-
-
Power Rankings: Safeway Open
-
-
September 08, 2020
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
- Brendan Steele is one to watch this week at the Safeway Open. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
If you’ve been looking around for something familiar to clutch as proof that 2020 won’t go undefeated, there is a sense of content in the universe with the Safeway Open once again in the lead-off position on the schedule.
After opening the first six wraparound seasons, it slotted third in 2019-20, but it’s back at the top of 50 events in 2020-21.
The field of 156 has assembled at Silverado Resort and Spa’s North Course in Napa, California. For details on what it faces, how Cameron Champ prevailed a year ago and more, scroll past the projected contenders.
RELATED: The First Look | Inside the Field
POWER RANKINGS: SAFEWAY OPEN
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Charl SchwartzelFirst appearance since a T6 in his Safeway Open debut in 2015. Healthy again and showed flashes over the summer. They came together in the form of a T3 at the 3M Open.First appearance since a T6 in his Safeway Open debut in 2015. Healthy again and showed flashes over the summer. They came together in the form of a T3 at the 3M Open. 14 Kristoffer VenturaAs a rookie in 2019-20, he ranked fourth in Strokes Gained: Putting and led in average distance of putts made. Played his best out of the break with five top 25s across two tours.As a rookie in 2019-20, he ranked fourth in Strokes Gained: Putting and led in average distance of putts made. Played his best out of the break with five top 25s across two tours. 13 Harold Varner IIISailed into Playoffs with a T7 at Sedgefield but missed cut at TPC Boston. Finished 15th on TOUR in GIR, eighth in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. Also 5-for-5 with three top 20s at Silverado.Sailed into Playoffs with a T7 at Sedgefield but missed cut at TPC Boston. Finished 15th on TOUR in GIR, eighth in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. Also 5-for-5 with three top 20s at Silverado. 12 Maverick McNealySilverado is where the Stanford product made his PGA TOUR debut as a pro in 2017. He’s 3-for-3 but still chasing his first top 50 on the course. Two top 10s since play resumed.Silverado is where the Stanford product made his PGA TOUR debut as a pro in 2017. He’s 3-for-3 but still chasing his first top 50 on the course. Two top 10s since play resumed. 11 Mark HubbardAvailed himself well throughout 2019-20 en route to finishing 44th in the FedExCup. It included a T13 at Silverado. Co-led the TOUR in sub-70s (47) and ranked T28 in par-5 scoring.Availed himself well throughout 2019-20 en route to finishing 44th in the FedExCup. It included a T13 at Silverado. Co-led the TOUR in sub-70s (47) and ranked T28 in par-5 scoring. 10 Kevin StreelmanThe recent “7th Inning Stretch” singer at Wrigley Field strides in having survived seven consecutive cuts since a solo second at the Travelers. Top 25s at Silverado in 2017 and 2018.The recent “7th Inning Stretch” singer at Wrigley Field strides in having survived seven consecutive cuts since a solo second at the Travelers. Top 25s at Silverado in 2017 and 2018. 9 Troy MerrittThe recent runner-up at the nearby Barracuda Championship is one of the most accurate off the tee and among the best putters on TOUR. Placed T15 here in 2016 and T4 in 2018.The recent runner-up at the nearby Barracuda Championship is one of the most accurate off the tee and among the best putters on TOUR. Placed T15 here in 2016 and T4 in 2018. 8 Chez ReavieConnected three top 25s over the summer, but it wasn’t one of his patented heaters. Silverado is just as good as any a place to reignite. He’s 7-for-7 with three top 25s on the course.Connected three top 25s over the summer, but it wasn’t one of his patented heaters. Silverado is just as good as any a place to reignite. He’s 7-for-7 with three top 25s on the course. 7 Si Woo KimConcluded regular season with a flourish – T13 at the PGA Championship and a T3 at the Wyndham. Since a T11 at the Travelers, he’s 9-for-9 with four top 20s. Third start at Silverado.Concluded regular season with a flourish – T13 at the PGA Championship and a T3 at the Wyndham. Since a T11 at the Travelers, he’s 9-for-9 with four top 20s. Third start at Silverado. 6 Charley HoffmanQuite sound throughout his bag even though his results over time are incredibly hit and miss. Fifteenth in putting: birdies-or-better and T28 in par-5 scoring in 2019-20.Quite sound throughout his bag even though his results over time are incredibly hit and miss. Fifteenth in putting: birdies-or-better and T28 in par-5 scoring in 2019-20. 5 Cameron DavisBack for his third start at Silverado where he hung up a T17 in his debut in 2018, the talented Aussie looks to pile onto a modest 4-for-5 with two top 20s since the 3M Open.Back for his third start at Silverado where he hung up a T17 in his debut in 2018, the talented Aussie looks to pile onto a modest 4-for-5 with two top 20s since the 3M Open. 4 Brandt SnedekerSneds on Poa on the West Coast? Yes, please. Perfect in four trips with playoff loss in 2018 and a pair of T17s. Grinded out three paydays after a sore back in July.Sneds on Poa on the West Coast? Yes, please. Perfect in four trips with playoff loss in 2018 and a pair of T17s. Grinded out three paydays after a sore back in July. 3 Phil MickelsonLicked his wounds of a one-and-out in the Playoffs with a victory in his PGA TOUR Champions debut just three days later. Two top 10s and a T17 in four tries at Silverado.Licked his wounds of a one-and-out in the Playoffs with a victory in his PGA TOUR Champions debut just three days later. Two top 10s and a T17 in four tries at Silverado. 2 Joel DahmenContinues to tease as he approaches his 100th PGA TOUR start. (This is No. 97.) Since the hiatus, he’s gone for a T10 (PGA Championship), a T19 (Schwab) and a trio of T20s.Continues to tease as he approaches his 100th PGA TOUR start. (This is No. 97.) Since the hiatus, he’s gone for a T10 (PGA Championship), a T19 (Schwab) and a trio of T20s. 1 Brendan SteeleIt’d be a surprise only if the two-time Safeway Open champion wasn’t included. Outside the top 50 in his last two trips, but he’s 7-for-7 with three top 25s upon arrival.It’d be a surprise only if the two-time Safeway Open champion wasn’t included. Outside the top 50 in his last two trips, but he’s 7-for-7 with three top 25s upon arrival.
Wednesday’s Fantasy Insider will include past champions Emiliano Grillo (2015) and Kevin Tway (2018). Jordan Spieth, Sergio Garcia, Will Gordon and Erik van Rooyen also will be among the notables reviewed.
Already now the seventh edition of the Safeway Open at Silverado, it’s a veteran host during the fall portion of the season. Its North Course is a stock par 72 tipping at just 7,166 yards, but it’s not as easy as its benign distance suggests.
Silverado’s scoring average of 71.244 last year landed where it was expected despite the full complement of four par 5s. That was due in part because the par 5s ranked 13th-hardest among all courses with a scoring average of 4.70. Additionally, of the last three seasons combined, only six courses have yielded a fairways-hit percentage lower than the North Course. Last year’s field split just 50.03 percent of the 14 fairways.
While the ryegrass rough ranging three inches helps defend scoring off the tee, the wind is the primary challenge on approach into the Poa-bentgrass greens prepped to run a customary 11-and-a-feet on the Stimpmeter. It’s all but an annual expectation north of San Francisco, and it is again this week, at least in doses.
Southwest breezes will peak in the moderate range (10-15 mph), but they will not howl. It’ll be just enough to sharpen the decision-making process. Daytime temps will climb into the mid- to upper-80s and it’ll remain dry.
Champ is resting ahead of the rescheduled U.S. Open, but he left breadcrumbs for how to excel at Silverado. Granted, he was inspired by the fact that his grandfather, “Pops,” was in his last days before passing less than a month after Champ sealed his second PGA TOUR victory, but the torment of a dying loved one also can propel a professional athlete into the other direction. Centering his focus on the task directly in front of him, Champ harnessed his length off the tee, ranking third in distance of all drives (306.3 yards) and first in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee. He also finished T3 on the par 5s.
Champ’s greens-in-regulation clip of 13.25 per round was good for T10 and he paced the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. For good measure, he also led in scrambling by going 16-for-19. His putting wasn’t among the best in the field, but it didn’t hold him back en route to a one-stroke margin at 17-under 271.
For the week, Silverado allowed an average of just 11.83 GIR per round per golfer last year. That should rise with more manageable wind this week, but the undulating greens figure to thwart mid-round scoring bursts.
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
PGATOUR.COM’s Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton recaps and previews every tournament from numerous angles. Look for his following contributions as scheduled.
TUESDAY: Rookie Ranking, Qualifiers, Reshuffle, Medical Extensions, Fantasy Preview, Power Rankings
WEDNESDAY*: Sleepers, Fantasy Insider
* - Rob is a member of the panel for PGATOUR.COM’s Expert Picks for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, which also publishes on Wednesday.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.