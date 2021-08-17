-
Power Rankings: FedExCup Playoffs
August 17, 2021
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
Top 10
All-time shots in the FedExCup Playoffs
The 15th edition of the FedExCup Playoffs to conclude the PGA TOUR season has arrived. There will be math and there will be a test, three of them in fact, but it’s all to determine who is crowned the 2021 FedExCup champion.
The format is exactly how it was introduced in 2019 but the last four years have taught a lot in terms of projecting who advances to the TOUR Championship. This annual Power Rankings for the FedExCup Playoffs examines the structure, the recent history and this year’s set of host courses. A projected ranking of 30 to reach the finale gets you started.
POWER RANKINGS: FEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 30 Stewart CinkHistorically supported to advance as the 19-seed but he’s yet to recorded another top 25 since his second victory of the season at Harbour Town. Also his first trip to the Playoffs in three years.Historically supported to advance as the 19-seed but he’s yet to recorded another top 25 since his second victory of the season at Harbour Town. Also his first trip to the Playoffs in three years.
29 Billy HorschelThe 2014 FedExCup champ opened as the 25-seed last year, too. He went MC-T33 to qualify as the last man in the finale before finishing last. Only one top-35 finish in last six starts, however.
28 Louis OosthuizenGiven that he opens as the 8-seed and is a virtual lock to advance to the TOUR Championship, you can understand why he’s resting a sore neck. The question is how much rest he needs.
27 Russell HenleyYou don’t assemble the kind of season that he has without running all the way to the tape. Despite Sunday’s disappointment at Sedgefield, the 44-seed has all kinds of momentum to spoil.
26 Webb SimpsonOutside-most threat. Always tough to believe when a household name with six top 10s opens as low as he is at 46th, but it’s what happens without a podium finish. Trending hard upon arrival.
25 Joaquin NiemannFrom 74th in his debut in 2019 to 26th and an advance to the TOUR Championship in 2020, the three-time runner-up in 2021 can elevate his expectations as he opens this year seeded 18th.
24 Tony FinauSecond straight Playoffs in which he’s opened as the 23-seed. He’s gunning for his fifth consecutive appearance at East Lake. The course chameleon is scuffling enough to be dangerous.
23 Jason KokrakIf ever you wanted imagery of the career bell curve, he’d be at its summit, waving and clutching two trophies. The 12-seed is headed to his second Playoffs finale after a breakout season.
22 Sam BurnsAs so many before him have as well, he spiked in his third season as a TOUR member. And now, seeded 10th, he’s headed to his first Playoffs finale. It’s all gravy but he’ll keeping pouring it in.
21 Kevin KisnerGets benefit of the doubt as most recent winner (Wyndham), momentum and general firepower. The 29-seed opened 40th last year and was one of two outside opening top 30 to reach East Lake.
20 Rory McIlroyThe only with the chance for a third FedExCup title. Seeded 26th, he won’t need his A-game to advance to East Lake for the eighth time, but it’s that narrative of 2021 that he’ll have to overcome.
19 Corey ConnersThe 28-seed has opened on the bubble before and capitalized. In 2019 debut, he was 31st, finished T21 at Liberty National and advanced to East Lake. Much more consistently strong today.
18 Paul CaseySplashes at 45th in points. Under the previous iteration in 2016, he opened 68th, placed T31 in the first event, and then went 2nd-2nd-4th for fifth in the FedExCup. Five(!) top fives at East Lake.
17 Bryson DeChambeauWithout a top 10 in three tries at East Lake, the 7-seed sets up as a threat more at Liberty National and Caves Valley. One of six in Playoffs history to win consecutive events (2018).
16 Abraham AncerWhile in position to make a deep run, he didn’t cement a trip to East Lake until his breakthrough title at the WGC-St. Jude. Sixth in points and the runner-up at Liberty National in 2019.
15 Hideki MatsuyamaThe 29-year-old from Japan has reached East Lake in all seven tries, and he opened worse than his current 14th in each of the last three. Missing Wyndham cut granted well-timed rest.
14 Cameron SmithAfter a banner Regular Season, the talented Aussie opens at a career-best 16th in the FedExCup. Also streaky, he last placed T5 at TPC Southwind. Celebrates his 28th birthday on Wednesday.
13 Viktor HovlandFrom the Korn Ferry Tour Finals in 2019 to East Lake in consecutive FedExCup Playoffs, the consistently strong ball-striker (seeded 11th) figures to be a fixture in these events for a long time.
12 Harris EnglishHe can’t be defined as a spoiler but it was only two years ago when this year’s 4-seed didn’t even qualify. Poised to punctuate a career season on the backbone of fantastic putting.
11 Scottie SchefflerThe 21-seed is the only PGA TOUR non-winner inside the top 40, not that he cares. He opened his first Playoffs in 2020 seeded 24th and went T4-T20-5th. Already comfy on the biggest stages.
10 Justin ThomasAs the 9-seed, there’s no doubt that he’ll be at East Lake. The only question is which JT will show for the series. He’s been a terror in the Playoffs but hasn’t gone on a heater since late 2020.
9 Patrick ReedThe 22-seed is benefited as the most recent winner at Liberty National, but it’s only in the last two years that he’s figured out East Lake (with top 10s), so he has unique leverage this year.
8 Daniel BergerWith a victory and a T3 contributing to a career-best eight top 10s this season, including in three of his most recent four starts, it looks like a misprint that he’s seeded just 20th.
7 Collin MorikawaAnd just like that, he’s atop the FedExCup standings entering his third Playoffs. The unknown of Caves Valley likely will benefit his ball-striking, but there’s a learning curve on either end.
6 Patrick CantlayHis opening position as the 3-seed is evidence of his firepower despite “only” five top 10s. His four podium finishes include a pair of wins. Playoffs history lacks a victory but it’s solid.
5 Brooks KoepkaQualified for but didn’t compete in last year’s Playoffs due to soreness in his knee and hip. Opened as the top seed in 2019 and finished T3 at East Lake. Currently lurking at 15th in points.
4 Dustin JohnsonSeeking to become the first FedExCup champ to successfully defend. Opened 2020 Playoffs as the 15-seed and went Win-P2-Win. This year, he 17th, his worst starting slot since 2012 (26th).
3 Xander SchauffeleWon TOUR Championship (2017) and again scored lowest over 72 holes at East Lake (2020), yet neither time did he win the FedExCup. Figures that the gold medalist is the lucky 13-seed.
2 Jon RahmGiven how much of a force he’s been for about 13 months, it seems that the only person who can beat him is himself. Seeded fifth. In four appearances at East Lake, his best finish is fourth (2020).
1 Jordan SpiethHe’ll advance to East Lake after a three-year hiatus. The 2-seed hasn’t been this high since he opened 2015 at the top before eventually capturing the title. Rested with smart scheduling.
It always seems that just when we’re settling into the latest format of the FedExCup Playoffs, it changes. Sometimes it’s because of the reduction to three tournaments. That’s what happened in 2019. Other times, unfortunately, a pandemic influences the points distribution. Of course, that was last year’s experience when points were merely tripled due to playing time lost midseason. However, a recommitment has been made to quadruple FedExCup points for the first two tournaments of 2021.
Last year’s adjustment didn’t alter the course of history, however; that is, in time, it won’t appear as an anomaly. Since the current points structure was implemented in 2017, all top-19 opening seeds advanced two tournaments. In 2017 and 2018, and when points were quadrupled, that meant to the third leg of what was a four-event series. Since 2019, it’s meant a trip to the TOUR Championship.
This is why all of this year’s top-19 opening seeds are found in the ranking of 30 above. Baked into that is an acceptance that every FedExCup ranking is different no matter the seeds because points totaled in the Regular Season carry forward into the first two events of the Playoffs.
Only THE NORTHERN TRUST that opens the Playoffs will have a 36-hole cut of low 65 and ties. There is no cut in the last two tournaments. And because the opening field of 125 (actually 124 because 8-seed Louis Oosthuizen is resting a sore neck) will be whittled to 70 for the BMW Championship, the series opener is the most volatile. When this slice of 55 debuted in 2019, four seeds outside the opening top 70 advanced. The worst finish among them was recorded by 74-seed Joaquin Niemann, who finished T30 at THE NORTHERN TRUST at Liberty National, also the cite of this year’s edition of the same tournament.
Last year, six from outside the top 70 survived, but it took no worse than a T13 (by three golfers) to do it. In fact, 111-seed Charley Hoffman also placed T13, but he rose to just 77th, thus submitting the best finish in the series opener that didn’t propel him forward.
Monday’s Power Rankings for THE NORTHERN TRUST presents the usual breakdown of the host course among other information, and there will be stand-alone Power Rankings for the last two tournaments, but no matter who advances to the BMW, he will be competing as a professional for the first time at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, so there is no recent history on which to rely. It’ll truly be a neutral field.
Caves Valley has hosted a number of marquee events, including the 2002 U.S. Senior Open, the 2005 NCAA Division I Men’s Championship, the 2007 Palmer Cup and the 2017 Bridgestone Senior PLAYERS Championship. The Tom Fazio design will be set up for the BMW as a stock par 72 capable of stretching to 7,542 yards. Like it’s relatively near partner in these Playoffs, Liberty National, Caves Valley also boasts bentgrass greens.
The top 30 in the FedExCup standings at the conclusion of the BMW Championship will advance to the TOUR Championship at East Lake in Atlanta. It will challenge familiarly as a par 70 at 7,346 yards with bermuda greens.
In 2019, seven golfers who opened the Playoffs outside the top 30 advanced to East Lake. Last year, only two converted. The lowest seed in either edition to survive was Abraham Ancer. As the 67-seed in 2019, he was the runner-up at Liberty National and climbed to eighth for the BMW.
By merely reaching the Playoffs finale, the golfers are set with traditional exemptions into the 2022 editions of the Masters, the U.S. Open and The Open Championship among many other invitations if not already equipped. Seeding upon arrival will determine all Starting Strokes, which doubles as the leaderboard position at the beginning of play. The top seed opens at 10-under, the 2-seed at 8-under, and so on.
To be clear, the winner of the TOUR Championship will possess the lowest score in relation to par combined with his Starting Strokes. For example, if the top seed, who opens at 10-under, scores 10-under 270 for 72 holes, his total score will be 20-under. Meanwhile, if the 5-seed, who opens at 5-under, scores 14-under 266 for 72 holes, his total score will be 19-under. Last year, although Dustin Johnson opened as the top seed at 10-under, his 72-hole score of 11-under 269 was good for just T3 overall in aggregate scoring, but he prevailed by three strokes in combined scoring because of the opening advantage.
The FedExCup champion is credited with official victory, but neither FedExCup points nor official earnings apply to the TOUR Championship. Only the leaderboard with the influence of Starting Strokes and bonus prize money will be applied. The winner at East Lake also secures a five-year TOUR membership exemption (through 2025-26).
In the history of the FedExCup, six golfers have won a Playoffs event as the top seed entering the tournament they won. Dustin Johnson was the most recent when he prevailed at the 2020 TOUR Championship.
The Playoffs also have been a haven for momentum and piling up victories. On 10 occasions, including twice in 2008, a golfer has won exactly two Playoffs events, including consecutively six times. Rory McIlroy has done it twice (2012, 2016), but he’s one (2012) of four who didn’t win the FedExCup in the series in which he recorded multiple victories. His second of two FedExCup titles occurred in 2019 when Starting Strokes was introduced.
Of course, there also are the tough-luck experiences. In 2019, Kevin Tway opened as the 41-seed and posted respective results of T24 and T11, yet finished 31st in the FedExCup. Last year, Brian Harman (69-seed) went T11-T12 to place 37th, Jason Kokrak (90th) went T13-T6 to finish 42nd, and Russell Henley (101st) went T8-T25 to settle at 56th. However, just making it to the Playoffs means that a PGA TOUR member has had a successful season. It also means that his job is secure for the next.
