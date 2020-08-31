-
Power Rankings: TOUR Championship
August 31, 2020
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
Remember who won the 2019 TOUR Championship? Of course you do. That’s because Rory McIlroy was the FedExCup champion. It’s the new norm of the FedExCup Playoffs. Whoever prevails in 72 holes at East Lake Golf Club will go into the annals as the 14th winner of the FedExCup.
The Starting Strokes scoring system returns this year. For a review of how the format debuted, what the field of 30 can anticipate inside the ropes when the tournament begins on Friday, Sept. 4, and more, continue reading beneath the ranking.
NOTE: This full-field Power Rankings includes starting score for every golfer in the field.
RELATED: The First Look | Inside the Field
POWER RANKINGS: TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 30 Marc Leishman1-under. Struggling more than every other qualifier. Since play resumed, he’s just 4-for-8 with one top 50 (T40, Memorial). Zero top 20s in four prior tries at East Lake, too.1-under. Struggling more than every other qualifier. Since play resumed, he’s just 4-for-8 with one top 50 (T40, Memorial). Zero top 20s in four prior tries at East Lake, too. 29 Kevin Na1-under. In six previous appearances at East Lake from 2009-2018, he failed to finish inside the top 15. The course beats him up because his strength is nearest the hole.1-under. In six previous appearances at East Lake from 2009-2018, he failed to finish inside the top 15. The course beats him up because his strength is nearest the hole. 28 Cameron ChampEven par. Scuffling during the Playoffs in which he started 20th in points, but he’s made it to his first TOUR Championship. Now can freely launch it around East Lake.Even par. Scuffling during the Playoffs in which he started 20th in points, but he’s made it to his first TOUR Championship. Now can freely launch it around East Lake. 27 Cameron SmithEven par. After opening the Playoffs seeded 30th, he’s hung on with two top 20s. It goes to show that he still can emerge when the lights are brightest. Struggles tee to green, though.Even par. After opening the Playoffs seeded 30th, he’s hung on with two top 20s. It goes to show that he still can emerge when the lights are brightest. Struggles tee to green, though. 26 Lanto Griffin2-under. Continues to impress as he navigates the most challenging fields of his career. Four top 25s in last eight starts, with a T19 at TPC Harding Park and a T10 at Olympia Fields.2-under. Continues to impress as he navigates the most challenging fields of his career. Four top 25s in last eight starts, with a T19 at TPC Harding Park and a T10 at Olympia Fields. 25 Viktor HovlandEven par. The only winner of his rookie class was in the KFT Finals this time last year. He’s tailed off in recent weeks, but his tee-to-green strength will play in his debut at East Lake.Even par. The only winner of his rookie class was in the KFT Finals this time last year. He’s tailed off in recent weeks, but his tee-to-green strength will play in his debut at East Lake. 24 Abraham Ancer1-under. One of the two PGA TOUR non-winners in the field, and back after finishing T21 in his debut last year despite arriving as the 10-seed. Quiet of late but presents a punch.1-under. One of the two PGA TOUR non-winners in the field, and back after finishing T21 in his debut last year despite arriving as the 10-seed. Quiet of late but presents a punch. 23 Mackenzie HughesEven par. No surprise that he’s picked up steam with baby No. 2 on the way. Everything is a bonus now, but he’s been playing well all summer. Four top 15s in last seven starts.Even par. No surprise that he’s picked up steam with baby No. 2 on the way. Everything is a bonus now, but he’s been playing well all summer. Four top 15s in last seven starts. 22 Patrick Reed3-under. Finished a personal-best T9 here last year, but he arrived as the 4-seed. This time, he’s 13th in points and East Lake figures to expose his tee-to-green weaknesses.3-under. Finished a personal-best T9 here last year, but he arrived as the 4-seed. This time, he’s 13th in points and East Lake figures to expose his tee-to-green weaknesses. 21 Sungjae Im4-under. Two seasons on TOUR, two appearances at East Lake. Better starting position than last year (1-under; finished T19), but he’s been inconsistent all summer despite two top 10s.4-under. Two seasons on TOUR, two appearances at East Lake. Better starting position than last year (1-under; finished T19), but he’s been inconsistent all summer despite two top 10s. 20 Tyrrell Hatton2-under. Fewest starts (10) this season among all qualifiers, he should enjoy the opportunity to make a difference on the challenging set of par 3s in his TOUR Championship debut.2-under. Fewest starts (10) this season among all qualifiers, he should enjoy the opportunity to make a difference on the challenging set of par 3s in his TOUR Championship debut. 19 Billy HorschelEven par. The last time he appeared, he finished second in 2018 at 9-under 271. Last year, that would’ve earned a share of fifth place. Scoring average in 12 rounds here = 67.83.Even par. The last time he appeared, he finished second in 2018 at 9-under 271. Last year, that would’ve earned a share of fifth place. Scoring average in 12 rounds here = 67.83. 18 Ryan Palmer1-under. The old man in the field at 43 is a sleeper in the context that East Lake rewards his tee-to-green game but his short game has rapidly improved since play resumed. Potent combo.1-under. The old man in the field at 43 is a sleeper in the context that East Lake rewards his tee-to-green game but his short game has rapidly improved since play resumed. Potent combo. 17 Sebastián Muñoz3-under. Strides in with a T18 and a T8 in the first two Playoffs events, respectively. Also ranked T9 in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green in the series. A sleeper among the first-timers.3-under. Strides in with a T18 and a T8 in the first two Playoffs events, respectively. Also ranked T9 in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green in the series. A sleeper among the first-timers. 16 Scottie Scheffler2-under. Still a non-winner but his parade to the coronation as the Arnold Palmer Award winner ends here; well, unless fellow rookie Viktor Hovland prevails, probably.2-under. Still a non-winner but his parade to the coronation as the Arnold Palmer Award winner ends here; well, unless fellow rookie Viktor Hovland prevails, probably. 15 Kevin Kisner1-under. Scaled the ranks with four top fours in 2020, but he’s connected five top 25s since TPC Southwind. Finally solved East Lake for a T3 in 2017. Shot 3-under 277 last year.1-under. Scaled the ranks with four top fours in 2020, but he’s connected five top 25s since TPC Southwind. Finally solved East Lake for a T3 in 2017. Shot 3-under 277 last year. 14 Rory McIlroy3-under. Defending champ pegs it with the ultimate variable hanging in the balance – the birth of his first child. Also won in 2016. T12 at BMW ended a top-30 drought at four starts.3-under. Defending champ pegs it with the ultimate variable hanging in the balance – the birth of his first child. Also won in 2016. T12 at BMW ended a top-30 drought at four starts. 13 Joaquin Niemann2-under. Stepped up and delivered to qualify for his first TOUR Championship. En route to a T3 at Olympia Fields, he was No. 1 in greens hit and Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green.2-under. Stepped up and delivered to qualify for his first TOUR Championship. En route to a T3 at Olympia Fields, he was No. 1 in greens hit and Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. 12 Harris English4-under. From conditional status to East Lake. It doesn’t happen often, yet here he is as the 7-seed and without a victory this season. No weaknesses … not anymore.4-under. From conditional status to East Lake. It doesn’t happen often, yet here he is as the 7-seed and without a victory this season. No weaknesses … not anymore. 11 Tony Finau2-under. Although a Sunday 65 stands out, he rode an outstanding week with the putter at Olympia Fields for a solo fifth. Solo seventh here last year as the 12-seed starting at 3-under.2-under. Although a Sunday 65 stands out, he rode an outstanding week with the putter at Olympia Fields for a solo fifth. Solo seventh here last year as the 12-seed starting at 3-under. 10 Brendon Todd3-under. Given a remarkable season, he wouldn’t be a spoiler, but the spotlight is elsewhere. En route to T8 at the BMW, led field in Strokes Gained: Putting and co-led in par-5 scoring.3-under. Given a remarkable season, he wouldn’t be a spoiler, but the spotlight is elsewhere. En route to T8 at the BMW, led field in Strokes Gained: Putting and co-led in par-5 scoring. 9 Collin Morikawa5-under. Tournament debutant gets a pass for missing the cut at TPC Boston in first start as the PGA champion. Now fresh off a T20 at the BMW where he led the field in proximity.5-under. Tournament debutant gets a pass for missing the cut at TPC Boston in first start as the PGA champion. Now fresh off a T20 at the BMW where he led the field in proximity. 8 Xander Schauffele3-under. He’s been a machine all season with 15 top 25s in 17 starts. Runner-up here last here as the 8-seed. Winner in 2017. Par or better in all 12 career rounds at East Lake.3-under. He’s been a machine all season with 15 top 25s in 17 starts. Runner-up here last here as the 8-seed. Winner in 2017. Par or better in all 12 career rounds at East Lake. 7 Bryson DeChambeau4-under. As cited below, he’s built for this track. En route to 4-under 276 last year, he ranked T2 in GIR (13 per round) and led the field in putting inside 10 feet (64-for-66).4-under. As cited below, he’s built for this track. En route to 4-under 276 last year, he ranked T2 in GIR (13 per round) and led the field in putting inside 10 feet (64-for-66). 6 Hideki Matsuyama4-under. As noted here last week, his putting has been improving, so the T3 at the BMW isn’t surprising. Three top 10s in the last four editions of the TOUR Championship.4-under. As noted here last week, his putting has been improving, so the T3 at the BMW isn’t surprising. Three top 10s in the last four editions of the TOUR Championship. 5 Daniel Berger4-under. Fourth appearance but first since 2017. Top 15s in each but none quite on the kind of vapor trail that he’s left all over the map this year. Poised to punctuate it as the 6-seed.4-under. Fourth appearance but first since 2017. Top 15s in each but none quite on the kind of vapor trail that he’s left all over the map this year. Poised to punctuate it as the 6-seed. 4 Dustin Johnson10-under. If it’s a curse to be the top seed, he’s seeking to eliminate it. Beaten by only two golfers in his last three starts. Leading the Playoffs in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green.10-under. If it’s a curse to be the top seed, he’s seeking to eliminate it. Beaten by only two golfers in his last three starts. Leading the Playoffs in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. 3 Webb Simpson6-under. Sitting out last week cost him just one stroke. Rested and recharged, and armed with an all-around game, he’s targeting his fourth top five in eight starts at East Lake.6-under. Sitting out last week cost him just one stroke. Rested and recharged, and armed with an all-around game, he’s targeting his fourth top five in eight starts at East Lake. 2 Justin Thomas7-under. Gone quiet since winning the WGC-St. Jude, but ignore the relative slide. Before finishing T3 as the top seed last year, he went T6-2nd-T7 in his first three tries at East Lake.7-under. Gone quiet since winning the WGC-St. Jude, but ignore the relative slide. Before finishing T3 as the top seed last year, he went T6-2nd-T7 in his first three tries at East Lake. 1 Jon Rahm8-under. The Playoffs is all about momentum, and he has it in spades. Soaring from the walk-off dagger at Olympia Fields and not saddled with the onus of being the top seed at East Lake.8-under. The Playoffs is all about momentum, and he has it in spades. Soaring from the walk-off dagger at Olympia Fields and not saddled with the onus of being the top seed at East Lake.
Opening score in relation to par for each of the 30 qualifiers for the TOUR Championship is a reflection of respective value entering the finale of the 2019-20 PGA TOUR season. For the uninitiated fan, the feeling is like starting a tournament with one round already complete.
Despite the advantage of a head start, there are still 72 holes to play to determine the result and there is no cut. And that’s not insignificant. Consider that in just the 13 tournaments since the season resumed in June, only four winners either led outright or co-led entering the final round.
No matter the iteration of the Playoffs format, when McIlroy prevailed here last year, he became the 10th consecutive FedExCup champion who didn’t begin the TOUR Championship as the top seed. It’s a stretch that included the first time he won the FedExCup in 2016. Tiger Woods (2007, 2009) is the only other multiple FedExCup champion, but he was the top seed in advance of both of his finales.
Last year, McIlroy seeded fifth and with an opening score of 5-under. Combined with his actual 72-hole total of 13-under 267, he finished with a score of 18-under, four lower than runner-up Xander Schauffele, who started at 4-under as the 8-seed.
Top seed Justin Thomas opened 10-under and finished T3 after completing 72 holes in just 3-under 277. Among other notables in the context of opening position, 2-seed Patrick Cantlay started at 8-under, shot 9-over 289 and finished T21 at 1-over. Paul Casey, who started 16th at 2-under, finished alone in fifth, while Dustin Johnson, who started 14th and one stroke lower, tied for last. The highest finish among the fivesome who started at even was Bryson DeChambeau. His aggregate of 4-under 276 was good for a T12.
The 2020 version of DeChambeau is the poster boy for how to tackle East Lake; that is, hit it long and find it, even in primary rough clipped at two-and-a-half inches.
Rees Jones’ redesign(s) of Donald Ross’ renovation of Tom Bendelow’s creation is a firm, fair par 70 that tips at 7,346 yards, and it’s been the only host of the Playoffs finale. Already for the fifth consecutive edition, the nines are reversed, so the old par-3 finisher is the ninth. No. 18 is a par-5 measuring 590 yards. The greens are a little larger than average and the par 5s annually rank among the easiest sets of all courses.
With seven birdies and a par on the sixth and 18th holes last year, McIlroy led the field in par-5 scoring at 4.13, but DJ ranked T5 at 4.38, so he didn’t compensate on the 16 holes that aren’t par 5s played four times each. That reinforces the premium of ball-striking around East Lake. En route to victory, McIlroy ranked T3 in fairways hit, T5 in greens in regulation and led the field in both Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green.
In a small field, it’s more about creating scoring opportunities (and limiting big numbers) than it is about going low, especially on a course that averaged 70.033 last year, closest to par of every course last season. As long as its managed in moderation, putting is secondary and likely won’t define the champion.
MiniVerde bermudagrass putting surfaces are on the slicker side at 13 feet on the Stimpmeter, and they’ll have a terrific chance of maintaining the speed, even in the predictably hot and humid conditions in store. After two days with highs in the lower 90s and only a chance of rain, a system will make its presence known by Sunday’s third round. Daytime highs will drop as much as 10 degrees through Labor Day. Wind might impact club selection for a short period of time with the cooling, but that’s barely worth the mention.
All earnings at the TOUR Championship are classified as unofficial bonus money, but the winner of the tournament will be credited with an official PGA TOUR victory. All qualifiers will be treated to carte-blanche scheduling throughout the 2020-21 season. Included in the perks for advancing to the finale are exemptions into the Masters, the U.S. Open, The Open Championship and the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship in 2021. Also, for this season only, each is exempt into the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
