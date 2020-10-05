-
Power Rankings: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 05, 2020
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
PGA TOUR – The CUT
Fall schedule preview
Don’t call it a West Coast Swing – that’ll come around again as usual in January and February – but the PGA TOUR will be spending the next three weeks in the Pacific Time Zone nonetheless.
The stretch begins familiarly with the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, a fixture of the fall since 1990. Then, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, two of the three events on the canceled Asian Swing have been shifted temporarily to Nevada (THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK) and California (ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD). Of the trio, only the Shriners boasts a full field of 144 and includes a cut. The next two are 78-man invitationals with no cut.
Scroll past the projected contenders for a breakdown of Kevin Na’s improbable formula here last year, how TPC Summerlin sets up and more.
POWER RANKINGS: SHRINERS HOSPITALS FOR CHILDREN OPEN
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Kevin NaRemains inconsistent in the big picture, but the defending champion rode respective middle rounds of 62 and 61 to his second title here (2011). Also shared second place in 2015.Remains inconsistent in the big picture, but the defending champion rode respective middle rounds of 62 and 61 to his second title here (2011). Also shared second place in 2015. 14 Paul CaseyHard to believe that this is his first appearance at the Shriners. Descended having recorded a T2 (PGA Championship) and top 20s (BMW Championship, U.S. Open) in his last five starts.Hard to believe that this is his first appearance at the Shriners. Descended having recorded a T2 (PGA Championship) and top 20s (BMW Championship, U.S. Open) in his last five starts. 13 Denny McCarthyIf there’s a guy who could retrace Kevin Na’s path to victory, it’s McCarthy. Led the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting the last two seasons. T15-T9 here since 2018. T6 last week.If there’s a guy who could retrace Kevin Na’s path to victory, it’s McCarthy. Led the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting the last two seasons. T15-T9 here since 2018. T6 last week. 12 Louis OosthuizenFlipped the switch in last five starts. Punctuated the flourish that included four top 25s with a solo third at the U.S. Open. Making his tournament debut at the Shriners.Flipped the switch in last five starts. Punctuated the flourish that included four top 25s with a solo third at the U.S. Open. Making his tournament debut at the Shriners. 11 Tyler McCumberThe streaky 29-year-old has earned this spot with a runner-up at Corales and T6 at the Sanderson Farms. At fifth in the FedExCup, he’s highest among this season’s non-winners.The streaky 29-year-old has earned this spot with a runner-up at Corales and T6 at the Sanderson Farms. At fifth in the FedExCup, he’s highest among this season’s non-winners. 10 Cameron SmithThe 27-year-old Aussie is 7-for-7 since the Memorial in July. He logged top 25s in all three Playoffs events. Placed T10 here in 2016 and T13 last year, both times with strong putting.The 27-year-old Aussie is 7-for-7 since the Memorial in July. He logged top 25s in all three Playoffs events. Placed T10 here in 2016 and T13 last year, both times with strong putting. 9 Hideki MatsuyamaThe putter refuses to cooperate for extended periods of time, but he still arrives on a T3-T15-T17 burst since the BMW. T10 (2014) and T16 (2019) in two trips to TPC Summerlin.The putter refuses to cooperate for extended periods of time, but he still arrives on a T3-T15-T17 burst since the BMW. T10 (2014) and T16 (2019) in two trips to TPC Summerlin. 8 Harris EnglishWhat a difference a year makes. He was 35th alternate here last year when the field went final, now he’s fresh off a return to the TOUR Championship and a solo fourth at the U.S. Open.What a difference a year makes. He was 35th alternate here last year when the field went final, now he’s fresh off a return to the TOUR Championship and a solo fourth at the U.S. Open. 7 Tony FinauHe’s perfect in six consecutive trips with two top 15s and a pair of T16s. Led last year’s field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green en route to a T9. Five top 10s and a top 20 in last eight starts.He’s perfect in six consecutive trips with two top 15s and a pair of T16s. Led last year’s field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green en route to a T9. Five top 10s and a top 20 in last eight starts. 6 Sergio GarciaAll he had to do was close his eyes to find his way, but it shouldn’t be ignored that he led or co-led the SFC in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, GIR and Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green.All he had to do was close his eyes to find his way, but it shouldn’t be ignored that he led or co-led the SFC in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, GIR and Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. 5 Collin MorikawaProof that you’re never too new to be in the position to avenge a disappointing finish. Fell from T15 to T42 with a closing 72 in his debut here last year. Twice a winner since July.Proof that you’re never too new to be in the position to avenge a disappointing finish. Fell from T15 to T42 with a closing 72 in his debut here last year. Twice a winner since July. 4 Patrick CantlayThe event’s all-time earnings leader. In three appearances, only Bryson DeChambeau (2018) and Kevin Na (2019) have beaten him. Just one top 10 in full-field action in 2020 (T7, Workday).The event’s all-time earnings leader. In three appearances, only Bryson DeChambeau (2018) and Kevin Na (2019) have beaten him. Just one top 10 in full-field action in 2020 (T7, Workday). 3 Matthew WolffRested since B-flight “win” (distant runner-up) at Winged Foot. In Shriners debut last year, co-led in par-5 scoring (3.92) and went a field-best 15-for-16 in par breakers when going for the green.Rested since B-flight “win” (distant runner-up) at Winged Foot. In Shriners debut last year, co-led in par-5 scoring (3.92) and went a field-best 15-for-16 in par breakers when going for the green. 2 Webb SimpsonSince 2010, he’s 8-for-8 with a win (2010) among four top 10s and six top 20s. Scoring average in those 32 rounds is 67.66. Three top 10s among five top 15s in last six starts of 2020.Since 2010, he’s 8-for-8 with a win (2010) among four top 10s and six top 20s. Scoring average in those 32 rounds is 67.66. Three top 10s among five top 15s in last six starts of 2020. 1 Bryson DeChambeauFirst start since capturing his first victory in a major at Winged Foot. Former winner at TPC Summerlin (2018) has another two top 10s. Scoring average in 16 rounds here is 67.44.First start since capturing his first victory in a major at Winged Foot. Former winner at TPC Summerlin (2018) has another two top 10s. Scoring average in 16 rounds here is 67.44.
Conventional wisdom and empirical data often collide at TPC Summerlin. As one of the most vulnerable par 71s on the schedule – it was the easiest of 10 par 71s last season and its scoring average of 68.859 was a record low since its debuted in 1992 – the game plan to hit greens and sink putts is as true here as it is anywhere. However, every worthy course makes available the possibility for the winner to have lapped the field with the putter. Kevin Na proved it before outlasting Patrick Cantlay in a playoff a year ago.
TPC Summerlin tips at just 7,255 yards and the greens are on the larger size due to winds that often blow in these parts, but when they don’t, the tournament develops into a putting contest due to the preponderance of scoring opportunities. Consider that Na averaged 13.5 GIR per round last year (to rank T46), and he was a hair under the field average for the week.
Cue the flat stick, Na’s primary weapon. En route to 23-under 261, he ranked second in putting: birdies-or-better and led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting, putts per GIR, fewest putts, total distance of putts converted, one-putt percentage and highest conversion percentage from outside 10 feet.
Nine of the other 11 who finished inside the top 10 on the leaderboard ranked inside the top 10 in green hit, but only three cracked the top 10 in Strokes Gained: Putting.
Scoring conditions will be favorable during the first two rounds this week before a cooling pattern arrives on the weekend. With it, the breezes will intensify from a prevailing direction out of the southwest, and then shift to push in from the north. Daytime highs will tumble from right around 90 degrees on Thursday to about 80 for the finale. No rain will fall.
For the third straight year, the primary rough will be limited to two inches. (It previously was three inches.) The bentgrass greens are prepped to run at about 11-and-a-half feet on the Stimpmeter, further favoring aggressive putting.
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
PGATOUR.COM’s Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton recaps and previews every tournament from numerous angles. Look for his following contributions as scheduled.
MONDAY: Qualifiers, Reshuffle, Medical Extensions, Rookie Watch, Power Rankings
TUESDAY*: Sleepers, Fantasy Insider
* - Rob is a member of the panel for PGATOUR.COM’s Expert Picks for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, which also publishes on Tuesday.
