Power Rankings: FedExCup Playoffs
August 19, 2020
By Ben Everill, PGATOUR.COM
Features
The FedExCup Playoffs are back
Those of you with an attention to detail might already be confused. But no, Rob Bolton hasn’t suddenly got rounder cheeks, a combover and a thick Australian accent. As loyal readers know, Power Rankings is Rob’s domain, and will continue to be, except for this exception.
The fact is… it is 2020… so it makes sense that a complete rookie in this space tells you all who are the most likely contenders for the FedExCup in this COVID-19 affected season. So as you read on keep in mind this could be like sending a college quarterback in for Tom Brady, or perhaps in baseball parlance (Rob does love his Cubs) it’s like having Ian Happ pinch hit for Babe Ruth.
And while Rob deals completely in cold hard numbers and facts, personally I add his most feared component… “feel”. As an employee on the ground at many tournaments sometimes you just know what’s coming.
Remember the Playoffs are just three weeks and this season points have been adjusted to drop from four times value to three for the opening two weeks of Playoffs. More on that below the list of projected contenders… along with trends that help project the top 30.
POWER RANKINGS: FEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 30 Sebastián MuñozThe 16th seed will be in Atlanta but has missed five of eight cuts and has zero top 25s since the COVID-19 break.The 16th seed will be in Atlanta but has missed five of eight cuts and has zero top 25s since the COVID-19 break. 29 Harris EnglishFive straight top 25s leading into the Playoffs is enough form to suggest he can hold on for a place at East Lake from 27th seed.Five straight top 25s leading into the Playoffs is enough form to suggest he can hold on for a place at East Lake from 27th seed. 28 Tiger WoodsLack of current form and health issues aside, a bank of experience and success at Playoff venues warrant speculative inclusion. Would be higher if not for fact he starts 49th seed. (I got a feeling).Lack of current form and health issues aside, a bank of experience and success at Playoff venues warrant speculative inclusion. Would be higher if not for fact he starts 49th seed. (I got a feeling). 27 Kevin NaA couple of top 10s since the return to golf but the 17 seed has never been able to really conquer East Lake.A couple of top 10s since the return to golf but the 17 seed has never been able to really conquer East Lake. 26 Lanto GriffinA top 20 finish at the PGA Championship is the only value to cling to of late outside the fact he’s the 12th seed.A top 20 finish at the PGA Championship is the only value to cling to of late outside the fact he’s the 12th seed. 25 Viktor HovlandHis earlier win has him in good shape for Rookie of Year honors but without East Lake he could yet concede the title. Starts 28th.His earlier win has him in good shape for Rookie of Year honors but without East Lake he could yet concede the title. Starts 28th. 24 Scottie SchefflerIn a battle for Rookie Of The Year Honors with Hovland that will go down in Atlanta, three top 25s entering Playoffs including T4 at the PGA. Starts 24th.In a battle for Rookie Of The Year Honors with Hovland that will go down in Atlanta, three top 25s entering Playoffs including T4 at the PGA. Starts 24th. 23 Marc LeishmanForm has been well below his standards since return to golf and history at East Lake not pretty but a third in 2017 and just one MC from 10 starts at TPC Boston give 14th seed a shot.Form has been well below his standards since return to golf and history at East Lake not pretty but a third in 2017 and just one MC from 10 starts at TPC Boston give 14th seed a shot. 22 Cameron ChampSafeway Open champion learned plenty contending at the recent PGA (T10), part of four top 25s since return to golf. Starts Playoffs in 20th.Safeway Open champion learned plenty contending at the recent PGA (T10), part of four top 25s since return to golf. Starts Playoffs in 20th. 21 Brendon ToddTwo-time winner this season but without a top 10 in 2020 calendar year. Starts Playoffs in ninth but final round fades a concern of late.Two-time winner this season but without a top 10 in 2020 calendar year. Starts Playoffs in ninth but final round fades a concern of late. 20 Gary WoodlandBeen in Atlanta six of last seven seasons. Four-time winner starts 33rd in standings but is a perfect 7-for-7 making cuts at TPC Boston with five top 25s.Been in Atlanta six of last seven seasons. Four-time winner starts 33rd in standings but is a perfect 7-for-7 making cuts at TPC Boston with five top 25s. 19 Tyrrell HattonSits 19th in standings and was T2 through 54 holes last time out at TPC Boston before fading to T12. Olympia Fields might suit.Sits 19th in standings and was T2 through 54 holes last time out at TPC Boston before fading to T12. Olympia Fields might suit. 18 Patrick CantlayAt 32nd in standings needs to arrest current rut but has two top 25s at TPC Boston and should be a contender at Olympia Fields.At 32nd in standings needs to arrest current rut but has two top 25s at TPC Boston and should be a contender at Olympia Fields. 17 Abraham AncerHasn’t missed a cut since last October and 13th seed led through 54 holes last time TOUR visited TPC Boston. He’s a better player now.Hasn’t missed a cut since last October and 13th seed led through 54 holes last time TOUR visited TPC Boston. He’s a better player now. 16 Billy HorschelHitting form at just the right time. Runner up last week to move to 25th seed. Was T2 at TPC Boston in 2014 before winning the last two events and the FedExCup. A win, runner up and seventh at East Lake.Hitting form at just the right time. Runner up last week to move to 25th seed. Was T2 at TPC Boston in 2014 before winning the last two events and the FedExCup. A win, runner up and seventh at East Lake. 15 Jason DaySerious form leading into with no worse than T7 in last four starts. Three top 3s at TPC Boston and 10 top 5s in the Playoffs including two wins. Starts 45th so must connect early.Serious form leading into with no worse than T7 in last four starts. Three top 3s at TPC Boston and 10 top 5s in the Playoffs including two wins. Starts 45th so must connect early. 14 Sungjae ImThe fifth seed was flying early, leading standings before COVID break. Broke a run of average results with a T9 last week and could be a sneaky contender.The fifth seed was flying early, leading standings before COVID break. Broke a run of average results with a T9 last week and could be a sneaky contender. 13 Daniel BergerThe seventh seed has been on fire since February with a T9-T5-T4-Win-T3-CUT-T2-T13 run. Hasn’t missed a cut in four attempts at TPC Boston but hasn’t factored in three tries at East Lake either.The seventh seed has been on fire since February with a T9-T5-T4-Win-T3-CUT-T2-T13 run. Hasn’t missed a cut in four attempts at TPC Boston but hasn’t factored in three tries at East Lake either. 12 Patrick ReedThe defending champion at THE NORTHERN TRUST albeit from a different course. Has three top 6s on his TPC Boston resume. Starts sixth seed but falls here due to just one top 10 in six starts at East Lake.The defending champion at THE NORTHERN TRUST albeit from a different course. Has three top 6s on his TPC Boston resume. Starts sixth seed but falls here due to just one top 10 in six starts at East Lake. 11 Adam ScottDespite starting as the 36th seed Scott could come from the clouds so to speak. Former winner and perennial contender at TPC Boston, one of few to play 2003 U.S. Open at Olympia Fields and former winner at East Lake.Despite starting as the 36th seed Scott could come from the clouds so to speak. Former winner and perennial contender at TPC Boston, one of few to play 2003 U.S. Open at Olympia Fields and former winner at East Lake. 10 Hideki MatsuyamaThe 18 seed has four top 25s since return and top 25s in his last four trips to TPC Boston, including a T4 last time out. Ball striking will help in Chicago and has three top 10s at East Lake.The 18 seed has four top 25s since return and top 25s in his last four trips to TPC Boston, including a T4 last time out. Ball striking will help in Chicago and has three top 10s at East Lake. 9 Tony FinauStarts 23rd seed but should rise. Three top 10s in last four starts, and T4 last time TOUR was at TPC Boston. Twice finished T7 at East Lake.Starts 23rd seed but should rise. Three top 10s in last four starts, and T4 last time TOUR was at TPC Boston. Twice finished T7 at East Lake. 8 Jon RahmA T4 prior at TPC Boston and a trip to the quarterfinals of the 2015 U.S. Amateur at Olympia Fields should have this world no.1 confident of improving on his 10th seed. In three starts at East Lake has finished T7-T11-T12.A T4 prior at TPC Boston and a trip to the quarterfinals of the 2015 U.S. Amateur at Olympia Fields should have this world no.1 confident of improving on his 10th seed. In three starts at East Lake has finished T7-T11-T12. 7 Dustin JohnsonIf injury has settled, his previous four top 10s at TPC Boston point to improving his 15th seeding, while four top 6s at East Lake mean the $15million is in sight.If injury has settled, his previous four top 10s at TPC Boston point to improving his 15th seeding, while four top 6s at East Lake mean the $15million is in sight. 6 Xander SchauffeleSix top 20s in seven starts since restart. Highest seed at 11 yet to win this season. East Lake history reads WIN-7-2.Six top 20s in seven starts since restart. Highest seed at 11 yet to win this season. East Lake history reads WIN-7-2. 5 Webb SimpsonThird seed and a former winner at TPC Boston who enters Playoffs off a T3 finish. Has three top 3s at East Lake. Huge chance.Third seed and a former winner at TPC Boston who enters Playoffs off a T3 finish. Has three top 3s at East Lake. Huge chance. 4 Rory McIlroyDefending FedExCup champion is a two-time winner at TPC Boston and East Lake, where he also has a runner up and has been in the top 10 five of six times. Starts eighth seed.Defending FedExCup champion is a two-time winner at TPC Boston and East Lake, where he also has a runner up and has been in the top 10 five of six times. Starts eighth seed. 3 Collin MorikawaIf wonderkid can continue form after winning PGA Championship anything could happen. Two wins and a playoff loss since return to golf. Played in the 2015 U.S. Amateur at Olympia Fields and starts as the No.2 seed.If wonderkid can continue form after winning PGA Championship anything could happen. Two wins and a playoff loss since return to golf. Played in the 2015 U.S. Amateur at Olympia Fields and starts as the No.2 seed. 2 Bryson DeChambeauIf record at East Lake was better would take top spot. Last start winner at TPC Boston, won the U.S. Amateur at Olympia Fields, but was 19th at East Lake in 2018 as top seed and 12th last season. New bulk could change that.If record at East Lake was better would take top spot. Last start winner at TPC Boston, won the U.S. Amateur at Olympia Fields, but was 19th at East Lake in 2018 as top seed and 12th last season. New bulk could change that. 1 Justin ThomasThree time winner this season starts top seed and should end there. Won the FedExCup in 2017 after opening with a win at TPC Boston. Won’t be left behind in Chicago and has four top 10s at East Lake. Motivated by revenge after not converting from top seed a year ago.Three time winner this season starts top seed and should end there. Won the FedExCup in 2017 after opening with a win at TPC Boston. Won’t be left behind in Chicago and has four top 10s at East Lake. Motivated by revenge after not converting from top seed a year ago.
In a one off move thanks to the reduced season caused by COVID-19 cancelations, Playoff points this season for THE NORTHERN TRUST and the BMW Championship are tripled as opposed to quadrupled. Regular season points carry into the Playoffs but now winners of THE NORTHERN TRUST and the BMW Championship receive 1,500 points. A solo second is worth 900 points, third yields 570, and so on.
This change will most certainly affect those who will make the top 30 come TOUR Championship time. The top 20 from the regular season are inside these power rankings by default – this is by design as I noticed Rob did the same a year ago based on the knowledge that for the 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018 Playoffs the top 20 remained inside the top 30 after the first two tournaments in the Playoffs. (Prior to last season there were three Playoff events before the TOUR Championship).
Looking at last season results we see the top 19, and 22 of the top 23 from the start of the Playoffs all made Atlanta. In total just seven players came from outside the top 30 as the Playoffs began. Three of those seven started in 31st, 32nd and 33rd place. The longest shot was Abraham Ancer who started at 67th but made his move with a runner up finish in week one of the Playoffs.
Of course the triple points throws us into some unchartered territory. It was made to protect a good regular season. We might get even more of the current top 30 stay there but there is also a compaction of total points given less tournaments played. Wyndham Clark is in the 125 slot with 276 points. Cameron Smith is in the 30 slot with 807 points. In other words a 531 points gap. Clark could surpass Smith this week with a solo third place finish. A year ago the gap from 125 to 30 was 593 points.
For someone to replicate Ancer, they will need to win or go close to it, in the opening two weeks. That starts at TPC Boston, a Playoff host course from 2007 through 2018. It will feature the standard 36-hole cut of top 65 and ties and once results are official, the top 70 in points will qualify for the BMW Championship. Since 2015, 27 golfers who started the Playoffs outside the top 70 played their way inside the bubble after one tournament. Last year had four players play their way in from outside 70th, but none of those kept it going to get to Atlanta.
The BMW Championship this season is to be help at Olympia Fields outside Chicago. While it is not a regular TOUR stop it did play host to the 2003 U.S. Open won by Jim Furyk. The 1928 U.S. Open and the 1925 and 1961 PGA Championships were also at Olympia Fields and the precursor to the BMW Championship, the Western Open, was played there five times, but not since Bruce Crampton won in 1971.
Outside of Furyk’s win in 2003, modern day has seen the 2015 U.S. Amateur played at Olympia Fields where Bryson DeChambeau was victorious. Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa are just some names that were also in that field.
With no cut at Olympia Fields, it'll be more difficult for the worst seeds to advance to the TOUR Championship, but it's doable. Since 2015, 17 golfers who started the BMW outside the top 30 played their way in, nine of whom were outside the top 40. The longest shot was Roberto Castro in 2016. As the 53-seed entering the BMW, he finished in solo third and rose to 21st.
Remember when we get to Atlanta the old mathematical equations are gone, instead we have the scoring system used for the first time last season. Once the top 30 is determined at the conclusion of the BMW Championship, FedExCup points no longer apply.
The top seed entering the finale will begin the tournament at 10-under par. The 2-seed will start at 8-under, and so on down to those seeded 26-30 who open at even par. The winner of the TOUR Championship will be the FedExCup champion. He'll be credited with an official victory, but there is no separate prize fund. Beginning with bonus money of $15 million to the winner, all earnings will reflect final FedExCup finish.
East Lake has held the TOUR Championship since 2004 (and in 2002, 2000, 1998). It has served as the Playoffs culmination since its inception in 2007. But we only have one year of data for the new scoring system.
Rory McIlroy won the FedExCup last season despite starting five shots behind Justin Thomas at the beginning of the TOUR Championship. Interestingly enough McIlroy’s golf would have been good enough to beat the field had everyone started from scratch.
Ok Rob… Come on back now.
