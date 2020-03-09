Power Rankings: THE PLAYERS Championship

WILD CARD

Collin Morikawa … This is a nod of well-earned respect. He's the only first-timer listed higher than Sleepers on this page. It's not only because he's already carved out a glowing reputation as a phenomenal ball-striker who also happens not have missed a cut in all 20 PGA TOUR starts as a professional, it's that he's making his debut fresh off a hard-fought T9 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. Until then, the 23-year-old hadn't made much noise on tough tracks, although it's no fault of his own. He just hadn't played on many. However, on what was the hardest par 72 in a non-major in four years, he ranked fourth in total driving, T4 in greens hit and third in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. He also paced the field in par-5 scoring. (For more on the challenges that first-timers face, scroll to DEBUTANTS below.)

DRAWS

With the treatment of a full-field Power Rankings, Draws and Fades are carried over from their usual spots in the weekly Fantasy Insider preview. (The FI will publish on Tuesday in an abridged format.) Draws are golfers worthy of strong consideration to contend. Each presents his own positive attributes to be included.

Ranked in order of Rob's confidence (# - second appearance)

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Louis Oosthuizen

Sergio Garcia (winner: 2008)

Ian Poulter

Brandt Snedeker

#Abraham Ancer

Kevin Kisner

Tony Finau

Byeong Hun An

Shane Lowry

Graeme McDowell

SLEEPERS

Limiting this grouping to the customary five in a full-field Power Rankings is unreasonable, so the smattering consists of 17. (The usual criteria used to rule out Sleepers also is ignored.) Each brings firepower, phenomenal form, course success and course fit without similarly strong support from another of those identifiers.

Ranked in order of Rob's confidence (* - debutant; # - second appearance)

#Joel Dahmen

Harris English

Sung Kang

*Max Homa

Danny Lee

#Wyndham Clark

Brian Harman

Branden Grace

Jhonattan Vegas

Ryan Moore

#Corey Conners

*Viktor Hovland

#Carlos Ortiz

#J.T. Poston

Emiliano Grillo

*K.H. Lee

Cameron Tringale

TWEENERS

For working purposes, golfers included here can't be attached convincingly to another section. There are household names who deserve respect but either haven't been performing well of late or haven't showcased their talent at TPC Sawgrass. Others could go unrecognized walking down a crowded street and have played well consistently this year, but they haven't checked any box to warrant that the mojo will stay alive on this course at this time. Bottom line, this is where the philosophy of second chances meets those with potential.

Ranked in order of Rob's confidence (* - debutant; # - second appearance)

Rickie Fowler (winner: 2015)

Billy Horschel

*Scottie Scheffler

Kevin Na

#Matt Wallace

Cameron Smith

Paul Casey

Bubba Watson

Ryan Palmer

Tom Hoge

Russell Henley

Brendon Todd

Pat Perez

#Adam Long

*Lanto Griffin

Justin Rose

Chez Reavie

Brooks Koepka

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Nick Taylor

Keegan Bradley

Henrik Stenson (winner: 2009)

Adam Hadwin

Bud Cauley

Russell Knox

Zach Johnson

#Denny McCarthy

Harold Varner III

#Sam Ryder

Bernd Wiesberger

Andrew Landry

Jim Furyk

Brice Garnett

Rory Sabbatini

Jason Dufner

Retief Goosen

FADES

In opposition to Draws above, every golfer in this section presents at least one compelling reason why an appearance on a Sunday leaderboard would be unexpected. Form upon arrival, course history, poor fit and known injuries all contribute to their inclusion. Note the absence of a second-time participant in the group.

Ranked in order of Rob's confidence (* - debutant)

Danny Willett

Jimmy Walker

Charley Hoffman

Jordan Spieth

Phil Mickelson (winner: 2007)

Charles Howell III

Keith Mitchell

Patrick Rodgers

Jason Kokrak

Nick Watney

Si Woo Kim (winner: 2017)

Matt Jones

*Joaquin Niemann

Lucas Glover

Francesco Molinari

Kevin Streelman

Mackenzie Hughes

Troy Merritt

Scott Brown

Brian Stuard

Kyle Stanley

C.T. Pan

Martin Laird

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Aaron Baddeley

Scott Stallings

Scott Piercy

Luke List

Chesson Hadley

Matt Every

Patton Kizzire

Ryan Armour

Brian Gay

Vaughn Taylor

J.B. Holmes

Michael Thompson

Peter Malnati

J.J. Spaun

Kevin Tway

Chris Stroud

Jim Herman

SOPHOMORES (not ranked above)

The 18 qualifiers making their second start at TPC Sawgrass will be competing to join 2017 champion Si Woo Kim as the only to prevail in the first return trip. The seven who didn't appear above are slotted here.

Ranked in order of Rob's confidence

Talor Gooch

Cameron Champ

Mark Hubbard

Andrew Putnam

Tyler Duncan

Aaron Wise

Bronson Burgoon

DEBUTANTS (not ranked above)

After Jerry Pate (1982) and Hal Sutton (1983) won the first two editions of THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass, only Craig Perks (2002) has joined the club of champions who were making their debuts on the course. Of the 22 in last year's field, four finished inside the top 25. As this phenomenon is concerned, that's a bonanza, but there's a rub. Eddie Pepperell, who finished T3 for the only top 10 among the newcomers, failed to qualify this year. Seven of the 19 first-timers appeared above. The remaining dozen are listed here.

Ranked in order of Rob's confidence

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Erik van Rooyen

Sebastián Muñoz

Matthew Wolff

Victor Perez

Nate Lashley

Dylan Frittelli

Adam Schenk

Sam Burns

Sepp Straka

Jazz Janewattananond

Roger Sloan

Tiger Woods, Lee Westwood, Jonas Blixt, Kelly Kraft and Shugo Imahira qualified, but each is sitting out for various reasons.

The 39th edition of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass is the first without Pete Dye. The co-designer left us two months ago, but he was around for the tournament's shift back to March.

After a dozen editions contested in the first half of May, THE PLAYERS reclaimed its once-traditional slot on the calendar last year, but it's as if the lion forgot to sharpen its teeth. In variable wind and conditions that deteriorated into cool air with spotty rain showers, Rory McIlroy prevailed at 16-under 272 on the stock par 72. That matched the second-lowest winning score when the event was held in May (2007-2018).

Reinvention is the through line for maturity, and the best golfers in the world didn't need much time to adapt in the era after the comprehensive renovation in advance of the 2017 edition. After the upgrades debuted at well above one stroke over par, the last two years yielded scoring averages within one-tenth of one stroke of each other despite the tournament's two-month move in between. Last year's fell at just 71.513. Expect a similar average again this week.

No matter how any field fared, Dye took joy in the resiliency of the property in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, that he and his late wife, Alice, brought to life together 40 years ago. It's always been a track that has rewarded guts and grit with persistent reminders that the cost of failing to execute can be multiplied. Annually it ranks among the easiest on which to bag an eagle, but the risk for some rewards can result in irreversible damage. And all of that says nothing of the unforgiving par-3 17th hole.

The value of "golf shot" is so great around the Stadium Course that score isn't so much a measurement of strokes played as it is survival graded. There's a reason why ball-strikers prevail, experience matters and no one ever has successfully defended a title. In fact, of the last 10 defending champions, only one (Webb Simpson, T16, 2019) has recorded a top-55 finish.

TifEagle bermuda greens are ready to run as long as 13 feet on the Stimpmeter. With primary rough reaching two-and-a-half inches, bunters and newcomers alike are advised to find the shortest grass off the tee. All grass is overseeded.

Seasonable weather is expected throughout the week. Daytime highs will approach 80 degrees. Winds will be moderate and steady, while the threat of rain probably isn't worth the mention.

The only modifications that might be noticeable for returning participants were made around the green on the par-4 10th hole where the bunker extends closer to the putting surface and the area on the back right isn't as penal. However, the overall yardage of the Stadium Course remains the same at 7,189 yards.

Certainly, the most significant updating impacted the prize fund. It's increase to a record of $15 million. The champion will earn $2.7 million on top of 600 FedExCup points and a five-year PGA TOUR membership exemption.