-
-
Power Rankings: The Open Championship
-
-
July 12, 2021
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
-
Best Of
Best shots of Jon Rahm's PGA TOUR career... so far
Shane Lowry forever will celebrate his victory at The Open Championship at Royal Portrush in 2019, but even though the pandemic canceled last year’s edition of the oldest major, if all you remembered were images and stories of the after-party in his native Dublin, you’d understand why it could have taken two years to simmer down.
Lowry’s title in Northern Ireland was just as popular a coronation as the lone major victory of Northern Ireland’s Darren Clarke at Royal St. George’s in 2011, albeit for very different reasons. Indeed, both Irishmen would be prominently positioned in a Power Rankings consisting of blokes with whom you’d trade barbs over a pint or three, but Clarke was 42 years of age and still in the throes of life without his wife, Heather, who died of cancer five years prior.
The 149th staging of The Open returns to Royal St. George’s this week. It’s the 15th time that it’s hosted. Clarke and Lowry are in the field of 156 that required the R&A to play every club in its bag to construct. For more on that, the backdrop, the weather – naturally – and other details, continue reading below the expanded ranking of projected contenders.
RELATED: Nine things to know about Royal St. George's | How the field qualified
POWER RANKINGS: THE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 20 Alex NorenIn missing the cut in the Quad Cities, can’t rule him out looking ahead to this week after a T4 in Detroit. T6-T17-T11 in the last three Opens. Ten top 25s on the PGA TOUR this season.In missing the cut in the Quad Cities, can’t rule him out looking ahead to this week after a T4 in Detroit. T6-T17-T11 in the last three Opens. Ten top 25s on the PGA TOUR this season. 19 Lucas HerbertAfter prevailing in a light field in Ireland, the Aussie recorded a T4 in the deep field in Scotland. He had been trending toward something special with top 20s in the U.S. in his previous two starts.After prevailing in a light field in Ireland, the Aussie recorded a T4 in the deep field in Scotland. He had been trending toward something special with top 20s in the U.S. in his previous two starts. 18 Dustin JohnsonRested since a T25 at the Travelers. Scuffling relative to his expectations but he’s the world’s top-ranked golfer for a reason. Shared runner-up honors at Royal St. George’s in 2011.Rested since a T25 at the Travelers. Scuffling relative to his expectations but he’s the world’s top-ranked golfer for a reason. Shared runner-up honors at Royal St. George’s in 2011. 17 Harris EnglishWith a surname like that, the American fits in perfectly. Oh, and his form ain’t too shabby, either. Took third at Torrey Pines, and then prevailed in the lengthy playoff at TPC River Highlands.With a surname like that, the American fits in perfectly. Oh, and his form ain’t too shabby, either. Took third at Torrey Pines, and then prevailed in the lengthy playoff at TPC River Highlands. 16 Tony FinauComing off his first 0-for-2 in two years, also ending at Travelers, but he’s 4-for-4 at The Open with top 10s in the last two. Struggles at TPC River Highlands aside, he’s among the best to adapt.Coming off his first 0-for-2 in two years, also ending at Travelers, but he’s 4-for-4 at The Open with top 10s in the last two. Struggles at TPC River Highlands aside, he’s among the best to adapt. 15 Ian PoulterSince missing the cut at Royal St. George’s in 2011, he’s traded five MCs with three top 15s in The Open. Since the PGA Championship, he’s 6-for-6 with two top fives; T4 on Sunday in Scotland.Since missing the cut at Royal St. George’s in 2011, he’s traded five MCs with three top 15s in The Open. Since the PGA Championship, he’s 6-for-6 with two top fives; T4 on Sunday in Scotland. 14 Shane LowryGotta be strange as a first-time defending champion of a major after two years waiting, but he understands his unintentional situation. Also 10-for-10 with four top 10s since THE PLAYERS.Gotta be strange as a first-time defending champion of a major after two years waiting, but he understands his unintentional situation. Also 10-for-10 with four top 10s since THE PLAYERS. 13 Rory McIlroySince a T7 at the U.S. Open, he’s gone T59-MC in the U.K. Obviously not the form he wanted but he’s still dangerous as a former Open champ (2014) with five career top fives in the event.Since a T7 at the U.S. Open, he’s gone T59-MC in the U.K. Obviously not the form he wanted but he’s still dangerous as a former Open champ (2014) with five career top fives in the event. 12 Scottie SchefflerSo comfortable among the tallest trees. In majors as a PGA TOUR member, he’s gone T4-T19-T18-T8-T7. Also fresh off a T12 at the Scottish Open despite opening with 1-over 72.So comfortable among the tallest trees. In majors as a PGA TOUR member, he’s gone T4-T19-T18-T8-T7. Also fresh off a T12 at the Scottish Open despite opening with 1-over 72. 11 Justin ThomasHe’s experienced an unusual year inside and outside the ropes, but he’s surging again with a T19 at the U.S. Open and a T8 in Scotland. Employing a new putter on unfamiliar greens is shrewd.He’s experienced an unusual year inside and outside the ropes, but he’s surging again with a T19 at the U.S. Open and a T8 in Scotland. Employing a new putter on unfamiliar greens is shrewd. 10 Collin MorikawaFinally making his tournament debut. The 2020 PGA champion finished a respective T18, T8 and T4 in the 2021 majors. No. 1 on the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green.Finally making his tournament debut. The 2020 PGA champion finished a respective T18, T8 and T4 in the 2021 majors. No. 1 on the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. 9 Patrick CantlayJust his third appearance in The Open, the FedExCup points leader is fourth in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, 10th in adjusted scoring, second in scrambling and third in bogey avoidance.Just his third appearance in The Open, the FedExCup points leader is fourth in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, 10th in adjusted scoring, second in scrambling and third in bogey avoidance. 8 Patrick ReedThe back of his trading card has all the evidence you’d need to agree with the endorsement – particularly his short game – but his knack of embracing what’s challenging distinguishes him.The back of his trading card has all the evidence you’d need to agree with the endorsement – particularly his short game – but his knack of embracing what’s challenging distinguishes him. 7 Viktor HovlandShook off the issue in his eye that led to the withdrawal at Torrey Pines and prevailed the following week in Germany. The 23-year-old Norwegian now is making his Open Championship debut.Shook off the issue in his eye that led to the withdrawal at Torrey Pines and prevailed the following week in Germany. The 23-year-old Norwegian now is making his Open Championship debut. 6 Matt FitzpatrickWith nine top 20s in 2011, including a co-runner-up on Sunday in Scotland, and a personal-best T20 in the 2019 Open Championship, the Brit’s confidence is as high as ever upon arrival.With nine top 20s in 2011, including a co-runner-up on Sunday in Scotland, and a personal-best T20 in the 2019 Open Championship, the Brit’s confidence is as high as ever upon arrival. 5 Louis OosthuizenFinished T54 in what was his Open title defense at Royal St. George’s in 2011, but the South African has been beaten by only one golfer in each of the last two majors. Best putter on TOUR.Finished T54 in what was his Open title defense at Royal St. George’s in 2011, but the South African has been beaten by only one golfer in each of the last two majors. Best putter on TOUR. 4 Brooks KoepkaIt’s a major. That’s all that’s necessary to explain the nod. A T2 at Kiawah Island and a T4 at Torrey Pines piled onto the legend as they fulfilled the expectations. Three top 10s in The Open, too.It’s a major. That’s all that’s necessary to explain the nod. A T2 at Kiawah Island and a T4 at Torrey Pines piled onto the legend as they fulfilled the expectations. Three top 10s in The Open, too. 3 Jordan SpiethWith 40somethings and a 50-year-old Phil Mickelson commanding headlines, and while The Open caters to talents of a certain age, Spieth is in form to remind why he’s a former champ (2017).With 40somethings and a 50-year-old Phil Mickelson commanding headlines, and while The Open caters to talents of a certain age, Spieth is in form to remind why he’s a former champ (2017). 2 Xander SchauffeleWith DeChambeau, Matsuyama and Rahm leaving the list of best players without a victory in a major, it’s Schauffele’s turn. Checks every box. Co-led after 54 holes at Carnoustie in 2018.With DeChambeau, Matsuyama and Rahm leaving the list of best players without a victory in a major, it’s Schauffele’s turn. Checks every box. Co-led after 54 holes at Carnoustie in 2018. 1 Jon RahmThe 2021 U.S. Open champ arguably is in control of all facets of his game better than anyone right now. Leads the PGA TOUR in adjusted scoring and ranks second in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green.The 2021 U.S. Open champ arguably is in control of all facets of his game better than anyone right now. Leads the PGA TOUR in adjusted scoring and ranks second in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green.
Bryson DeChambeau, Tyrrell Hatton, Webb Simpson, Sergio Garcia, Daniel Berger and Tommy Fleetwood will be among the notables reviewed in Tuesday’s Fantasy Insider.
If you’re among the devotees who follows how fields are built, then you’ve witnessed one of the busiest turnstiles in history. Including past champions who have been returning regularly, as of Monday there have been 21 early withdrawals. Many but not all have been connected to complications caused by COVID-19, but the R&A has solved the puzzle on how to present the strongest field available, and an international smattering of talent at that. (For the entire field and the 21 who opted out, read Qualifiers.
Of those committed, 30 competed in the 2011 Open Championship at Royal St. George’s. Like it did that year and will again this week, the track in Sandwich – as the seabird flies, the town in southeastern England is closer to France than it is to London – will test at a par of 70. The seventh and 14th hole serve as the par 5s. The course tips at 7,189 yards, down 22 yards from a decade ago.
Averaging 73.018 in 2011, Royal St. George’s ranked as the hardest course in relation to par of all that season. When it was laid out as a par 71 in 2003 – the fourth hole was a par 5 – it was even more difficult at 3.802 strokes over par. This is expected in this tournament. Unpredictable lies are the backbone to the links experience, even on the shortest grass, and the uncertainty of ever-changing conditions atmospherically deliver 1-2 punches throughout.
Unlike most links layouts, Royal St. George’s consists of a front nine that snakes out to the sea with a recoil on the inward side. There also is uncharacteristic separation in between holes, and six are adjacent to the coast, although, and of course, all 18 are subject to the wind. PGATOUR.com’s Ben Everill is on site and assembled a helpful guide in “Nine Things to Know.”
Courses in The Open rota are as much about execution and experience as they are about patience and understanding. You take what it gives, you don’t force the issue and you walk away with a smile when you connect with the relative successes earned. Baked into all of that is a belief that reducing errors is more important than circling par breakers.
Prevailing winds will push in from the north and are forecast to be sustained at 10-15 mph for the first and final rounds. They’ll freshen a bit in between. Daytime highs will open in the low 70s before retreating into the 60s for the remainder. Most surprisingly, rain is not expected. That is not a misprint.
In addition to the Claret Jug, the champion will receive 600 FedExCup points, $2.07 million, exemptions into The Open through the age of 60, exemptions into the next five editions of the other three majors and a five-year membership exemption on the PGA TOUR.
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
PGATOUR.COM’s Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton recaps and previews every tournament from numerous angles. Look for his following contributions as scheduled.
MONDAY: Power Rankings
TUESDAY*: Sleepers; Fantasy Insider
SUNDAY: Qualifiers, Reshuffle, Medical Extensions, Rookie Watch
* - Rob is a member of the panel for PGATOUR.COM’s Expert Picks for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, which also publishes on Tuesday.
-
-