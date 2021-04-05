-
Power Rankings: Masters Tournament
April 05, 2021
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Dustin Johnson one-liners during press conferences
Consecutive Masters among majors? Two Masters in the same PGA TOUR season? Done and done!
At a moment in history when the world turns to a sport to turn bogeys into birdies, there isn’t a better way to do it for golfers and fans alike. In the past year, whenever you’ve heard the phrasing of a return to normal, this is what it means and this is how it feels. It’s April and it’s time for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.
Beneath 20 projected to contend are thoughts about what the field of 88 can expect, the first peek at the weather and other considerations.
RELATED: Nine things to know about Augusta National | How the field qualified | Roundtable: Predictions, favorite traditions & more
POWER RANKINGS: MASTERS TOURNAMENT
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 20 Sergio GarciaSince breaking through here in 2017, he’s 0-for-2 and had to sit out the November Masters due to COVID-19. He’s been in terrific form throughout 2021 with three top 10s among five top 15s.Since breaking through here in 2017, he’s 0-for-2 and had to sit out the November Masters due to COVID-19. He’s been in terrific form throughout 2021 with three top 10s among five top 15s. 19 Adam ScottSteady in every facet. Since 2010, he’s 11-for-11 with the historic win in 2013 among seven top 20s. He’s also 13-for-13 since play resumed last summer. Vintage ball-striking for a T13 at Honda.Steady in every facet. Since 2010, he’s 11-for-11 with the historic win in 2013 among seven top 20s. He’s also 13-for-13 since play resumed last summer. Vintage ball-striking for a T13 at Honda. 18 Collin MorikawaHe’s been a quick study, but this truly is a master class in education. Debuted with a T44 in November. Speed bumps here and there, but he was a machine en route to the win at Concession.He’s been a quick study, but this truly is a master class in education. Debuted with a T44 in November. Speed bumps here and there, but he was a machine en route to the win at Concession. 17 Bryson DeChambeauEn route to a T34 in November, he led field in distance (only holes 1 and 2 are measured) and was fourth in putting: birdies-or-better, so he’ll need to clean up on approach (T53 in GIR).En route to a T34 in November, he led field in distance (only holes 1 and 2 are measured) and was fourth in putting: birdies-or-better, so he’ll need to clean up on approach (T53 in GIR). 16 Paul CaseyAlthough he faded after a thoroughly impressive T2 at the PGA Championship last August, he’s been showcasing that kind of form throughout 2021. Dubai win among six top-12 finishes worldwide.Although he faded after a thoroughly impressive T2 at the PGA Championship last August, he’s been showcasing that kind of form throughout 2021. Dubai win among six top-12 finishes worldwide. 15 Corey ConnersPoised to be a fixture at Augusta National where he finished T10 in November. Already an elite tee-to-green talent. Placed T14 in his title defense at Valero. Three top 15s in last four starts.
14 Brooks KoepkaGranting him the benefit of the doubt as he returns from an procedure on his right knee. Walking down the hills figures to present the greatest challenge. T2-T7 in the last two Masters.
13 Tony FinauHis fourth appearance arrives during a downturn of form, but he’s learned enough of how to get around Augusta National, and he’s been “this close” to victory (T5, 2019). No one adapts better.
12 Cameron SmithCapped a fall flurry with a co-runner-up here in November. Also finished T5 in 2018. Solo fourth at Riviera, T11 at Concession and T17 at TPC Sawgrass in his last four starts. The mullet plays!
11 Xander SchauffeleNot scuffling but not firing on all cylinders, either. Hard to complain about a T18 at the Match Play where he went 1-0-2. Rested since. Co-runner-up in the last April Masters. T17 in 2020.
10 Rory McIlroyGiven his admission that chasing distance did more harm than good, completing the career grand slam this week would be a bonus, but it’s the only result that matters. Six top 10s since 2014.
9 Sungjae ImSee what happens when you set low expectations! In his debut in November, he just wanted to make the cut. Lo and behold, he shared runner-up honors and has remained consistently strong.
8 Matt Fitzpatrickn 22 starts in the majors, he has only one top 10 – a T7 at Augusta National in 2016. However, he’s in tip-top form with three top 10s among six top 20s in as many starts.
7 Webb SimpsonEpitome of the value of experience, even for a veteran. Didn’t record his first top 20 until his seventh trip in 2018 (T20). Finished T5 in 2019 and T10 in 2020 as a result of improved putting.
6 Patrick CantlayRested and ready. Checks every box. Zero weaknesses. In four starts at Augusta National, he has a T9 (2019) and a T17 (2020). One win, a second and a T3 among eight top 20s this season.
5 Patrick ReedSets up so well and especially now. The 2018 champ placed T10 in November. He won at Torrey Pines, leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting and sits second in conversion percentage of GIR.
4 Jordan SpiethSo many positives on top of the drought-extinguishing win at TPC San Antonio. Had shared the overnight lead and it punctuated two months of form. Augusta National is even more comfortable.
3 Jon RahmWhen he prevailed at Olympia Fields, he couldn’t wait to get to the November Masters. He finished T7. Now he’s making his fifth start as a first-time father (of a boy, no less). The stars are aligned.
2 Justin ThomasVictory at TPC Sawgrass was his grittiest. Sits first in putts per GIR, first in putting: birdies-or-better and second in adjusted scoring. Also 5-for-5 at the Masters; personal-best fourth in 2020.
1 Dustin JohnsonIn the last two Masters, only Tiger Woods has beaten him, and that was by only one shot in 2019. So, despite lackluster form upon arrival, he belongs in this slot. Five wins in last 10 months.
Lee Westwood, Daniel Berger, Jason Day, Justin Rose and Hideki Matsuyama will be among the notables reviewed in Tuesday’s Fantasy Insider.
If you’re open to connecting what is accepted as normal with the most predictive professional golf tournament, then the Masters is for you. Even when it was contested in November, it fulfilled the two true outcomes in the sport. Champion Dustin Johnson was a recent winner upon arrival (three times, in fact) and he wasn’t a debutant at Augusta National. Indeed, the easiest trivia question involving the tournament has retained the same answer for over four decades because 1979 Masters champion Fuzzy Zoeller remains the most recent of the three first-time participants in tournament history to prevail.
In contrast to the 26 first-timers in the November edition, there are only six in this week’s field, and only three of them are professionals – Robert MacIntyre, Carlos Ortiz and Will Zalatoris. Certainly, each has the talent to make noise, but none should be expecting to have Johnson slip the green jacket over his shoulders on Sunday.
There’s a valid argument that DJ’s tournament-record of 20-under 268 five months ago deserves an asterisk. There’s an equally strong argument that it doesn’t. Augusta National wasn’t as speedy in the fall and the construct of the tournament required modifications to complete it in four days. On the other hand, he won by five, in part by leading the field in greens in regulation (averaging 15 per round; no one else averaged more than 14 per) and par-4 scoring. He also co-led in par-3 scoring, ranked T6 in par-5 scoring and finished fourth in scrambling. He was in a zone at the time, and the course helped reveal him as a worthy champion. Cancel the asterisk.
Still, the jury remains out on whether Augusta National will continue to yield a scoring average lower than par. In the last edition in April in 2019 and in November of 2020, the field beat 72 both times. It hadn’t done that even once since 1992. Fairways and greens were easier to hit, but the conversion percentage of those chances also has increased.
While weather impacts every tournament, Augusta National has a SubAir system that it, ahem, masterfully controls. It’s not a well-kept secret, nor is it a secret at all, but it’s still an underrated component to regulate scoring and green speeds that are not publicized.
Rain is all but guaranteed to fall at some point during the tournament. The threat tends to be greater in the afternoon due to daytime heating, and all the way through Saturday. High temps will hover around 80 degrees. Wind could cause pause on Thursday, but ground level is so protected by the topography and mature trees that, once again, experience in it will be the most valuable club in the bag over some shots.
For the third straight edition, Augusta National tips at 7,475 yards, but this is just the second consecutive time that the new cut rule is in play. Only the low 50 and ties at the conclusion of 36 holes will advance. The previous provision that also included all golfers within 10 strokes of the lead at the midpoint was eliminated in 2020.
