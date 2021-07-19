Power Rankings: 3M Open

When the surname of the golfer with the greatest impact on this generation, Tiger Woods, also is the name of the clubs used to hit the ball the furthest, it’s tough to impress the fans who have the pulse of oddities, coincidences and quirks in the sport. Yet, the 3M Open is one first name away from doing just that.

3M originally is known as the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, but the name of the shortest title sponsor of a PGA TOUR event soon could be associated with something a little different.

This is the third edition of the 3M Open and the first two winners were Matthew Wolff and Michael Thompson, respectively. As of Monday, there are only 14 golfers in the field of 156 at TPC Twin Cities with “M” as the initial of the first name by which they want to be known, including both former champions. (For example, Mito is a nickname for Guillermo Pereira.) So, if any is superstitious and open to the possibility, he’ll appreciate the funky trend upon arrival.

For more on how TPC Twin Cities will test and other analysis, continue reading beneath the projected contenders.

