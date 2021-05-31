-
Power Rankings: the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
May 31, 2021
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
- Bryson DeChambeau looks to be one to watch for a big week at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Amid numerous accommodations and considerable restructuring, the 2020-21 PGA TOUR season also has had a series of checkpoints that have contributed to reconnecting with the customary arc of an uninterrupted season. Every step along the way has presented a different feel in how we consume it as fans.
This week’s Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide also is distinguishing. It’s the 36th of 50 scheduled events of 2020-21. Because of the pandemic, last season had a total of 36 tournaments. So, if you wondered how the super season might feel in real time, think about everything you experienced in 2019-20 before realizing that 15 tournaments remain to be contested this season.
While interesting to contemplate, it’s far from the most important matter concerning the annual trip to Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. For details on that and more, continue reading past the projected contenders.
RELATED: The First Look | How the field qualified
POWER RANKINGS: THE MEMORIAL
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Cameron SmithSet aside his rough history at the Memorial (2-for-5 with no top 60s and a scoring average of 74.50) for his consistent rise to the elite level of the sport. Co-leads the TOUR in par-5 scoring.Set aside his rough history at the Memorial (2-for-5 with no top 60s and a scoring average of 74.50) for his consistent rise to the elite level of the sport. Co-leads the TOUR in par-5 scoring. 14 Viktor HovlandThe quick study from Norway connected T3s to open May and has five podium finishes in 2020-21. Pacing the TOUR in adjusted scoring and ranks T9 in par-5 scoring. Second Memorial start.The quick study from Norway connected T3s to open May and has five podium finishes in 2020-21. Pacing the TOUR in adjusted scoring and ranks T9 in par-5 scoring. Second Memorial start. 13 Charley HoffmanHow long can he keep this up? He’s 11-for-11 with two podium finishes among four top 10s and nine top 20s since mid-February. Only one top 40 in 11 starts at Memorial (T19, 2014).How long can he keep this up? He’s 11-for-11 with two podium finishes among four top 10s and nine top 20s since mid-February. Only one top 40 in 11 starts at Memorial (T19, 2014). 12 Tony FinauBackpedaled from T9 to a T20 at Colonial with a closing 72, but it’s his fourth top 20 in five starts. Four top 20s in six tries at Memorial. Held leads after 18 and 36 holes en route to eighth in 2020.Backpedaled from T9 to a T20 at Colonial with a closing 72, but it’s his fourth top 20 in five starts. Four top 20s in six tries at Memorial. Held leads after 18 and 36 holes en route to eighth in 2020. 11 Patrick CantlayThe 2019 Memorial champ has scuffled for three months, but he’s still posted three top 25s in seven starts. Muirfield Village isn’t a soft landing but he’s 4-for-4 with a scoring average of 70.19.The 2019 Memorial champ has scuffled for three months, but he’s still posted three top 25s in seven starts. Muirfield Village isn’t a soft landing but he’s 4-for-4 with a scoring average of 70.19. 10 Corey ConnersThe 29-year-old tee-to-green specialist has been a fixture near the tops of leaderboards throughout 2020-21. With top 20s at Kiawah Island and at Colonial, he has 13 on the season.The 29-year-old tee-to-green specialist has been a fixture near the tops of leaderboards throughout 2020-21. With top 20s at Kiawah Island and at Colonial, he has 13 on the season. 9 Justin ThomasHasn’t connected for a top 10 since his victory at THE PLAYERS in mid-March, but he’s always a threat. Since 2017 at the Memorial, he’s 3-for-4 with a T4 (2017), T8 (2018) and a T18 (2020).Hasn’t connected for a top 10 since his victory at THE PLAYERS in mid-March, but he’s always a threat. Since 2017 at the Memorial, he’s 3-for-4 with a T4 (2017), T8 (2018) and a T18 (2020). 8 Xander SchauffeleIt seems that he’s been quiet but he finished T3 at the 2021 Masters and T14 at Quail Hollow two weeks later. Co-leads TOUR in par-5 scoring and hung up top 15s here in 2019 and 2020.It seems that he’s been quiet but he finished T3 at the 2021 Masters and T14 at Quail Hollow two weeks later. Co-leads TOUR in par-5 scoring and hung up top 15s here in 2019 and 2020. 7 Hideki MatsuyamaSince his historic victory at the Masters, he’s finished T39 at TPC Craig Ranch and T23 at Kiawah Island. Since his breakthrough at the 2014 Memorial, he’s added a trio of top 15s.Since his historic victory at the Masters, he’s finished T39 at TPC Craig Ranch and T23 at Kiawah Island. Since his breakthrough at the 2014 Memorial, he’s added a trio of top 15s. 6 Louis OosthuizenRecorded fifth career runner-up finish in a major at Kiawah Island two weeks ago. Leads the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting and conversion percentage inside 10 feet. Fifth Memorial.Recorded fifth career runner-up finish in a major at Kiawah Island two weeks ago. Leads the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting and conversion percentage inside 10 feet. Fifth Memorial. 5 Collin MorikawaPrevailed at Muirfield Village in 2020 … at the Workday Charity Open. The TOUR’s leader in GIR, Strokes Gained: Approach and SG: Tee-to-Green has four top 20s since the 2021 Masters.Prevailed at Muirfield Village in 2020 … at the Workday Charity Open. The TOUR’s leader in GIR, Strokes Gained: Approach and SG: Tee-to-Green has four top 20s since the 2021 Masters. 4 Rory McIlroyStars rarely align and it was Phil Mickelson’s week at Kiawah Island, but McIlroy’s T49 at the PGA Championship was disappointing. Rebounded expected at Memorial where he has five top 15s.Stars rarely align and it was Phil Mickelson’s week at Kiawah Island, but McIlroy’s T49 at the PGA Championship was disappointing. Rebounded expected at Memorial where he has five top 15s. 3 Jon Rahm“Punctuated” 2020 title here with a closing 75 and still won by three. Took last week off after a gritty T8 at Kiawah Island where he was fifth in proximity. Sits third in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green.“Punctuated” 2020 title here with a closing 75 and still won by three. Took last week off after a gritty T8 at Kiawah Island where he was fifth in proximity. Sits third in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. 2 Jordan SpiethGenerous fairways allow for average strikers off the tee like him to contend. He’s gone for two top 10s and another three top 20s in eight trips. Obviously also on fire since early February.Generous fairways allow for average strikers off the tee like him to contend. He’s gone for two top 10s and another three top 20s in eight trips. Obviously also on fire since early February. 1 Bryson DeChambeauThe 2018 champ was upended for the first time in his fourth appearance last year, but he’s still built for the ballpark. No. 1 in distance of all drives and Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.The 2018 champ was upended for the first time in his fourth appearance last year, but he’s still built for the ballpark. No. 1 in distance of all drives and Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
Tuesday’s Fantasy Insider will include reviews of Patrick Reed, Sam Burns, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler and other notables.
If it’s possible to play the same golf course three different ways in as many consecutive tournaments, then Muirfield Village is where the magic happens.
You’ll recall that Jack Nicklaus’ home club served as the site of the Workday Charity Open immediately before the annual Memorial last year. As expected, scoring for the Workday was measurably easier than the nightcap of the twin bill.
The one-time expanded field of 132 at the 2020 Memorial averaged 74.007, its highest in 12 years. The 157-man Workday checked up at 71.853. In contradiction to its profile over time, fairways and greens were harder to hit for the Memorial. The field averaged just 7.46 (of 14) fairways and 10.36 GIR per round last year. That ranked sixth- and fifth-stingiest of all courses last season in those stats, respectively. Jon Rahm’s winning pace of 9-under 279 was the highest since Tiger Woods posted the same as the 2012 champion. Gusty winds inflated the 2020 final-round scoring average to 75.96, highest of any tournament since the 2016 Farmers Insurance Open.
This time around, the stock par 72 will look different to those in the field of 121 who have played it before.
Beginning as the final round of the 2020 Memorial was concluding – you read that right – Muirfield Village since has undergone a significant renovation. All greens were rebuilt, 12 of which reshaped in some noticeable way on and around the targets. They still average 5,000 square feet, but because they are new, the bentgrass surfaces will have some spring to them on approach, so they might play even smaller but they’ll likely run no longer than 12 feet on the Stimpmeter. (At some point in the near-future, it would be surprising if they don’t mature to stretch to 13 feet or so to align with Nicklaus’ historical preference as the slickest putting surfaces of all PGA TOUR-operated competitions.)
All bunkers were upgraded and, by default, some may serve as a greater hazard as compared to recent editions. See, the sweeping modifications across the property generated a net gain of 87 yards on the scorecard, just two of which on the inward side. At 455 yards, the par-4 13th is the only hole that hasn’t changed. The course now tips at 7,543 yards. The primary rough is four inches high.
It’d be incorrect to label Muirfield Village as a new test, but many elements of it are just that. Fresh sightlines off a few tees and unfamiliar undulations on the greens could be confusing. It’s the kind of mind game for which success piling onto impressive course history could be classified as coincidental. Then again, Nicklaus has nipped and tucked the course almost every year, and the leaderboards have sparkled with household names, but just like with the Golden Bear himself, class is permanent.
En route to 550 FedExCup points, a three-year membership exemption (or one-year extension to the maximum of five) and a three-year exemption into THE PLAYERS Championship, the winner likely will navigate inclement weather, at least until the cut line. A very good chance of rain and possibly storms populates Thursday’s forecast. Another threat will emerge on Friday, but the limited field makes it easier to complete both rounds on time at this latitude in early June. Daytimes temperatures will rise into the 80s for what should be a dry weekend.
