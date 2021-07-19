-
Power Rankings: 3M Open
July 19, 2021
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
- Louis Oosthuizen has recorded seven top-10 finishes this season on the PGA TOUR. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
When the surname of the golfer with the greatest impact on this generation, Tiger Woods, also is the name of the clubs used to hit the ball the furthest, it’s tough to impress the fans who have the pulse of oddities, coincidences and quirks in the sport. Yet, the 3M Open is one first name away from doing just that.
3M originally is known as the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, but the name of the shortest title sponsor of a PGA TOUR event soon could be associated with something a little different.
This is the third edition of the 3M Open and the first two winners were Matthew Wolff and Michael Thompson, respectively. As of Monday, there are only 14 golfers in the field of 156 at TPC Twin Cities with “M” as the initial of the first name by which they want to be known, including both former champions. (For example, Mito is a nickname for Guillermo Pereira.) So, if any is superstitious and open to the possibility, he’ll appreciate the funky trend upon arrival.
For more on how TPC Twin Cities will test and other analysis, continue reading beneath the projected contenders.
POWER RANKINGS: 3M OPEN
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Dylan FrittelliAuthoring an extreme season with a pair of fifth-place finishes in majors, a T9 at the Match Play and a T22 at THE PLAYERS among only 10 paydays, but he finished T18 here at year ago, too.Authoring an extreme season with a pair of fifth-place finishes in majors, a T9 at the Match Play and a T22 at THE PLAYERS among only 10 paydays, but he finished T18 here at year ago, too.
14 Steve StrickerRoll your eyes at his T3 at the 2017 3M Championship at TPC Twin Cities all you want, but he’s won twice on the PGA TOUR Champions in the last three months. T41 in last start at the Deere.
13 Mito PereiraHe’s so overwhelmed by his PGA TOUR promotion that he placed T5 at the Barbasol in his third start as a member. The 3M Open is both a bonus this summer and a final tune-up for the Olympics.
12 Stewart CinkPeppering scoreboards with red numbers but he hasn’t put four rounds together since winning the RBC Heritage. Still, at eighth on TOUR in GIR and first in par-3 scoring, he remains a threat.
11 Robert MacIntyreCapitalizing on the top-10 exemption via his T8 at The Open, the lefty now is just 4.779 FedExCup points from achieving Special Temporary Membership. He’d rank 148th among members.
10 Matthew WolffThe inaugural winner of the 3M Open finished T12 in his title defense and has averaged 66.63 in eight rounds. Continues to pick his spots that have included a T15 at Torrey Pines a month ago.
9 Ryan MooreIt was only a week ago when he opted not to make the trip for The Open in favor of a family vacation (after a T2 at the Deere). Ended a long slump in 2020 with a T12 at TPC Twin Cities.
8 Charl SchwartzelHe’s cooled since bracketing four straight top 25s with podium finishes, but not much. T19 at the U.S. Open and T26 at the Barbasol. Also popped for a T3 here during a drought last year.
7 Hank LebiodaMay have been the only golfer hotter than Seamus Power entering last week’s doubleheader. Now returns with three straight top 10s in tow. Red numbers in all eight rounds at TPC Twin Cities.
6 Luke ListConsecutive top-five finishes immediately in the wake of the massive relief that his newborn son is healthy. Led the field at Keene Trace in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green; 22nd on TOUR in the stat.
5 Bubba WatsonNo matter his form in advance of the Travelers, he always plays well in that comfort zone, and he chased a T19 there this summer with a T6 in Detroit. Six top 20s in the last four months.
4 Tony FinauGolfers don’t go to any host in The Open rota hoping to find form, but that’s what happened. After a mini-slump, he finished T15 and ranked T3 in GIR. T23-T3 in his two tries at TPC Twin Cities.
3 Emiliano GrilloThis close to putting it all together. Fifth on TOUR in GIR, T1 in proximity and first in par-4 scoring. Led The Open in putts per GIR en route to a T12. Placed T3 in 3M Open debut last year.
2 Dustin JohnsonSlowed by a third-round 73 at Royal St. George’s and still managed to finish T8. It’s his best result in five months but he’s hung up four straight top 25s. Second on TOUR in adjusted scoring.
1 Louis OosthuizenTournament debutant is 13-for-13 in 2021 with a trio of seconds and a T3. Continues to lead TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting and conversion percentage inside 10 feet. Third in scoring.
Tuesday’s Fantasy Insider will include reviews of defending champion Michael Thompson, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Rickie Fowler and other notables.
Since the Travelers Championship in late June, and as is the experience every summer, the recent lineup of courses testing full fields on the PGA TOUR gives every member targeting a coveted spot in the FedExCup Playoffs a fair and consistent opportunity to get the job done. TPC Twin Cities and the 3M Open has slipped into this cadence like it’s always been there, lock step with the others.
The par 71 tips at 7,431 yards. After debuting to a scoring average of 69.455 in 2019, numerous modifications were made to toughen the track. They seem to work because last year’s scoring was almost a half-shot higher at 69.948, but gusty winds in the second round were responsible. The opening round was only 0.14 strokes higher, and the third and final rounds scored lower than the inaugural.
With no changes to the course, this week’s forecast supports a return to a redder number. No worse than light winds are expected throughout the tournament and they’ll do little to cool air that will warm well into the 90s. Rain might fall later on Friday and/or on Saturday, but an extended delay would be surprising.
Bentgrass greens right around a TOUR-average of 6,500 square feet are ready to roll up to 12-and-a-feet on the Stimpmeter. Primary rough once again will be trimmed to three-and-a-half inches.
Like all of the courses hosting opens of the last few weeks, the setup at TPC Twin Cities favors hitting greens and sinking putts. Michael Thompson’s primary weapon always has been his putter, so it was not at all shocking that he paced the 2020 field in Strokes Gained: Putting. He also ranked T3 in greens hit (15 per round) to lay the groundwork for his 72-hole aggregate of 19-under 265, but he also slotted second in scrambling (10 of 12). Inside 10 feet alone, he was 61-for-64.
