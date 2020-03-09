-
-
Power Rankings: THE PLAYERS Championship
-
-
March 09, 2020
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
-
Features
Every Shot Live at THE PLAYERS Championship 2020
A year after THE PLAYERS Championship returned to March, it will be possible for your experience as a viewer to match up with the Power Rankings.
RELATED: Featured Groups | Pete Dye: The genius who loathed plans | Hotspot: The best moments on No. 17
See, for the first time in PGA TOUR history, every stroke by every golfer in the field will be captured on camera. “Every Shot Live” includes shot trails, ShotLink measurements and other visuals in a robust presentation.
To prep you for that unprecedented offering, all 144 in the field at the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass are slotted below. Beneath the final section are the usual details on the course, what it takes to prevail and much more. Enjoy!
POWER RANKINGS: THE PLAYERS Championship
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 20 Daniel BergerQualified when he met the terms of his medical extension and has piled on by going T9-T5-T4 since the WMPO. Zero weaknesses. Also 4-for-5 at THE PLAYERS with a T9 in 2016.Qualified when he met the terms of his medical extension and has piled on by going T9-T5-T4 since the WMPO. Zero weaknesses. Also 4-for-5 at THE PLAYERS with a T9 in 2016. 19 Tyrrell HattonBeware the injured golfer? Rubbish. Beware the rested golfer! His gutty breakthrough at Bay Hill will need time to sink in. No doubt the intensity level was high, too. But wow is he on form.Beware the injured golfer? Rubbish. Beware the rested golfer! His gutty breakthrough at Bay Hill will need time to sink in. No doubt the intensity level was high, too. But wow is he on form. 18 Jason DayHis health always is baked into the analysis. It assumes that he's good to go, just as he was en route to victory here in 2016 and for all of his other three top 10s, including in last two editions.His health always is baked into the analysis. It assumes that he's good to go, just as he was en route to victory here in 2016 and for all of his other three top 10s, including in last two editions. 17 Patrick CantlayTook three weeks off to recover from corrective surgery for a deviated septum, so he's refreshed after opening 2020 with a top five and another two top 20s. Third in the all-around ranking.Took three weeks off to recover from corrective surgery for a deviated septum, so he's refreshed after opening 2020 with a top five and another two top 20s. Third in the all-around ranking. 16 Xander SchauffeleFortified his fearlessness with a T2 in his debut at TPC Sawgrass in 2018. Since missing last year's cut, he's finished second four times and T3 once. Ranks eighth in adjusted scoring.Fortified his fearlessness with a T2 in his debut at TPC Sawgrass in 2018. Since missing last year's cut, he's finished second four times and T3 once. Ranks eighth in adjusted scoring. 15 Gary WoodlandJust 4-for-8 with one top 25 (T11, 2014), but this is his first appearance as a U.S. Open champion. Leads TOUR in total driving and ranks sixth in GIR and seventh in bogey avoidance.
Just 4-for-8 with one top 25 (T11, 2014), but this is his first appearance as a U.S. Open champion. Leads TOUR in total driving and ranks sixth in GIR and seventh in bogey avoidance.
14 Matthew FitzpatrickFinished T9 at Bay Hill where his 3-under 69 in the finale was the only sub-70 all weekend. The Englishman was among the most precise tee to green all week. Fifth PLAYERS start.
Finished T9 at Bay Hill where his 3-under 69 in the finale was the only sub-70 all weekend. The Englishman was among the most precise tee to green all week. Fifth PLAYERS start.
13 Matt KucharLong a force at TPC Sawgrass where he captured victory in 2012. It's one of seven top 20s in 15 trips. Back in form early in 2020 with a win in Singapore and a T2 at the Genesis Invitational.
Long a force at TPC Sawgrass where he captured victory in 2012. It's one of seven top 20s in 15 trips. Back in form early in 2020 with a win in Singapore and a T2 at the Genesis Invitational.
12 Dustin JohnsonNot experiencing the greatest of seasons, but he's only a few weeks into his in earnest. Since 2017 at THE PLAYERS, he's gone T12-T17-T5. Scoring average in last nine rounds here is 69.
Not experiencing the greatest of seasons, but he's only a few weeks into his in earnest. Since 2017 at THE PLAYERS, he's gone T12-T17-T5. Scoring average in last nine rounds here is 69.
11 Adam ScottBenefit of missing API cut was that he avoided the weekend stress. Winner at Riviera a month ago. Fantastic record at TPC Sawgrass includes no worse than T12 in each of the last four years.
Benefit of missing API cut was that he avoided the weekend stress. Winner at Riviera a month ago. Fantastic record at TPC Sawgrass includes no worse than T12 in each of the last four years.
10 Hideki MatsuyamaAmong the throng of victims on the weekend at Bay Hill, but he has two top 10s and another two top 20s in 2020. All five of his cuts made at TPC Sawgrass are top 25s, two are top 10s.
Among the throng of victims on the weekend at Bay Hill, but he has two top 10s and another two top 20s in 2020. All five of his cuts made at TPC Sawgrass are top 25s, two are top 10s.
9 Sungjae ImAs projected, he piggybacked the breakthrough at PGA National with a solo third at Bay Hill. He's a machine with hands arguably unfair for a 21-year-old to possess. Second PLAYERS start.
As projected, he piggybacked the breakthrough at PGA National with a solo third at Bay Hill. He's a machine with hands arguably unfair for a 21-year-old to possess. Second PLAYERS start.
8 Bryson DeChambeauHe's 15 yards longer off the tee in 2019-20. The added brawn hasn't hurt his form; in fact, he's better. T5-2nd-4th upon arrival. Second in the all-around and ninth in bogey avoidance.
He's 15 yards longer off the tee in 2019-20. The added brawn hasn't hurt his form; in fact, he's better. T5-2nd-4th upon arrival. Second in the all-around and ninth in bogey avoidance.
7 Tommy FleetwoodSo maybe Bay Hill wasn't the best elixir for the disappointment at PGA National, but all of it is history. Top 10s in last two starts at TPC Sawgrass with a scoring average of 68.875.
So maybe Bay Hill wasn't the best elixir for the disappointment at PGA National, but all of it is history. Top 10s in last two starts at TPC Sawgrass with a scoring average of 68.875.
6 Marc LeishmanEven though he didn't win the API, he might be the most ready for the greens at TPC Sawgrass. His touch around and on the lightning-quick surfaces at Bay Hill was exquisite.
Even though he didn't win the API, he might be the most ready for the greens at TPC Sawgrass. His touch around and on the lightning-quick surfaces at Bay Hill was exquisite.
5 Patrick ReedThe recent winner of the WGC-Mexico Championship finished T15 at Bay Hill where he was the only in the field with as many as three red numbers. Two top 25s in six tries at TPC Sawgrass.
The recent winner of the WGC-Mexico Championship finished T15 at Bay Hill where he was the only in the field with as many as three red numbers. Two top 25s in six tries at TPC Sawgrass.
4 Webb SimpsonThe 2018 champ is peaking on cue at age 34. Six podium finishes in the last nine months, including a win at TPC Scottsdale. Second in adjusted scoring, first in bogey avoidance.
The 2018 champ is peaking on cue at age 34. Six podium finishes in the last nine months, including a win at TPC Scottsdale. Second in adjusted scoring, first in bogey avoidance.
3 Jon RahmContinues to lead the all-around ranking by a significant margin. Also T2 in bogey avoidance. Oh, and he's back for revenge after surrendering the 54-hole lead here last year, finishing T12.
Continues to lead the all-around ranking by a significant margin. Also T2 in bogey avoidance. Oh, and he's back for revenge after surrendering the 54-hole lead here last year, finishing T12.
2 Rory McIlroyIf there's going to be a first to successfully defend, it'd be him right now. Seven consecutive top fives worldwide upon arrival. First in adjusted scoring and par-5 scoring; T2 in bogey avoidance.
If there's going to be a first to successfully defend, it'd be him right now. Seven consecutive top fives worldwide upon arrival. First in adjusted scoring and par-5 scoring; T2 in bogey avoidance.
1 Justin ThomasWith his combination of precision on approach (12th in GIR) and profile as a scorer (first in putting: birdies-or-better), he's built for TPC Sawgrass where he's 5-for-5 with a pair of top 15s.
With his combination of precision on approach (12th in GIR) and profile as a scorer (first in putting: birdies-or-better), he's built for TPC Sawgrass where he's 5-for-5 with a pair of top 15s.
WILD CARD
Collin Morikawa … This is a nod of well-earned respect. He's the only first-timer listed higher than Sleepers on this page. It's not only because he's already carved out a glowing reputation as a phenomenal ball-striker who also happens not have missed a cut in all 20 PGA TOUR starts as a professional, it's that he's making his debut fresh off a hard-fought T9 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. Until then, the 23-year-old hadn't made much noise on tough tracks, although it's no fault of his own. He just hadn't played on many. However, on what was the hardest par 72 in a non-major in four years, he ranked fourth in total driving, T4 in greens hit and third in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. He also paced the field in par-5 scoring. (For more on the challenges that first-timers face, scroll to DEBUTANTS below.)
DRAWS
With the treatment of a full-field Power Rankings, Draws and Fades are carried over from their usual spots in the weekly Fantasy Insider preview. (The FI will publish on Tuesday in an abridged format.) Draws are golfers worthy of strong consideration to contend. Each presents his own positive attributes to be included.
Ranked in order of Rob's confidence (# - second appearance)
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Louis Oosthuizen
Sergio Garcia (winner: 2008)
Ian Poulter
Brandt Snedeker
#Abraham Ancer
Kevin Kisner
Tony Finau
Byeong Hun An
Shane Lowry
Graeme McDowell
Limiting this grouping to the customary five in a full-field Power Rankings is unreasonable, so the smattering consists of 17. (The usual criteria used to rule out Sleepers also is ignored.) Each brings firepower, phenomenal form, course success and course fit without similarly strong support from another of those identifiers.
Ranked in order of Rob's confidence (* - debutant; # - second appearance)
#Joel Dahmen
Harris English
Sung Kang
*Max Homa
Danny Lee
#Wyndham Clark
Brian Harman
Branden Grace
Jhonattan Vegas
Ryan Moore
#Corey Conners
*Viktor Hovland
#Carlos Ortiz
#J.T. Poston
Emiliano Grillo
*K.H. Lee
Cameron Tringale
TWEENERS
For working purposes, golfers included here can't be attached convincingly to another section. There are household names who deserve respect but either haven't been performing well of late or haven't showcased their talent at TPC Sawgrass. Others could go unrecognized walking down a crowded street and have played well consistently this year, but they haven't checked any box to warrant that the mojo will stay alive on this course at this time. Bottom line, this is where the philosophy of second chances meets those with potential.
Ranked in order of Rob's confidence (* - debutant; # - second appearance)
Rickie Fowler (winner: 2015)
Billy Horschel
*Scottie Scheffler
Kevin Na
#Matt Wallace
Cameron Smith
Paul Casey
Bubba Watson
Ryan Palmer
Tom Hoge
Russell Henley
Brendon Todd
Pat Perez
#Adam Long
*Lanto Griffin
Justin Rose
Chez Reavie
Brooks Koepka
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Nick Taylor
Keegan Bradley
Henrik Stenson (winner: 2009)
Adam Hadwin
Bud Cauley
Russell Knox
Zach Johnson
#Denny McCarthy
Harold Varner III
#Sam Ryder
Bernd Wiesberger
Andrew Landry
Jim Furyk
Brice Garnett
Rory Sabbatini
Jason Dufner
Retief Goosen
FADES
In opposition to Draws above, every golfer in this section presents at least one compelling reason why an appearance on a Sunday leaderboard would be unexpected. Form upon arrival, course history, poor fit and known injuries all contribute to their inclusion. Note the absence of a second-time participant in the group.
Ranked in order of Rob's confidence (* - debutant)
Danny Willett
Jimmy Walker
Charley Hoffman
Jordan Spieth
Phil Mickelson (winner: 2007)
Charles Howell III
Keith Mitchell
Patrick Rodgers
Jason Kokrak
Nick Watney
Si Woo Kim (winner: 2017)
Matt Jones
*Joaquin Niemann
Lucas Glover
Francesco Molinari
Kevin Streelman
Mackenzie Hughes
Troy Merritt
Scott Brown
Brian Stuard
Kyle Stanley
C.T. Pan
Martin Laird
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Aaron Baddeley
Scott Stallings
Scott Piercy
Luke List
Chesson Hadley
Matt Every
Patton Kizzire
Ryan Armour
Brian Gay
Vaughn Taylor
J.B. Holmes
Michael Thompson
Peter Malnati
J.J. Spaun
Kevin Tway
Chris Stroud
Jim Herman
SOPHOMORES (not ranked above)
The 18 qualifiers making their second start at TPC Sawgrass will be competing to join 2017 champion Si Woo Kim as the only to prevail in the first return trip. The seven who didn't appear above are slotted here.
Ranked in order of Rob's confidence
Talor Gooch
Cameron Champ
Mark Hubbard
Andrew Putnam
Tyler Duncan
Aaron Wise
Bronson Burgoon
DEBUTANTS (not ranked above)
After Jerry Pate (1982) and Hal Sutton (1983) won the first two editions of THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass, only Craig Perks (2002) has joined the club of champions who were making their debuts on the course. Of the 22 in last year's field, four finished inside the top 25. As this phenomenon is concerned, that's a bonanza, but there's a rub. Eddie Pepperell, who finished T3 for the only top 10 among the newcomers, failed to qualify this year. Seven of the 19 first-timers appeared above. The remaining dozen are listed here.
Ranked in order of Rob's confidence
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Erik van Rooyen
Sebastián Muñoz
Matthew Wolff
Victor Perez
Nate Lashley
Dylan Frittelli
Adam Schenk
Sam Burns
Sepp Straka
Jazz Janewattananond
Roger Sloan
Tiger Woods, Lee Westwood, Jonas Blixt, Kelly Kraft and Shugo Imahira qualified, but each is sitting out for various reasons.
The 39th edition of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass is the first without Pete Dye. The co-designer left us two months ago, but he was around for the tournament's shift back to March.
After a dozen editions contested in the first half of May, THE PLAYERS reclaimed its once-traditional slot on the calendar last year, but it's as if the lion forgot to sharpen its teeth. In variable wind and conditions that deteriorated into cool air with spotty rain showers, Rory McIlroy prevailed at 16-under 272 on the stock par 72. That matched the second-lowest winning score when the event was held in May (2007-2018).
Reinvention is the through line for maturity, and the best golfers in the world didn't need much time to adapt in the era after the comprehensive renovation in advance of the 2017 edition. After the upgrades debuted at well above one stroke over par, the last two years yielded scoring averages within one-tenth of one stroke of each other despite the tournament's two-month move in between. Last year's fell at just 71.513. Expect a similar average again this week.
No matter how any field fared, Dye took joy in the resiliency of the property in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, that he and his late wife, Alice, brought to life together 40 years ago. It's always been a track that has rewarded guts and grit with persistent reminders that the cost of failing to execute can be multiplied. Annually it ranks among the easiest on which to bag an eagle, but the risk for some rewards can result in irreversible damage. And all of that says nothing of the unforgiving par-3 17th hole.
The value of "golf shot" is so great around the Stadium Course that score isn't so much a measurement of strokes played as it is survival graded. There's a reason why ball-strikers prevail, experience matters and no one ever has successfully defended a title. In fact, of the last 10 defending champions, only one (Webb Simpson, T16, 2019) has recorded a top-55 finish.
TifEagle bermuda greens are ready to run as long as 13 feet on the Stimpmeter. With primary rough reaching two-and-a-half inches, bunters and newcomers alike are advised to find the shortest grass off the tee. All grass is overseeded.
Seasonable weather is expected throughout the week. Daytime highs will approach 80 degrees. Winds will be moderate and steady, while the threat of rain probably isn't worth the mention.
The only modifications that might be noticeable for returning participants were made around the green on the par-4 10th hole where the bunker extends closer to the putting surface and the area on the back right isn't as penal. However, the overall yardage of the Stadium Course remains the same at 7,189 yards.
Certainly, the most significant updating impacted the prize fund. It's increase to a record of $15 million. The champion will earn $2.7 million on top of 600 FedExCup points and a five-year PGA TOUR membership exemption.
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
PGATOUR.COM’s Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton recaps and previews every tournament from numerous angles. Look for his following contributions as scheduled.
MONDAY: Rookie Ranking, Qualifiers, Reshuffle, Medical Extensions, Power Rankings
TUESDAY*: Sleepers, Fantasy Insider
* - Rob is a member of the panel for PGATOUR.COM’s Expert Picks for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, which also publishes on Tuesday.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.