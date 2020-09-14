-
-
Power Rankings: U.S. Open
-
-
September 14, 2020
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
-
Best Of
Dustin Johnson's best shots from the 2019-20 season
As the old saying goes, the way to get to Carnegie Hall is with practice. No one wakes up one day with the ability to take the stage at the esteemed venue in New York City without already mastering a talent worthy of it.
Like most settings reserved for arts and entertainment impacted by the pandemic, Carnegie Hall is closed for the remainder of the year. However, its proximity to Winged Foot Golf Club’s West Course just 18 miles to the northeast in Mamaroneck, New York, is a reminder as to why the U.S. Open was delayed three months, and why that’s a good thing.
Imagine reemerging from the three-month hiatus without a reasonable amount of recent competition and with the intent to tame the historic track when the major originally was scheduled in mid-June. Even a bear stretches and takes stock of his surroundings immediately after hibernation. It’s the kind of hypothetical that would generate pause and consternation among all of the 144 qualifiers. Then again, pause and consternation promise to be two of the most common experiences this week, anyway.
Scroll past the projected contenders for more on what is a closed U.S. Open, a breakdown of Winged Foot and other details.
RELATED: Nine things to know about Winged Foot | Full U.S. Open field | Five Korn Ferry Tour players to watch
POWER RANKINGS: U.S. OPEN
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 20 Brendon ToddAs a stripe show off the tee and among the best putters, he’ll navigate Winged Foot with elbow room in his lane. The potent combo on tough courses yielded a T8 at Olympia Fields.As a stripe show off the tee and among the best putters, he’ll navigate Winged Foot with elbow room in his lane. The potent combo on tough courses yielded a T8 at Olympia Fields. 19 Patrick ReedDespite a propensity to miss fairways and greens more than average, he’s an impressive 5-for-6 with a solo fourth among three top 15s in the U.S. Open. Two top 10s in the last month.Despite a propensity to miss fairways and greens more than average, he’s an impressive 5-for-6 with a solo fourth among three top 15s in the U.S. Open. Two top 10s in the last month. 18 Louis OosthuizenRested since a T25 at the BMW as the last man in the field. Profile as a tee-to-green specialist should keep his rally rolling. No worse than two T23s in the U.S. Open since 2015.Rested since a T25 at the BMW as the last man in the field. Profile as a tee-to-green specialist should keep his rally rolling. No worse than two T23s in the U.S. Open since 2015. 17 Matthew FitzpatrickKeeps his ball in play and finished second on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting last season. Inconsistency remains an issue, but he contends often. His class is permanent.Keeps his ball in play and finished second on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting last season. Inconsistency remains an issue, but he contends often. His class is permanent. 16 Justin RoseThe 2013 champ has been uncharacteristically hot and cold throughout 2020, but turning 40, as he did in July, can have that effect. His classic form as a ball-striker needs to take form.
The 2013 champ has been uncharacteristically hot and cold throughout 2020, but turning 40, as he did in July, can have that effect. His classic form as a ball-striker needs to take form.
15 Harris EnglishFresh off one of the best comeback seasons in recent memory. Completed it slotted 18th in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, ninth in adjusted scoring and third in bogey avoidance.
Fresh off one of the best comeback seasons in recent memory. Completed it slotted 18th in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, ninth in adjusted scoring and third in bogey avoidance.
14 Hideki MatsuyamaImproved putting led to a mild flourish to conclude last season. A T3 at the BMW was the highlight. Remains the most dangerous threat to become Japan’s first major champion.
Improved putting led to a mild flourish to conclude last season. A T3 at the BMW was the highlight. Remains the most dangerous threat to become Japan’s first major champion.
13 Patrick CantlaySnapped out of a relative slump with a T12 at Olympia Fields. Stoic in demeanor, he possesses the kind of resolve required to prevail in the U.S. Open. He’s 4-for-4 with two top 25s.
Snapped out of a relative slump with a T12 at Olympia Fields. Stoic in demeanor, he possesses the kind of resolve required to prevail in the U.S. Open. He’s 4-for-4 with two top 25s.
12 Tommy FleetwoodEntered the Portugal Masters to get his tee-to-green mojo back, and he did en route to a T3. Since the 2017 U.S. Open, he’s 12-for-12 in majors with two top fives in the U.S. Open.
Entered the Portugal Masters to get his tee-to-green mojo back, and he did en route to a T3. Since the 2017 U.S. Open, he’s 12-for-12 in majors with two top fives in the U.S. Open.
11 Paul CaseyEn route to a solo 15th here in 2006, he was one of four who capped it off with a field-low 69. Came one Collin Morikawa away from converting his first major win a month ago.
En route to a solo 15th here in 2006, he was one of four who capped it off with a field-low 69. Came one Collin Morikawa away from converting his first major win a month ago.
10 Daniel BergerSave a stumble at Memorial, he hasn’t lost his stride since play resumed. After winning the reopener at Colonial, he added a T2 and a pair of thirds. Finished 10th in bogey avoidance.
Save a stumble at Memorial, he hasn’t lost his stride since play resumed. After winning the reopener at Colonial, he added a T2 and a pair of thirds. Finished 10th in bogey avoidance.
9 Tony FinauAmong the best fits (11th in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green in 2019-20) and he has eight top-15 finishes in the majors, including a T14 (2015) and a solo fifth (2018) in the U.S. Open.
Among the best fits (11th in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green in 2019-20) and he has eight top-15 finishes in the majors, including a T14 (2015) and a solo fifth (2018) in the U.S. Open.
8 Bryson DeChambeauIt will be entertaining to observe how he manages his game as the longest hitter in the field. Lightly discussed is how comparatively strong he in both scoring and saving par.
It will be entertaining to observe how he manages his game as the longest hitter in the field. Lightly discussed is how comparatively strong he in both scoring and saving par.
7 Rory McIlroyWith the best kind of personal distractions now history, he’s poised for the baby bump. This is his first major as a father and at a time when his career prime is just about to begin.
With the best kind of personal distractions now history, he’s poised for the baby bump. This is his first major as a father and at a time when his career prime is just about to begin.
6 Justin ThomasWon thrice on the PGA TOUR in 2019-20. Finished No. 1 in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and eighth in bogey avoidance. Nine top 25s in the majors but only two top 10s with a win.
Won thrice on the PGA TOUR in 2019-20. Finished No. 1 in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and eighth in bogey avoidance. Nine top 25s in the majors but only two top 10s with a win.
5 Xander SchauffeleDelivered with a second consecutive runner-up at East Lake. Remains a fixture on the biggest stages. In three U.S. Open appearances, he’s finished a respective T5, T6 and T3.
Delivered with a second consecutive runner-up at East Lake. Remains a fixture on the biggest stages. In three U.S. Open appearances, he’s finished a respective T5, T6 and T3.
4 Webb SimpsonHe’s built for the U.S. Open. Won it in 2012 and has only improved. Led the 2019-20 PGA TOUR in adjusted scoring, par-4 scoring, putts per GIR and bogey avoidance.
He’s built for the U.S. Open. Won it in 2012 and has only improved. Led the 2019-20 PGA TOUR in adjusted scoring, par-4 scoring, putts per GIR and bogey avoidance.
3 Jon RahmFinished 2019-20 with one of the best values in the all-around ranking in PGA TOUR history. He also continues to learn how to harness and not get hampered by his emotion.
Finished 2019-20 with one of the best values in the all-around ranking in PGA TOUR history. He also continues to learn how to harness and not get hampered by his emotion.
2 Collin MorikawaThe PGA champ’s ability is obvious but he also proves how much terrific ball-striking can cover average putting. Finished fifth in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green in 2019-20.
The PGA champ’s ability is obvious but he also proves how much terrific ball-striking can cover average putting. Finished fifth in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green in 2019-20.
1 Dustin JohnsonIt’s not that he’s the hottest player on the planet – although that doesn’t hurt – it’s that he operates with the absence of a short-term memory. That’s what Winged Foot demands.It’s not that he’s the hottest player on the planet – although that doesn’t hurt – it’s that he operates with the absence of a short-term memory. That’s what Winged Foot demands.
DraftKings is hosting the $2.25M Fantasy Golf Millionaire! For only $100, draft 6 golfers for a shot to win the $1M top prize on September 17th. This contest is part of DraftKings Championship Series - Fantasy Tournament of Champions. In addition to the $1M top prize, the winner will also earn a ticket to the Big Game in Tampa (2/7/21) to compete for another $1M top prize. Check out the promotions page to learn more!
The DraftKings Millionaire slate locks on Thursday morning, Sept. 17. Set your lineups here: $2.25M FANTASY GOLF MILLIONAIRE [$1M TO 1ST + TOC ENTRY] "Eligibility restrictions apply. See website for details."
Defending champion Gary Woodland, three-time winner Tiger Woods, 2015 champ Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson will be among the notables reviewed in Tuesday’s Fantasy Insider.
A September date isn’t unprecedented for the U.S. Open, but it’s been 107 years since the last. This week’s champion can dream that his performance warrants what was made of the 1913 edition at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts; that is, the movie entitled “The Greatest Game Ever Played.”
It’d be another 16 years before Winged Foot would host its first U.S. Open. This week marks the sixth time that the major has been contested on the A.W. Tillinghast design. If the last one was transformed into a film, it’d have been a horror flick starring Phil Mickelson and for the wrong reason.
Since that perilous day 14 years ago, Lefty has gone on to capture a title at The Open Championship (2013). He also was enshrined in the World Golf Hall of Fame. However, he’s still without a win in the U.S. Open, which, of course, means that he’s still the same win shy of a career grand slam.
Mickelson is one of 11 who competed at Winged Foot in 2006. What they will see will be a blend of some things familiar and quite a bit new.
At 7,477 yards, the course is 213 yards longer, but it’s still a stock par 70. The fifth hole, which was a par 5 in 2006, now is a par 4 but only 13 yards shorter at 502 yards. Alternately, the ninth hole, which was a par 4 in 2006, now is par 5 measuring 565 yards. It’s 51 yards longer. New tees were added on seven holes, including on No. 9, and each extended its hole. The longest of the affected is the par-4 17th that can stretch 504 yards. It grew by 55 yards.
Architect Gil Hanse fronted the restoration of all greens so that they will play as close as Tillinghast constructed. The putting surfaces, which consist of a blend of Poa annua and bentgrass, have expanded by as much as 25 percent in some cases. This introduces additional hole locations. They remain as slick (13 feet on the Stimpmeter) and with the severe undulations in line with expectations for this tournament.
All bunkers also were updated, a SubAir System was installed and a program of removing trees was implemented. With trees a virtual non-factor across the property, well, save the most wayward of drives, rough thick and deep enough to shroud shoes and with water potentially influencing only one shot per round (a stream bisects the fairway on the par-4 15th), Winged Foot presents as pure a test as anyone in the field ever will play.
While long and accurate off the tee always is preferred, it might not be of more value anywhere else than at Winged Foot. When the premium of striking it well on approach is added to the equation, whoever will be lifting the U.S. Open trophy on Sunday likely will have been among the best in the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. The putting surfaces will be equalizers, but because they will be unfamiliar on the whole, average putters stand a better chance of contending.
Fans love when par is a great score, and it will be at Winged Foot as it always is, but all about which the pros care is taking the fewest strokes regardless of the aggregate. Form upon arrival, experience, patience and an even temperament are attributes that should define the winner. Like Carnegie Hall, the U.S. Open identifies the best in the world.
Mother Nature probably will have a cameo before the 36-hole cut of low 60 and ties occurs. A fair chance of rain is forecast for Friday, but only a cloudburst could delay the action as the energy passing through isn’t expected to be severe. It’ll also cool the air considerably. After Thursday’s daytime high flirts with 80 degrees, temperatures are going to struggle reaching 70 degrees for the remainder. Coupled with a shift of potentially moderate winds pushing from a northerly direction after the rain, distance could be governed.
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
PGATOUR.COM’s Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton recaps and previews every tournament from numerous angles. Look for his following contributions as scheduled.
MONDAY: Qualifiers, Reshuffle, Medical Extensions, Rookie Watch, Power Rankings
TUESDAY*: Sleepers, Fantasy Insider
* - Rob is a member of the panel for PGATOUR.COM’s Expert Picks for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, which also publishes on Wednesday.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.