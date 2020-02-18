Power Rankings: Puerto Rico Open

OTHERS TO CONSIDER

• Tom Lewis … In a sense, his season begins now. The Englishman opened 0-for-3, and then fulfilled his obligation on the European Tour where he's done very well, including a T3 in Dubai four weeks ago. This week's field in Puerto Rico is similarly as strong as the field that he took down to win the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

• D.J. Trahan … He's shown enough signs of life to suggest that serendipity is in the salty air. Last year on Past Champion status, the renown ball-striker placed T16 without his A-game tee to green.

• Chris Couch … While he's a regular in opposite events via Past Champion status, he's enjoyed a fruitful year since a T66 in his debut at Coco Beach. All told, he's won nearly three dozen times on the Open Golf America Tour. Nothing like a PGA TOUR start to see how his game truly stacks up.

Before digging into the details, a subtext of the tournament is that PGA TOUR rookie Rafael Campos is not competing for the first time in its history. The native of Puerto Rico is sidelined indefinitely with soreness in his left elbow.

Campos' experience at Coco Beach will have to come in handy another time, but it's not a prerequisite for success. Three of the last five winners were first-timers in the tournament. (The event was canceled in 2018 due to the destruction caused by Hurricane Maria.) That is more of a by-product of the construct of the field that turns over considerably every year than it is the customary narrative attached to sites impacted by the wind.

Hard against the ocean on the northeastern shore of the island, there is no shelter from the elements. Martin Trainer prevailed by three strokes last year with an aggregate of 15-under 273, and he did so in steady breezes of 20 mph with gusts touching 25-30 mph.

Overall, the course surrendered a scoring average of 71.966, slotting it one-tenth of one stroke harder than Augusta National Golf Club where par also is 72 but also where 15-under 273 would've won eight of the last nine Masters.

The wind is forecast to challenge similarly in the opening round this week, but it might abate for the remainder. Hitting the sizeable targets will be the premium, but paying off the scoring opportunities will be just as valuable.

En route to his breakthrough title, Trainer ranked fourth in greens in regulation (75 percent) and second in putts per GIR. He also slotted third in putting: birdies-or-better, first in par breakers (23 birdies) and co-led the field in par-5 scoring.

Coco Beach remains unchanged as it preps for the conditions. The paspalum greens on the 7,506-yard test are governed to run no longer than 11 feet on the Stimpmeter.