-
-
Power Rankings: The Genesis Invitational
-
-
February 15, 2021
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
- Dustin Johnson is one to watch this week at The Genesis Invitational. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Don’t lament that it’s ending. Celebrate that it’s going to conclude in its entirety.
This recurring affirmation has applied to the 2019-20 PGA TOUR season, the fall portion of the 2020-21 season, the Aloha Swing that opened calendar-year 2021 and now the West Coast Swing. Until the world operates in whatever the new normal will be, expectations must continue to be reasonable so as to guarantee a positive experience.
The same approach has applied to the host of The Genesis Invitational, Tiger Woods, both in recent years as it concerns his career trajectory and his inability to capture victory in the annual atop at Riviera County Club. Woods currently is sidelined indefinitely as he recovers from his most recent back surgery. But of course, the show must go on in the morning shadows of Hollywood.
Continue reading below the projected contenders for what a stacked field can expect from the historically tough track west of Los Angeles, an enhanced perk for the winner and more.
RELATED: The First Look | Inside the Field
POWER RANKINGS: THE GENESIS INVITATIONAL
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Max HomaA “Homa-gain” dad joke is low-hanging fruit, but the local resident has ridden a heater since Mayakoba in December. Stretch-best T7 at Pebble Beach last week. Personal-best T5 at Riviera last year.A “Homa-gain” dad joke is low-hanging fruit, but the local resident has ridden a heater since Mayakoba in December. Stretch-best T7 at Pebble Beach last week. Personal-best T5 at Riviera last year. 14 Brooks KoepkaRested after emerging with the title at TPC Scottsdale for the second time. Everything was in sync after an 0-for-3 slide. He’ll need a carryover of it to contend in his third appearance at Riviera.Rested after emerging with the title at TPC Scottsdale for the second time. Everything was in sync after an 0-for-3 slide. He’ll need a carryover of it to contend in his third appearance at Riviera. 13 Daniel BergerTen top 10s in last 19 starts. After Patrick Reed (Farmers) and Brooks Koepka (WMPO), Berger became the third consecutive PGA TOUR winner who missed the cut in his previous start.Ten top 10s in last 19 starts. After Patrick Reed (Farmers) and Brooks Koepka (WMPO), Berger became the third consecutive PGA TOUR winner who missed the cut in his previous start. 12 Collin MorikawaLocal native has rested for two weeks since competing in Dubai. Opened 2021 with a pair of T7s on The Aloha Swing. His ball-striking is built to make noise at Riviera. T26 in debut last year.Local native has rested for two weeks since competing in Dubai. Opened 2021 with a pair of T7s on The Aloha Swing. His ball-striking is built to make noise at Riviera. T26 in debut last year. 11 Adam ScottClawed all the way back from an eight-stroke deficit after one round to win by two last year. Six top 10s in 12 starts and the tournament’s all-time earnings leader. T10 at Torrey Pines in last start.Clawed all the way back from an eight-stroke deficit after one round to win by two last year. Six top 10s in 12 starts and the tournament’s all-time earnings leader. T10 at Torrey Pines in last start. 10 Carlos OrtizShook off final-round fade at the Farmers (T29) to finish T4 at the WMPO and proved that he’s comfortable now inside the top 50 of the OWGR (45th). Also 4-for-4 at The Riv with two top 20s.Shook off final-round fade at the Farmers (T29) to finish T4 at the WMPO and proved that he’s comfortable now inside the top 50 of the OWGR (45th). Also 4-for-4 at The Riv with two top 20s. 9 Joaquin NiemannHasn’t played since going P2-T2 on The Aloha Swing. No one else with as few as his eight starts has as many as his 26 red numbers this season. Fourth in the all-around. Third start here.Hasn’t played since going P2-T2 on The Aloha Swing. No one else with as few as his eight starts has as many as his 26 red numbers this season. Fourth in the all-around. Third start here. 8 Patrick CantlayPrevailed at nearby Sherwood in October, the UCLA product arrived having gone 2nd-T3 from PGA WEST to Pebble Beach. At Riviera since 2018, he’s finished T4, T15 and T17, respectively.Prevailed at nearby Sherwood in October, the UCLA product arrived having gone 2nd-T3 from PGA WEST to Pebble Beach. At Riviera since 2018, he’s finished T4, T15 and T17, respectively. 7 Bryson DeChambeauProgressively improving results at Riviera culminating in a T5 last year when he ranked sixth in distance of all drives, T5 in GIR and second in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green.Progressively improving results at Riviera culminating in a T5 last year when he ranked sixth in distance of all drives, T5 in GIR and second in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. 6 Tony FinauAfter a solo fourth at PGA WEST and the B-flight co-championship at Torrey Pines, he took his talents to Saudi Arabia and recorded another T2. Also finished T2 at Riviera in 2018 and T15 in 2019.After a solo fourth at PGA WEST and the B-flight co-championship at Torrey Pines, he took his talents to Saudi Arabia and recorded another T2. Also finished T2 at Riviera in 2018 and T15 in 2019. 5 Rory McIlroyAn omnipresent threat who has a pair of top fives and two T20s in four trips to The Riv. Nine consecutive top 25s worldwide upon arrival, the last a T13 in his debut at TPC Scottsdale.An omnipresent threat who has a pair of top fives and two T20s in four trips to The Riv. Nine consecutive top 25s worldwide upon arrival, the last a T13 in his debut at TPC Scottsdale. 4 Jon RahmSince winning the Memorial last summer, the fixture in the Power Rankings has another win (BMW) and a T2 (ZOZO) among 10 top 15s. He’s finished T9 (2019) and T17 (2020) at Riviera.Since winning the Memorial last summer, the fixture in the Power Rankings has another win (BMW) and a T2 (ZOZO) among 10 top 15s. He’s finished T9 (2019) and T17 (2020) at Riviera. 3 Justin ThomasIn addition to 13 TOUR titles, he has six runner-up finishes. One occurred here in 2019 when he wasted a four-shot lead entering the finale. Took last week off after the death of his grandfather.In addition to 13 TOUR titles, he has six runner-up finishes. One occurred here in 2019 when he wasted a four-shot lead entering the finale. Took last week off after the death of his grandfather. 2 Xander SchauffeleWith a T2 at the WMPO, he rose to No. 1 in the FedExCup despite the absence of a win. Has since slipped to second. Three seconds and two fifth-place finishes among seven top 20s this season.With a T2 at the WMPO, he rose to No. 1 in the FedExCup despite the absence of a win. Has since slipped to second. Three seconds and two fifth-place finishes among seven top 20s this season. 1 Dustin JohnsonThe world No. 1 took last week off after his win in Saudi Arabia. Five Ws since play resumed last summer. Six top-four finishes among nine top 10s at Riviera. Leads TOUR in adjusted scoring.The world No. 1 took last week off after his win in Saudi Arabia. Five Ws since play resumed last summer. Six top-four finishes among nine top 10s at Riviera. Leads TOUR in adjusted scoring.
Tuesday’s Fantasy Insider will include Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland, Will Zalatoris, three-time Genesis champion Bubba Watson and other notables.
As of Monday afternoon, the field at Riviera was 121 deep. That’s one more than reserved because of the strength in numbers among the automatic qualifiers. Included in its qualifying criteria, the tournament invited the top 125 in a special FedExCup points list that extended from the beginning of the 2019-20 season and through the Waste Management Phoenix Open two weeks ago. (Similar criteria will apply to THE PLAYERS Championship and the RBC Heritage, but those tournaments reserve space for 144 and 132 golfers, respectively.)
“The Riv” is a par 71 with three par 5s. It tips at 7,322 yards. For relevant purposes, the course remained unchanged since last year. The only layer of kikuyu rough is trimmed to an inch and a half, plenty deep for relatively narrow fairways and greens that are prepped to reach 12-and-a-half feet on the Stimpmeter.
Putting surfaces are 7,500 square feet on average, but Riviera’s fairways annually are among the stingiest to split, so the targets need to be a little larger than other courses. Anyone who finds as many as eight (of 14) fairways per round is beating the historical average. Last year’s field averaged 7.14 (or 50.97 percent), fourth-lowest of all courses that season. Hitting the greens on approach and on the par 3s is no bargain, either. Last year’s average of 10.11 per round was second-lowest among all courses. It cannot be expected for a golfer who descended with inconsistent ball-striking to find a level of success with it here.
En route to victory a year ago, Adam Scott hit the short grass off the tee just 23 of 56 times (to rank T63), but he led the field in averaging 13 GIR per round. Forever the ball-striker, he used his length (eighth in distance of all drives at 300.9 yards) to finish third in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green.
Riviera’s three par 5s are the soft underbelly as Nos. 1, 11 and 17 surrendered a scoring average of 4.56 last year to rank 10th-easiest of 41 courses in 2019-20, but Scott was a middling T37 in par-5 scoring. Instead, he rose to the challenge on the difficult par 4s, ranking third.
While the par-3 sixth hole catches the eye with a bunker in its center, the par-4 10th is the signature hole. Avid fans of golf already are aware of that, but even they might be surprised that the 315-yard beauty is easier than a few egos inside the ropes might let on. It’s a fact that No. 10 was the easiest par 4 at Riviera in four of the last five years, including in each of the last two. Scott birdied it in each of the first three rounds before settling for a par in the finale last year.
The overarching message is that Riviera is as firm and fair as it is consistent. In other words, returning competitors know exactly what to expect. There are no tricks.
In general, the aforementioned data could apply to every edition in which the weather cooperates, as it often does in sunny Southern California. This week’s forecast is almost identical to last year’s with daytime highs in the mid-to-upper 60s and only passing clouds, if any. The only difference is that wind might be a little fresher this week, but the course rests 1-2 miles from the ocean, so it’s protected from the unrelenting gusts hard on the shore.
In line with its second edition as an invitational and elevated status, the winner again will be rewarded with a three-year PGA TOUR membership exemption (or extension of one season up to five if already exempt through 2023-24). What’s new to this year’s staging is that the champion will receive 550 FedExCup points instead of the customary 500. The same bump will apply to the winners of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide.
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
PGATOUR.COM’s Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton recaps and previews every tournament from numerous angles. Look for his following contributions as scheduled.
MONDAY: Power Rankings
TUESDAY*: Sleepers, Fantasy Insider
SUNDAY: Qualifiers, Reshuffle, Medical Extensions, Rookie Watch
* - Rob is a member of the panel for PGATOUR.COM’s Expert Picks for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, which also publishes on Tuesday.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.