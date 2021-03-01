-
Power Rankings: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 01, 2021
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
Top 10
All-time shots from the Arnold Palmer Invitational
Not everyone celebrates anniversaries, and not all anniversaries are worth celebrating, but the first anniversary always serves as an exercise in perspective.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard was the last tournament completed before the pandemic that forced a three-month shutdown in 2020. Given everything that has happened and what we know now, that the hiatus lasted only three months is a remarkable achievement. The collaboration with local communities has been paramount in sustaining a safe and competitive environment.
Yet, a break from how Bay Hill Club and Lodge tested last year presented an opportunity for a different kind of recovery. Scroll past the projected contenders for details of how extreme it played and why, what the limited field can expect this week and more.
POWER RANKINGS: ARNOLD PALMER INVITATIONAL
His hit-and-miss track record at Bay Hill is a microcosm of his career. It includes a T2 (2010) among five top 15s in 12 appearances. T11 at the WGC-Workday with patented accuracy and putting.
Played at Wake Forest via the Arnold Palmer scholarship. Suffice it to say that he’s delivered what with four top 10s and another four top 25s this season. Eighth in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green.
His trends are converging. After opening 2021 by going 5-for-5 but sans a top 25, he placed T9 at the WGC. Three top 10s among five top 20s at Bay Hill, including in each of the last two years.
First visit in four years and finished T9 in 2016. Among the best on the planet in 2021 proper with a win (in Dubai), a T5, a T8 and a T12 worldwide. Second on the PGA TOUR in total driving.
Like so many proficient ball-strikers who have thrived here, he fits the same archetype for success. Arrives scorching hot with a win, two T2s, a T3, a T5 and T6 in last seven starts worldwide.
A sore back thwarted his title defense last year, so he’s licking his chops. Overall, he’s 7-for-7 at Bay Hill with four top 10s. In four starts in 2021, he’s recorded a pair of T8s and a T10.
The Floridian is fresh off a T2 at The Concession where he was T2 in GIR (14/round), third in Strokes Gained: Putting and T2 in par-5 scoring. Perfect in eight trips to Bay Hill but short a top 10.
Second in event’s all-time earnings (to Tiger Woods, duh) with a win (2017), a solo second (2020) and a T3 (2011). Prospect improves proportionally with wind. Two top 20s in last four starts.
Think he likes Bay Hill? All he’s done is go T3-3rd and average 70.63 in eight rounds. In last year’s edition, he was third in total driving, T2 in GIR, T3 in proximity and T5 in par-5 scoring.
The defending champ already was amassing a worthy track record at Bay Hill. It included a T4 in his 2017 debut. Since opening 2021 with a win in Abu Dhabi, he’s gone T22-T6-T22 worldwide.
Just a matter of time before he breaks through on the PGA TOUR. Came close here in 2019 with a runner-up. It’s one of three top 15s at Bay Hill. T17-T5-T11 in last three starts worldwide.
His long, mostly straight game can stretch at Bay Hill. Rose for a solo second in favorable conditions in 2018 and a solo fourth in last year’s trouble. Co-leads the TOUR in par-5 scoring.
Finished T9 at The Concession with a balanced attack. Just one month removed from the runaway win at Torrey Pines. Second on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting. Two top 15s in last three APIs.
Latest terrific effort was a T6 at The Concession where his ball-striking and scoring were in tune. Perfect record in six starts at Bay Hill includes a win (2018) among four top-sixes since 2017.
The Fantasy Insider will be delayed until Wednesday. Notables reviewed will include Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Hideki Matsuyama.
Despite the circumstances that triggered the shutdown of 2020, those who attempted to tame Bay Hill needed a minute to lick their wounds. The stock par 72 averaged 74.106 for the week, and that included splits of 75.913 and 75.058 in the third and final rounds, respectively. It was the highest scoring average in relation to par on a par 72 in a non-major in the last four completed seasons. It also was the highest that Bay Hill averaged since it scored 75.150 as a par 71 in 1983, the first year that data was recorded in earnest.
Arnold Palmer’s primary objective was to have fun, but that was the furthest thing from it. Persistent gusty winds north of 20 mph throughout pummeled the field. It averaged just 9.1 greens in regulation per round, lowest of any non-major in 15 years. That seems like a misprint given that greens average a roomy 7,500 square feet, but they also run up to 13-and-a-half feet on the Stimpmeter with penalizing undulations, so precision on approach is at a premium.
With nowhere to hide to swallow the pride, it’s no wonder that Tyrrell Hatton’s 4-under 284 was the highest winning aggregate in tournament history. He ranked outside the top 30 in both distance of all drives and fairways hit, but that’s fine when the wind is a factor. The Englishman managed the rest of his game exquisitely, slotting T9 in GIR (10.5 per round), 10th in proximity, 15th in Strokes Gained: Putting and second in bogey avoidance. He also co-led the field in par-3 scoring and played the par 5s in 4.63 to rank T17.
With that recap scaring everyone straight, a pivot to this week’s forecast is relevant. After a relatively benign first two days with high temperatures in the mid-70s, things will turn for the worse after the 36-hole cut falls. There’s a very good chance of rain on Saturday. With the threat, winds will freshen considerably and stick around for Sunday’s finale when the sun returns. It might not reach 70 degrees on the weekend.
The only notable modification since Hatton’s victory was made on the tee at the par-4 13th hole. It’s been expanded to allow for another 12 yards and can now extend to 382 yards. The entirety of that increase equals the overall bump in Bay Hill’s overall length to 7,466, longest in tournament history.
Wayward drives may find rough at three-and-a-half inches and longer. That helps explain why disrespecting the value of course management off the tee can lead to a bad day. As usual, the TifEagle bermuda greens have not been overseeded for the competition.
The perks for winning mirror what Max Homa earned as the champion of The Genesis Invitational: 550 FedExCup points and three-year PGA TOUR membership exemption (or additional season if already exempt through 2023-24 or 2024-25). He also receives a three-year exemption into THE PLAYERS Championship.
The field stands at 123 as of Monday afternoon. Former winners Robert Gamez (1990), Paul Goydos (1996) and Tim Herron (1999) are add-ons as champions pre-2000. If any withdraws before his opening round, he will not be replaced.
