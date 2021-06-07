-
Power Rankings: Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 07, 2021
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
The first anniversary of the Return to Golf is not without the irony that it’s also a reminder that not every tournament is all the way back.
This position on the 2020-21 PGA TOUR schedule originally was occupied by the RBC Canadian Open, but it’s been tabled yet another season until it can be determined that all things associated with the tournament can be completed safely during and hopefully after the pandemic.
In its place is the Palmetto Championship at Congaree. Situated in South Carolina’s Lowcountry near the small town of Ridgeland, Congaree will host 156 golfers for a traditional four-round competition. For details on the course, what’s at stake and more, scroll past the projected contenders.
RELATED: The First Look | How the field qualified
POWER RANKINGS: PALMETTO CHAMPIONSHIP AT CONGAREE
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Satoshi KodairaIt’s a coincidence that his lone PGA TOUR title was at nearby Harbour Town (in 2018) because he’s here with a T11-T13 surge through Quail Hollow and TPC Craig Ranch on improved putting.It’s a coincidence that his lone PGA TOUR title was at nearby Harbour Town (in 2018) because he’s here with a T11-T13 surge through Quail Hollow and TPC Craig Ranch on improved putting.
14 Seamus PowerWould’ve gained entry on merit but finally (and officially) gets to use the top-10 exemption from his last start at the Nelson (T9). Short-game wizard has three top 25s in six starts on two tours.
13 Vincent WhaleyThe PGA TOUR sophomore is capitalizing on his second chance. Ten consecutive cuts made upon arrival and 124th in the FedExCup. Consistency is the result of strong irons and short game.
12 Garrick HiggoThe South African sensation placed T64 in his PGA TOUR debut at Kiawah Island. The lefty now faces competition more his size at Congaree. Two wins among four top 10s in previous four starts.
11 Harold Varner IIIThe East Carolina product is one of the best tee-to-green tacticians in the field. He shared runner-up honors at Harbour Town in April and will among the local/regional favorites among fans.
10 Brandt SnedekerAmong the small contingent that has found terrific form in the spring. Since a T6 at TPC San Antonio, the 40-year-old is 6-for-6 with four top 20s. No stranger to success in the Lowcountry.
9 Patton KizzireVictimized in the cauldron of Muirfield Village after consecutive T3s in Texas, he’s back in his native Southeast and in the easy charm of Congaree where his irons and putting can shine.
8 Harris EnglishScuffled after punctuating a long run of superb form with victory at Kapalua five months ago, but he’s picked off a pair of top 25s in the last two. T7 in par-5 scoring and 15th in scrambling.
7 Dustin JohnsonThe world’s top-ranked talent has been treated to a trio of home-state appearances in his last four starts, but he’s connected for only one top 25 (T13, RBC Heritage) in his last seven.
6 Alex NorenAmong the most consistent performers all season (15-for-19), yet still (somehow) without a top 10. His T13 at Muirfield Village was his ninth top 25 of 2020-21 and fifth in his last six starts.
5 Brooks KoepkaContinues to rope-a-dope against expectations on the weekly but a co-runner-up at Kiawah Island was prefaced by ongoing concern and doubt about his right knee. Always a threat? Oh, yeah.
4 Matt FitzpatrickSeeking to stay warm after missing the cut at Muirfield Village, he’s played well in South Carolina over time including a T4-T23 run in the last two months. Accurate driver, phenomenal putter.
3 Lucas GloverThe 41-year-old native of South Carolina is a Professional Ambassador at Congaree. The combination of course knowledge, fit and recent form results in uncommon expectations in this field.
2 Tyrrell HattonHis intended schedule was disrupted by a positive COVID-19 test prior to the Valspar, so he’s played only once in more than a month (T38, PGA). Seven top 25s in 10 starts worldwide in 2021.
1 Ian PoulterIn Fitzpatrick’s lane as a sharpshooter who sinks putts, but Poulter, who is third in scrambling, is coming off a T3 at Colonial. Also a former winner in the Sandbelt at Victoria GC in 2011.
Sungjae Im, Kevin Kisner, Tommy Fleetwood and Pat Perez will be among the notables reviewed in Tuesday’s Fantasy Insider.
For the third consecutive month, the PGA TOUR finds itself in The Palmetto State. Its last visit crowned Phil Mickelson as the oldest champion in a major at the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island. The first yielded then-47-year-old Stewart Cink’s second victory of the season and third career at the RBC Heritage.
As the seabird flies, Congaree is about 35 miles north-northwest of Hilton Head Island. Like Harbour Town, Congaree is a par 71 that shot-shapers will find to their liking what with swerving fairways crisscrossing mature oaks. Unlike Harbour Town, which tips at just 7,121 yards, Congaree can stretch to 7,655 yards. The 645-yard, par-5 fourth is the second-longest hole on the PGA TOUR behind the 677-yard, par-5 18th at Kapalua, except it’s essentially at sea level as compared to the downhill finisher of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
Golf Digest declared Congaree the best new private course in the United States in 2018. Tom Fazio designed and built it to resemble what can be found across the Sandbelt region of Melbourne, Australia. There is no rough, which means that there is no transitional area between fairways, green and sand.
Ah, yes, the sand. It’s everywhere.
The hole-by-hole description of Congaree at PGATOUR.COM presents dazzling overhead images. Of course, the game is played on the ground, or at least that’s where the eyes are and on which many an attempt to escape from trouble around green complexes will be preferred, but golfers who manage distance and control from tee to green will factor, so the aerial attack will play.
Bermudagrass greens have matured and they’ll be TOUR-quality speed, but because they’re unknown to most of the competitors, putting is a secondary weapon to irons and short game. Winds are forecast to be light and rain cannot be ruled out during any round – it’ll be hot and muggy throughout – so hole locations will serve as a primary defense against scoring.
