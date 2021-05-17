-
-
Power Rankings: PGA Championship
-
-
May 17, 2021
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
- Rory McIlroy is one to watch at the PGA Championship. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Collin Morikawa has scattered four victories across three PGA TOUR seasons, but he hasn’t defended a title until now. But even the winner of the 2020 PGA Championship will have to wait to experience the thrill of returning to the same site as a previous conquest.
The 2021 PGA Championship will be contested at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort beside the Atlantic Ocean in South Carolina, essentially on the opposite side of the contiguous United States where TPC Harding Park is located, where Morikawa broke through for his major nine months ago.
Morikawa figures to dazzle again on the Pete Dye design that hosted the PGA Championship in 2012, but he’s hardly alone among the projected contenders. Scroll past the ranking of 20 for what the field of 156 faces, what’s new and more insight.
RELATED: The First Look | How the field qualified | Nine Things to Know: Kiawah Island
POWER RANKINGS: PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 20 Will ZalatorisEdges a handful of would-be No. 20s for all kinds of reasons. The top-20 machine shattered even lofty expectations with the runner-up at the Masters. Possesses power and precision for days.Edges a handful of would-be No. 20s for all kinds of reasons. The top-20 machine shattered even lofty expectations with the runner-up at the Masters. Possesses power and precision for days. 19 Sam BurnsHe was so rattled by the breakthrough win at the Valspar that he went out and led the Nelson after 36 and 54 holes before settling for solo second. Dude is feelin’ it at the perfect time for this test.He was so rattled by the breakthrough win at the Valspar that he went out and led the Nelson after 36 and 54 holes before settling for solo second. Dude is feelin’ it at the perfect time for this test. 18 Charl SchwartzelPerforming at one of his most consistently strong levels in some time. Chased the playoff loss in NOLA with a T21 at Copperhead, a T14 at Quail Hollow and a T3 at TPC Craig Ranch.Performing at one of his most consistently strong levels in some time. Chased the playoff loss in NOLA with a T21 at Copperhead, a T14 at Quail Hollow and a T3 at TPC Craig Ranch. 17 Dustin JohnsonNothing like a major near his stomping grounds. It’s a rare treat for any touring pro. However, the 2020 Masters champ has been scuffling for three months, so expectations are tempered.Nothing like a major near his stomping grounds. It’s a rare treat for any touring pro. However, the 2020 Masters champ has been scuffling for three months, so expectations are tempered. 16 Corey ConnersKiawah Island rewards his skill set as a ball-striker more than every other, and he’s grown comfortable on the biggest stages. Ranks 11th in adjusted scoring and 13th in the all-around.Kiawah Island rewards his skill set as a ball-striker more than every other, and he’s grown comfortable on the biggest stages. Ranks 11th in adjusted scoring and 13th in the all-around. 15 Louis OosthuizenTurned the page on the untimely penalty in the playoff at TPC Louisiana for a T8 at Copperhead. Leads the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting and conversion percentage inside 10 feet.Turned the page on the untimely penalty in the playoff at TPC Louisiana for a T8 at Copperhead. Leads the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting and conversion percentage inside 10 feet. 14 Keegan BradleyFor his PGA title defense in 2012, he placed T3 at Kiawah Island. He’s wielding vintage execution once again (fifth in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green), but he’s also 16th in the all-around.For his PGA title defense in 2012, he placed T3 at Kiawah Island. He’s wielding vintage execution once again (fifth in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green), but he’s also 16th in the all-around. 13 Collin MorikawaJust needs to play to his strengths to consider successfully defending his title. Not easy, but he’s first in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green and second in SG: Tee-to-Green, so he’s a target.Just needs to play to his strengths to consider successfully defending his title. Not easy, but he’s first in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green and second in SG: Tee-to-Green, so he’s a target. 12 Cameron SmithHasn’t seen live action since tag-teaming with fellow Aussie, Marc Leishman, to win in New Orleans. Smith has been capitalizing on greens hit all season. Second in par-3 and par-5 scoring.Hasn’t seen live action since tag-teaming with fellow Aussie, Marc Leishman, to win in New Orleans. Smith has been capitalizing on greens hit all season. Second in par-3 and par-5 scoring. 11 Jordan SpiethBattled for T9 at TPC Craig Ranch with a new variation of his golf ball and after a bout with COVID-19. Eight top 15s in last nine starts, so he’s preying on the career grand slam at a great time.Battled for T9 at TPC Craig Ranch with a new variation of his golf ball and after a bout with COVID-19. Eight top 15s in last nine starts, so he’s preying on the career grand slam at a great time. 10 Webb SimpsonSat out his home game in Charlotte due to a sore neck, so he’s rested for an entire month. Leads the TOUR in scrambling and bogey avoidance. Fifth in adjusted scoring and the all-around.Sat out his home game in Charlotte due to a sore neck, so he’s rested for an entire month. Leads the TOUR in scrambling and bogey avoidance. Fifth in adjusted scoring and the all-around. 9 Matt FitzpatrickThe British star is flourishing in his best season on the PGA TOUR, but that’s to be expected given his steady rise over time. Plays his best on the tough tracks that demand precision.The British star is flourishing in his best season on the PGA TOUR, but that’s to be expected given his steady rise over time. Plays his best on the tough tracks that demand precision. 8 Daniel BergerRegistering video game-like numbers this season. He’s in the top 20 in total driving, GIR, Strokes Gained: Putting, adjusted scoring, par-3, -4 and -5 scoring, bogey avoidance and the all-around.Registering video game-like numbers this season. He’s in the top 20 in total driving, GIR, Strokes Gained: Putting, adjusted scoring, par-3, -4 and -5 scoring, bogey avoidance and the all-around. 7 Marc LeishmanSleepwalked to a T21 at TPC Craig Ranch but Kiawah Island fits his game even better. As always, won’t mind unpredictable winds. Scores well on par 3s and par 5s. T27 here in 2012.Sleepwalked to a T21 at TPC Craig Ranch but Kiawah Island fits his game even better. As always, won’t mind unpredictable winds. Scores well on par 3s and par 5s. T27 here in 2012. 6 Jon RahmMixed results since becoming a first-time father before the Masters, but he’s a giant in premier events and arguably the best talent today without a victory in a major. Leads TOUR with nine top 10s.Mixed results since becoming a first-time father before the Masters, but he’s a giant in premier events and arguably the best talent today without a victory in a major. Leads TOUR with nine top 10s. 5 Justin ThomasSputtering since victory at TPC Sawgrass but arguably no tournament connects more personally than the PGA Championship. The 2017 title remains his only in a major … for now.Sputtering since victory at TPC Sawgrass but arguably no tournament connects more personally than the PGA Championship. The 2017 title remains his only in a major … for now. 4 Xander SchauffelePoised for a breakthrough in a major every time he pegs it. Five top fives among 10 top 20s in 13 career starts in the set. Strides in having gone T3-T11-T14 since the Masters.Poised for a breakthrough in a major every time he pegs it. Five top fives among 10 top 20s in 13 career starts in the set. Strides in having gone T3-T11-T14 since the Masters. 3 Viktor HovlandRoars in with consecutive T3s. Tops on TOUR in adjusted scoring, seventh in the all-around and sixth in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. Captured both of his victories on paspalum.Roars in with consecutive T3s. Tops on TOUR in adjusted scoring, seventh in the all-around and sixth in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. Captured both of his victories on paspalum. 2 Bryson DeChambeauKiawah Island suits him just fine, as in exceptionally well. Leads the TOUR in distance of all drives, Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and SG: Tee-to-Green. Also No. 1 in the FedExCup.Kiawah Island suits him just fine, as in exceptionally well. Leads the TOUR in distance of all drives, Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and SG: Tee-to-Green. Also No. 1 in the FedExCup. 1 Rory McIlroyWhat a convenient return to top-shelf form. Runaway champ here in 2012 and winner in last start (and for the third time) at Quail Hollow. He’s ripped off consecutive victories before, too.What a convenient return to top-shelf form. Runaway champ here in 2012 and winner in last start (and for the third time) at Quail Hollow. He’s ripped off consecutive victories before, too.
Tuesday’s Fantasy Insider will include reviews of numerous notables, including 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, two-time PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Tyrrell Hatton, Joaquin Niemann and Patrick Cantlay.
When Kiawah Island hosted the 2012 PGA Championship, the PGA TOUR still had a Fall Series and current Danish sensation, Rasmus Højgaard, was 11 years old. (The two-time European Tour winner, who is now all of 20, is in this week’s field.) However, as of Monday, 42 qualifiers (more than one-quarter of the field) competed in the 2012 edition.
Rory McIlroy, then just 23 years of age, prevailed by a record eight strokes at 13-under 275. Focus on that and the message of the general challenges of The Ocean Course is lost. The stock par 72 averaged 2.566 strokes over par and punished with more double bogeys (286) and triple bogeys or worse (53) than any other course on TOUR that season.
So what did the PGA of America approve? Another 200 yards of length, because of course.
Now tipping at 7,876 yards, The Ocean Course is the longest track in the history of major championship golf. Eight of the holes – four on each side – were stretched. The par-4 12th was increased the most. Now 484 yards, it’s 72 yards longer than its 2012 self that, incidentally, averaged 0.145 strokes over par. Have fun with that, fellas.
Because of variable wind directions on the daily, Dye routed The Ocean Course in the facsimile of a figure eight. (Despite how many “others” are penciled down on the hardest holes, there’s no proof that the course also resembles a sideways snowman from above, but understanding Dye’s take-no-prisoners philosophy, it can’t be ruled out.)
Despite its aesthetic as a links course hard by the sea and general starkness of the land, The Ocean Course rewards shot-shapers and ball-strikers. However, there is a conflict. Even moderate breezes suggest a controlled, lower ball flight, but many of the greens are perched and surrounded by Dye’s infamous run-off areas. The complexity of that challenge will be humbling for many.
The weather will cooperate and push just enough so that the course shows its teeth, but the bark could be worse than the bite. Still, par will be a terrific score even though something in the red numbers will be required to claim the Wanamaker Trophy.
Long and accurate will play well, but it won’t be the only formula for success. Paspalum greens typically are slower by default, but they’ll be surprisingly slick due to the preparation and exposure.
The 2012 edition was held in August, so the rough was longer and the course no longer was affected by the annual overseed, but this week’s setup includes overseeded bermuda rough in which only the ryegrass will extend at least three inches. Because of the advancement in technology since its last staging, it’s understandable why the PGA of America has gravitated toward the limits of The Ocean Course.
Headlining a smorgasbord of perks, the champion will receive 600 FedExCup points, fully exempt status on the PGA TOUR through 2025-26, a lifetime exemption into the PGA Championship and exemptions into the next five editions of each of the other three majors.
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
PGATOUR.COM’s Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton recaps and previews every tournament from numerous angles. Look for his following contributions as scheduled.
MONDAY: Power Rankings
TUESDAY*: Sleepers; Fantasy Insider
SUNDAY: Qualifiers, Reshuffle, Medical Extensions, Rookie Watch
* - Rob is a member of the panel for PGATOUR.COM’s Expert Picks for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, which also publishes on Tuesday.
-
-