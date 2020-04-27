Homa's title defense likely would have slowed him down on social media, however. There are only so many hours in the day, you understand. He's such a natural on the array of microblogging platforms that he'd sit prominently on a current Power Rankings of golfers who use any. Then again, given the youth of all of them, he'd also be right up there in an all-time version.

The Wells Fargo Championship has been contested 17 times, so it's just a little older. And not unlike social media, it's served as the site for numerous memorable experiences. Anthony Kim (2008), Rory McIlroy (2010) and Rickie Fowler (2012) recorded their first PGA TOUR victories at Quail Hollow, and there have been seven playoffs.

Bentgrass greens were in place from the tournament's inception in 2003 and lasted through 2013 before transitioning to Mini-Verde ultra dwarf bermudagrass from 2014-2016. The course then modified the putting surfaces again, this time to Champion T-12 Ultradwarf bermuda for the PGA Championship in 2017. Because of that duty, Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, North Carolina, hosted the Wells Fargo Championship that year. Similarly, because the Presidents Cup is the next significant event at Quail Hollow, the 2021 edition of the WFC will be held at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. Among notable tournaments, the last two editions (2017, 2018) of the Quicken Loans National also were held there.

Quail Hollow was a par 72 until the 2017 PGA Championship. It's been a par 71 since.

ALL-TIME POWER RANKINGS: WELLS FARGO CHAMPIONSHIP

10. Nick Watney

Quail Hollow forever has favored confidence and execution tee to green, and the first 15 holes (pre-The Green Mile) have been scorable, so it would have been an upset if he didn't find success on the course. While it wasn't until 2018 when he shared second place to finally sniff the top of the leaderboard, it also was the latest notable contribution to a record that includes three top-10s and another five top-25s on the course.

9. Jason Day

He's made only four appearances spanning 10 years, but all resulted in a top-25, including a pair of top-10s. When he captured victory in 2018, he set the new bar for winners on The Green Mile by scoring 3 under – and bogey-free at that – on holes 16, 17 and 18 for the week.