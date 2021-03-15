-
Power Rankings: The Honda Classic
March 15, 2021
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
- Daniel Berger is one to watch this week at The Honda Classic. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
For each of the first 14 seasons of the FedExCup era, PGA National’s Champion Course set the tone for the Florida Swing. Home of The Honda Classic since 2007, it launched a strenuous, month-long sojourn for the PGA TOUR in the Sunshine State.
Because of the reconstructed 2020-21 PGA TOUR season, and for the first time since PGA National assumed host duties, the Honda was shifted to the anchor position of the Florida Swing. It’s another way of rerouting the more familiar march – in like a lamb and out like a lion.
The stern test in Palm Beach Gardens has been the hardest par 70 in a non-major three years running and five of the last six. More on it, how breakthrough champion Sungjae Im prevailed a year ago and other details can be found beneath the ranking of projected contenders.
POWER RANKINGS: THE HONDA CLASSIC
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Brandon WuThe Korn Ferry Tour member secured this start with a top 10 at the Puerto Rico Open (T7) where his putting led the charge. Set for three in a row on the PGA TOUR with Corales next week.The Korn Ferry Tour member secured this start with a top 10 at the Puerto Rico Open (T7) where his putting led the charge. Set for three in a row on the PGA TOUR with Corales next week. 14 Matt WallaceMuch better around and on greens than with the longest shots, but he manufactured a T20 here with solid iron play in his 2019 debut. Also rested since a T18 on terrific putting at Bay Hill.Much better around and on greens than with the longest shots, but he manufactured a T20 here with solid iron play in his 2019 debut. Also rested since a T18 on terrific putting at Bay Hill. 13 Richy WerenskiAlternating productive weekends with the forgettable, so after a T4 at Bay Hill and a missed cut at TPC Sawgrass, he’s lined up to rebound again. Ended a skid with a T17 here last year.Alternating productive weekends with the forgettable, so after a T4 at Bay Hill and a missed cut at TPC Sawgrass, he’s lined up to rebound again. Ended a skid with a T17 here last year. 12 Talor GoochOvercame average ball-striking at TPC Sawgrass with a brilliant short game to finish T5. Also placed T12 at Riviera four weeks ago. Enough positive experience (T20, 2019) in three starts here.Overcame average ball-striking at TPC Sawgrass with a brilliant short game to finish T5. Also placed T12 at Riviera four weeks ago. Enough positive experience (T20, 2019) in three starts here. 11 Charl SchwartzelWhen par is a valuable target, he sniffs it out often enough to warrant attention. A sizable subset of that evidence is at PGA National where all five of his paydays in seven trips are top 20s.When par is a valuable target, he sniffs it out often enough to warrant attention. A sizable subset of that evidence is at PGA National where all five of his paydays in seven trips are top 20s. 10 Jhonattan VegasIn via the runner-up finish in Puerto Rico where his tee-to-green was vintage strong. It’s paid off time and again at PGA National as well. He’s 7-for-8 with a T4 (2017) among three top 20s.In via the runner-up finish in Puerto Rico where his tee-to-green was vintage strong. It’s paid off time and again at PGA National as well. He’s 7-for-8 with a T4 (2017) among three top 20s. 9 Chris KirkHasn’t made any noise at PGA National since a T12 in 2014, but his skill set is ideal for the layout. A balanced bag is fortified by consistently strong ball-striking. Four top 20s in six starts in 2021.Hasn’t made any noise at PGA National since a T12 in 2014, but his skill set is ideal for the layout. A balanced bag is fortified by consistently strong ball-striking. Four top 20s in six starts in 2021. 8 Joaquin NiemannThird appearance and still chasing his first red number at PGA National, but he’s elevated to a greater expectation this season. T3 in total driving, 10th in GIR and second in the all-around.Third appearance and still chasing his first red number at PGA National, but he’s elevated to a greater expectation this season. T3 in total driving, 10th in GIR and second in the all-around. 7 Adam ScottSo steady even though he’s relying more on his putting. Perfect in 12 starts since returning to competition last August. Also 4-for-5 at the Honda since 2014 with a win (2016) among four top 15s.So steady even though he’s relying more on his putting. Perfect in 12 starts since returning to competition last August. Also 4-for-5 at the Honda since 2014 with a win (2016) among four top 15s. 6 Shane LowryPGA National is a superb fit for the tee-to-green specialist. He’s navigated the wind well enough to go 3-for-3 with a personal-best T21 last year. Fresh off a solo eighth at THE PLAYERS.PGA National is a superb fit for the tee-to-green specialist. He’s navigated the wind well enough to go 3-for-3 with a personal-best T21 last year. Fresh off a solo eighth at THE PLAYERS. 5 Brendan SteeleWith seven consecutive cuts made upon arrival and a glossy record at PGA National (8-for-9 with top 15s in four of last five; 36-hole leader en route to a T4 last year), he’s an automatic threat.With seven consecutive cuts made upon arrival and a glossy record at PGA National (8-for-9 with top 15s in four of last five; 36-hole leader en route to a T4 last year), he’s an automatic threat. 4 Russell HenleyHe’s cooled since bridging seasons with electric form, but confidence is high that he’ll reignite at PGA National. The 2014 champ has a total of five top 25s here. Among the best tee to green.He’s cooled since bridging seasons with electric form, but confidence is high that he’ll reignite at PGA National. The 2014 champ has a total of five top 25s here. Among the best tee to green. 3 Sungjae ImA full breakdown of his winning performance here a year ago is written below. His busier-than-most schedule has him No. 1 in red numbers (41) and sub-70s (37). Also 13th in the all-around.A full breakdown of his winning performance here a year ago is written below. His busier-than-most schedule has him No. 1 in red numbers (41) and sub-70s (37). Also 13th in the all-around. 2 Lee WestwoodAfter consecutive weeks of stress, it wouldn’t make sense for him to feel comfortable at PGA National, but he’s 7-for-7 with four top 10s. T4 here last year and second in Strokes Gained: Putting.After consecutive weeks of stress, it wouldn’t make sense for him to feel comfortable at PGA National, but he’s 7-for-7 with four top 10s. T4 here last year and second in Strokes Gained: Putting. 1 Daniel BergerFor many, Honda is a home game. It is for the 27-year-old. He’s bookended six consecutive prior starts with a P2 in 2015 and a T4 in 2020. Recent winner at Pebble Beach. T9 at THE PLAYERS.For many, Honda is a home game. It is for the 27-year-old. He’s bookended six consecutive prior starts with a P2 in 2015 and a T4 in 2020. Recent winner at Pebble Beach. T9 at THE PLAYERS.
Tuesday’s Fantasy Insider will include reviews of 2017 champion Rickie Fowler, Stewart Cink, Zach Johnson, Ian Poulter and other notables.
Since its inception as the Jackie Gleason’s Inverrary Classic in Lauderhill in 1972, the PGA TOUR has set up shop for this tournament in south Florida in the window of late February through mid-March. However, for its 49th edition this week – if you’re doing the math to understand why it’s not the 50th, in 1976, Inverrary hosted the third edition of what today is known as THE PLAYERS Championship, so there was a gap year in the history of the Honda – it’ll begin later (March 18) than any previous edition ended (March 16 of 1997 and 2003). Although the move was triggered by the pandemic, it’s worth a mention because there’s a natural curiosity for how the winds will impact ball flight at a time never experienced for this tournament. Every edge matters.
Alas, breezes will be omnipresent throughout as usual. However, with a system encroaching on Friday’s action, winds will rotate to push in from a southwesterly direction. Come the weekend, they’ll be blowing in from the opposing north and rain could fall during part of Sunday’s scheduled finale. The bright side to the swirl is that daytime highs will drop from the upper 80s on Thursday and into the 70s by Saturday.
Ordinarily, years of experience would be a prerequisite to contend in gusts on a treacherous track, but since Michael Thompson captured the title in 2013, four of the eight champions were in their second appearance, including the last two. In a general sense, the combination of these factors favors ball-strikers over putters.
Im’s winning pace of 6-under 274 was just one better than Mark Wilson’s record high in PGA National’s debut in 2007. As expected with a high degree of difficulty, Im checked all of the necessary boxes. He ranked T10 in fairways hit, T2 in greens in regulation (50 of 72) and led the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. He also finished T5 in scrambling and inside the top 10 in par-3, par-4 and par-5 scoring. Despite all of that sparkle, he was just T38 in Strokes Gained: Putting.
The Champion Course gives away nothing, except to tease on the pair of par 5s. Among 41 courses used in the truncated 2019-20 season, it slotted 21st in driving accuracy, fourth in GIR, sixth in proximity, second in putting: birdies-or-better, third in scrambling, T2 in par-3 scoring and third in par-4 scoring. It was T23 in par-5 scoring.
Not unlike how most of TPC Sawgrass sets up, the majority of PGA National doesn’t require weight training to excel. At just 7,125 yards and averaging but 277.2 yards in distance of all drives (fourth-shortest clip last season), the field of 144 can focus on the rest of the exam. Of course, it includes The Bear Trap – the par 3-4-3 sequence of holes 15, 16 and 17. For the week, it yielded a scoring average of 10.652, which aligns with its expectation over time. Im scored 1-under with four birdies to outbalance a trio of bogeys.
Only the two-inch bermuda rough is overseeded (with rye). The TifEagle bermuda greens are prepped to their customary 12 feet on the Stimpmeter.
