wheelhouse but he’s so balanced, anyway, and consider that although he’s just under the PGA TOUR average in distance of all drives, he’s a lofty sixth in par-5 scoring.Caves Valley is in his wheelhouse but he’s so balanced, anyway, and consider that although he’s just under the PGA TOUR average in distance of all drives, he’s a lofty sixth in par-5 scoring. 18 Scottie SchefflerIt’s been 13 years since Camilo Villegas was the last first-time winner in the Playoffs (at Bellerive). A neutral site makes too much sense for a coronation as Scheffler keeps rapping on the door.It’s been 13 years since Camilo Villegas was the last first-time winner in the Playoffs (at Bellerive). A neutral site makes too much sense for a coronation as Scheffler keeps rapping on the door. 17 Viktor HovlandUpended by an outward 42 en route to a closing 77 at Liberty National where he started the finale at T6, but he was inside top 11 in fairways hit, GIR and proximity for the tournament.Upended by an outward 42 en route to a closing 77 at Liberty National where he started the finale at T6, but he was inside top 11 in fairways hit, GIR and proximity for the tournament. 16 Shane LowryThe Irishman already was percolating for a while before he burst into contention with a third-round 62 at Liberty National before settling at T11. Ranked sixth in SG: Tee-to-Green for the week.The Irishman already was percolating for a while before he burst into contention with a third-round 62 at Liberty National before settling at T11. Ranked sixth in SG: Tee-to-Green for the week. 15 Daniel BergerThe terrific putter finished third-from-last in Strokes Gained: Putting at Liberty National and finished T56, but it’s been 10 months since he’s gone consecutive starts without a top 20.The terrific putter finished third-from-last in Strokes Gained: Putting at Liberty National and finished T56, but it’s been 10 months since he’s gone consecutive starts without a top 20. 14 Brooks KoepkaHis putter let him down at Liberty National (T31) after a T54 at TPC Southwind, but he continues to deliver tee to green. Hasn’t gone more than two starts without a top-six finish in 2021.His putter let him down at Liberty National (T31) after a T54 at TPC Southwind, but he continues to deliver tee to green. Hasn’t gone more than two starts without a top-six finish in 2021. 13 Sam BurnsSo much for concern of his unfamiliarity in the Playoffs. Answered a P2 at TPC Southwind with a T21 at Liberty National where he was T11 after 54 holes. Slotted T4 in par-5 scoring for the event.So much for concern of his unfamiliarity in the Playoffs. Answered a P2 at TPC Southwind with a T21 at Liberty National where he was T11 after 54 holes. Slotted T4 in par-5 scoring for the event. 12 Dustin JohnsonMissing the cut in the series opener obviously wasn’t how he wanted to start his title defense of the FedExCup, but he’s benefited from not having to navigate the extra day of competition.Missing the cut in the series opener obviously wasn’t how he wanted to start his title defense of the FedExCup, but he’s benefited from not having to navigate the extra day of competition. 11 Bryson DeChambeauHis inconsistency remains the only constant after a T31 at Liberty National, but he figures to rise into the mix again at Caves Valley where power and precision tee to green are valuable.His inconsistency remains the only constant after a T31 at Liberty National, but he figures to rise into the mix again at Caves Valley where power and precision tee to green are valuable. 10 Harris EnglishGot beat up on the par 4s at Liberty National (ranking T72) and still managed to sign for four red numbers and finish T31. In three of previous four starts, had a win, a third and a fourth.Got beat up on the par 4s at Liberty National (ranking T72) and still managed to sign for four red numbers and finish T31. In three of previous four starts, had a win, a third and a fourth. 9 Sungjae ImRecovered from an even-par 71 at Liberty National to post 11-under 273 and record a top 20 for his best finish of four straight on the road worldwide. Beware the scorer with the momentum.Recovered from an even-par 71 at Liberty National to post 11-under 273 and record a top 20 for his best finish of four straight on the road worldwide. Beware the scorer with the momentum. 8 Cameron SmithCapitalized on a third-round 60 at Liberty National and forced a playoff. Fifth last week in GIR, second in proximity, third in SG: Tee-to-Green, third in scrambling and T4 in par-5 scoring.Capitalized on a third-round 60 at Liberty National and forced a playoff. Fifth last week in GIR, second in proximity, third in SG: Tee-to-Green, third in scrambling and T4 in par-5 scoring. 7 Corey ConnersHis top 10 at Liberty National essentially cemented his place at the TOUR Championship, as he rose eight spots to 20th in points. Now he faces an even more rewarding test for his ball-striking.His top 10 at Liberty National essentially cemented his place at the TOUR Championship, as he rose eight spots to 20th in points. Now he faces an even more rewarding test for his ball-striking. 6 Tony FinauAlthough he needed an extra hole to win on Monday, he played video-game golf: first in proximity, par-4 scoring, all-around; second in distance of measured drives, GIR, SG: Tee-to-Green.Although he needed an extra hole to win on Monday, he played video-game golf: first in proximity, par-4 scoring, all-around; second in distance of measured drives, GIR, SG: Tee-to-Green. 5 Collin MorikawaWhile he’s adapted to pretty much everywhere he’s played, his tee-to-green game fits Caves Valley better than it does Liberty National where he missed the cut as the FedExCup points leader.While he’s adapted to pretty much everywhere he’s played, his tee-to-green game fits Caves Valley better than it does Liberty National where he missed the cut as the FedExCup points leader. 4 Xander SchauffeleOdd week at Liberty National where a blistering 62 in the second round was his only sub-70. He didn’t hurt his cause but he really didn’t help it much, either, holding firm at 13th in points.Odd week at Liberty National where a blistering 62 in the second round was his only sub-70. He didn’t hurt his cause but he really didn’t help it much, either, holding firm at 13th in points. 3 Patrick CantlayHung up yet another top-15 finish in the Playoffs on Monday. It also was his 15th top 25 in 22 starts this season. Among the best in SG: Tee-to-Green and the best in scrambling.Hung up yet another top-15 finish in the Playoffs on Monday. It also was his 15th top 25 in 22 starts this season. Among the best in SG: Tee-to-Green and the best in scrambling. 2 Justin ThomasDidn’t win THE NORTHERN TRUST but he didn’t waste his opening 63 en route to a T4, his best finish anywhere THE PLAYERS win. Led TNT field in putting inside 10 feet (66-for-68).Didn’t win THE NORTHERN TRUST but he didn’t waste his opening 63 en route to a T4, his best finish anywhere THE PLAYERS win. Led TNT field in putting inside 10 feet (66-for-68). 1 Jon RahmHis summer has been fraught with many challenges, but he’s responded stronger. Late miscues at Liberty National cost him victory but a solo third was fourth straight top 10 and 12th of 2021.His summer has been fraught with many challenges, but he’s responded stronger. Late miscues at Liberty National cost him victory but a solo third was fourth straight top 10 and 12th of 2021.
Louis Oosthuizen, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth, Alex Noren and Rory McIlroy will be among the notables reviewed in the Fantasy Insider.
Situated in Baltimore County, Caves Valley GC is about a dozen miles to the northwest of downtown Baltimore as the oriole flies. It’s significant not only as the host of the top 70 in the updated FedExCup standings for the penultimate tournament of the 2020-21 season, but neither the City of Baltimore nor Baltimore Country has hosted the PGA TOUR since, well, before the PGA TOUR was the PGA TOUR. This marks the first visit to the region since 1962 when the final edition of the Eastern Open Invitational was contested at Mount Pleasant Golf Club in Baltimore proper. Doug Ford prevailed by one over Bob Goalby.
Caves Valley has hosted a handful of competitions since it opened in 1991. For men only, in addition to a pair of events of note for seniors, the 2005 NCAA Division I Men’s Championship and the 2007 Palmer Cup were staged on site. Of those who participated in the more recent, Dustin Johnson (22nd seed), Billy Horschel (27th), Brian Harman (39th), Webb Simpson (52nd) and Chris Kirk (60th) are back this week. But again, it’s been 14 years since they were here and when they were amateurs. Suffice it to say that the statute of limitations for relevant course history has elapsed.
At 7,542 yards, the stock par 72 designed by Tom Fazio is a bigger ballpark than most. The full complement of four par 5s serves as default scoring opportunities on unfamiliar greens that, in turn, will reward ball-strikers until the field finds the pulse for the bentgrass greens. Furthermore, because the targets average just 5,200 square feet, the approach game likely will determine the final leaderboard.
The combination fescue-bluegrass rough has been allowed to grow to four inches on the perimeter, so with putting surfaces stretching to 12½ feet on the Stimpmeter, Caves Valley sets up as a first- and second-shot track. That, of course, brings us back to the ball-striker model.
There’s so much more at stake at the BMW Championship than the official victory, the membership extension through at least 2022-23 for the winner and official earnings. Golfers inside the top 30 of the FedExCup standings at the conclusion of the tournament not only will advance to the TOUR Championship but each will receive an exemption into the 2022 editions of the Masters, the U.S. Open and The Open Championship. Consider that even winners of some tournaments rewarding the full allocation of FedExCup points don’t qualify automatically for the last two.
With no cut at Caves Valley, it’ll be a 72-hole race for all the spoils. There will be physical sweating in addition to the mental variety. Daytime temperatures will eclipse 90 degrees on Thursday and Friday before a gradual cooling occurs, albeit with highs still ranging into the mid- to upper-80s on the weekend. Juicy air will promote the development of clouds, rain and possibly storms every day. Wind will not be a factor, which means that every bit of the elevated heating will be felt, but unlike the course, that’s something that all have experienced.
