Power Rankings: Wyndham Championship
August 10, 2020
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
- Webb Simpson is one to watch this week at the Wyndham Championship. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Welcome to the PGA TOUR's version of the play-in game.
In the void of the annual NCAA basketball tournaments in 2020, sports fans will latch onto the twist at the Wyndham Championship, for it is the last tournament before the FedExCup Playoffs. It determines who gets into the annual series.
Of course, so much more also is at stake at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. Scroll past the projected contenders for a review of the Wyndham Rewards, secondary goals within reach, what's different about the course and more.
POWER RANKINGS: WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Maverick McNealyIt has to be uniquely motivational to watch girlfriend Danielle Kang go back-to-back on the LPGA. McNealy has two top 10s since the break. Great putter capitalizes on scoring chances.It has to be uniquely motivational to watch girlfriend Danielle Kang go back-to-back on the LPGA. McNealy has two top 10s since the break. Great putter capitalizes on scoring chances. 14 Henrik NorlanderRested since a T23 at the 3M Open, he's on the doorstep of his first Playoffs. Currently 64th in points with a summer surge that includes three top 25s. Slots 19th on TOUR in GIR.Rested since a T23 at the 3M Open, he's on the doorstep of his first Playoffs. Currently 64th in points with a summer surge that includes three top 25s. Slots 19th on TOUR in GIR. 13 Jim FurykWon PGA TOUR Champions debut two weeks ago. His tee-to-green strength is perfect for Sedgefield; top 10s in last three visits. With 37 rounds contributing, leads TOUR in fairways hit and GIR.Won PGA TOUR Champions debut two weeks ago. His tee-to-green strength is perfect for Sedgefield; top 10s in last three visits. With 37 rounds contributing, leads TOUR in fairways hit and GIR. 12 Patrick ReedSedgefield is the site of his breakthrough victory on the PGA TOUR in 2013. Top 25s in all three return trips. He's also scattered four top 25s in eight starts since play resumed this summer.Sedgefield is the site of his breakthrough victory on the PGA TOUR in 2013. Top 25s in all three return trips. He's also scattered four top 25s in eight starts since play resumed this summer. 11 Chez ReavieForgettable cut made at the PGA is dismissible because it was a major. Three top 25s prior to it for the streaky veteran. Recorded top 10s in his first two trips to Sedgefield in 2009 and 2011.Forgettable cut made at the PGA is dismissible because it was a major. Three top 25s prior to it for the streaky veteran. Recorded top 10s in his first two trips to Sedgefield in 2009 and 2011. 10 Brooks KoepkaHe wasn't joking. He really is playing out the string. Sixth consecutive start. Only notable result was the T2 in his title defense at TPC Southwind. T6 in last Wyndham appearance in 2015.He wasn't joking. He really is playing out the string. Sixth consecutive start. Only notable result was the T2 in his title defense at TPC Southwind. T6 in last Wyndham appearance in 2015. 9 Ryan MooreTurned down a spot in the PGA Championship for the stretch run. Winner of the Wyndham in 2009. Three top 25s here since 2015; T6 in last trip in 2018. T12s in last two starts this summer.Turned down a spot in the PGA Championship for the stretch run. Winner of the Wyndham in 2009. Three top 25s here since 2015; T6 in last trip in 2018. T12s in last two starts this summer. 8 Brendon ToddGets another shorter track that allows him to shine even though it hasn't in five previous trips (2009-2016). Hits fairways and holes putts. Since Travelers, he's 5-for-5 with four top 25s.Gets another shorter track that allows him to shine even though it hasn't in five previous trips (2009-2016). Hits fairways and holes putts. Since Travelers, he's 5-for-5 with four top 25s. 7 Si Woo KimOf those in the field, only he and Troy Merritt haven't rested since the hiatus. Kim has ended a long slump by going 7-for-7 with a three top 20s. Winner here in 2016; solo fifth last year.Of those in the field, only he and Troy Merritt haven't rested since the hiatus. Kim has ended a long slump by going 7-for-7 with a three top 20s. Winner here in 2016; solo fifth last year. 6 Paul CaseyOnly so much one can do, and the co-runner-up at the PGA knew it. The tip of the cap toward Collin Morikawa was entirely warranted. Casey has gone T18-T3-T13 at Sedgefield since 2014.Only so much one can do, and the co-runner-up at the PGA knew it. The tip of the cap toward Collin Morikawa was entirely warranted. Casey has gone T18-T3-T13 at Sedgefield since 2014. 5 Billy HorschelPlaying well and he owns a strong course history. Preceded a T43 at the PGA with a T7-T13-T25 burst. Overall at Sedgefield, he's 7-for-8 with two top sixes and a T11 since 2016.Playing well and he owns a strong course history. Preceded a T43 at the PGA with a T7-T13-T25 burst. Overall at Sedgefield, he's 7-for-8 with two top sixes and a T11 since 2016. 4 Harris EnglishWith five top 10s among 11 top 20s this season, including in each of his last four, it's easy to forget that he's on conditional status. He's 6-for-6 at Sedgefield with a pair of top 15s.With five top 10s among 11 top 20s this season, including in each of his last four, it's easy to forget that he's on conditional status. He's 6-for-6 at Sedgefield with a pair of top 15s. 3 Justin RoseFinally recaptured magic with his putter at TPC Harding Park to finish ninth, his third top 15 since play resumed. In his only previous appearance at Sedgefield, he placed T5 in 2009.Finally recaptured magic with his putter at TPC Harding Park to finish ninth, his third top 15 since play resumed. In his only previous appearance at Sedgefield, he placed T5 in 2009. 2 Kevin KisnerHe's a South Carolinian through and through, but these are his climes and Sedgefield has been kind. Perfect in five starts; two top 10s. Solo third and two top 25s in last four starts in 2020.He's a South Carolinian through and through, but these are his climes and Sedgefield has been kind. Perfect in five starts; two top 10s. Solo third and two top 25s in last four starts in 2020. 1 Webb SimpsonHis superlatives are as strong as anyone anywhere. Since 2010, he's 10-for-10 with a win (2011), two seconds and a third among eight top 11s. Scoring average in last 12 rounds = 65.25.His superlatives are as strong as anyone anywhere. Since 2010, he's 10-for-10 with a win (2011), two seconds and a third among eight top 11s. Scoring average in last 12 rounds = 65.25.
Defending champion J.T. Poston will be reviewed in Tuesday's Fantasy Insider along with fellow champions at Sedgefield, Sergio Garcia (2012) and Brandt Snedeker (2018). Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood and Sungjae Im also will be included among the notables.
The season-long Wyndham Rewards will conclude this week. The top 10 in the final standings earn bonus (unofficial) prize money. All but the No. 1 position (held by Justin Thomas) are undetermined. As of midday Monday, eight of the 29 who are mathematically alive to finish inside the top 10 are scheduled to compete in the Wyndham Championship.
Meanwhile, as detailed on April 30, all jobs are safe for the 2020-21 season because of the pandemic, but qualifying for the Playoffs can elevate status for dozens of golfers who currently don't carry status strong enough to have advanced to last season's Playoffs. As a result, the action around the top-125 bubble is much more volatile than it is around the top 10. From Graeme McDowell at 108th in points through Rob Oppenheim at 145th, every golfer is committed to the Wyndham Championship. Many more beneath Oppenheim also are in play.
For those who finish 126-200 in the FedExCup, they will secure eligibility in the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Finals. With what hopes to be a full season on deck, and with all cards retained, that perk may not seem to be critical now, but it likely will matter for a handful.
Sedgefield presents as a speed track to the finish line. Since it began hosting the Wyndham Championship in 2008, it's been the easiest or second-easiest par 70 every season but one (2013). Last year's scoring average of 68.175 was its record low.
While there is value in splitting fairways, there's just not enough to penalize wayward shots, so it's a bomb-and-gouge opportunity even though the leaderboards don't reflect that profile in the aggregate. Because scoring is so low, the objective is to hit as many of the Champion bermudagrass greens as possible and trust in the putter.
Now, what's sort of hilarious about believing in oneself to prevail and convert on the many benefits that go with winning is that J.T. Poston not only played video-game golf, it was cheat code kind of stuff. En route to his breakthrough victory in 2019, he ranked T2 in fairways hit (45 of 56), co-led in greens in regulation (62 of 72) and paced the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. Most impressively, he got up and down all 10 times to complete the tournament in bogey-free, 22-under 258. (By comparison, Scott Stallings also was perfect in scrambling for the week – he went 14-for-14 – but he three-putted five times, each resulting in a bogey. He finished T31.)
Sedgefield has a new overall yardage for the first time since 2012. It's only a couple of paces longer at 7,131 yards, all four extra yards as a result of a new tee on the par-4 14th hole, which now tips at 505 yards. Greens are dialed to measure 12 feet on the Stimpmeter. The longest rough will top out at a customary two-and-a-half inches.
It's mid-August in the Triad, so it'd be a surprise only if rain wasn't in the forecast. And, well, it is. Storms also could fire with daytime heating. Sticky conditions will be the constant. Wind will not be a factor.
