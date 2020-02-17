-
Power Rankings: World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 17, 2020
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
- Dustin Johnson is one to watch this week at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship. (Katelyn Mulcahy/PGA TOUR)
Winning on the PGA TOUR never is easy, but even though Dustin Johnson has 20 titles, including at least one in every season since debuting as a member in 2008, that he's been shut out since his video game-like performance at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship last year is surprising.
DJ has averaged one victory in every 13 starts of his career. His title defense at Club de Golf Chapultepec is his 17th start since his five-shot romp, so there's a narrative that he's due.
Scroll past the extended ranking of projected contenders for how Johnson got the job done, how the host course challenges and more.
POWER RANKINGS: WGC-MEXICO CHAMPIONSHIP
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 20 Branden GraceHit a wall in his last two events but he recorded an important victory just six weeks ago in his native South Africa, and then added a T17 in Abu Dhabi and a T9 in Scottsdale.Hit a wall in his last two events but he recorded an important victory just six weeks ago in his native South Africa, and then added a T17 in Abu Dhabi and a T9 in Scottsdale. 19 Abraham AncerMexico's top-ranked talent is in his third appearance, but he's achieved so much just since last year's T39. In addition, he recently finished second at PGA WEST and T6 in Saudi Arabia.Mexico's top-ranked talent is in his third appearance, but he's achieved so much just since last year's T39. In addition, he recently finished second at PGA WEST and T6 in Saudi Arabia. 18 Rafa Cabrera BelloThe Spaniard co-led The Genesis Invitational in fairways hit and putted well for a T17. Since 2018 at Club de Golf Chapultepec, he's finished a respective T3 and T19 with seven sub-70s.The Spaniard co-led The Genesis Invitational in fairways hit and putted well for a T17. Since 2018 at Club de Golf Chapultepec, he's finished a respective T3 and T19 with seven sub-70s. 17 Patrick ReedCan't rule out the impact of his recent travel to Saudi Arabia for the consecutive hiccups here and at Riviera, but the greenside wizard has been in terrific form for months. T14 here last year.Can't rule out the impact of his recent travel to Saudi Arabia for the consecutive hiccups here and at Riviera, but the greenside wizard has been in terrific form for months. T14 here last year. 16 Paul CaseySlipping a little bit early in 2020, but it's by no means time to panic. Despite five rounds of par or worse, he's gone T16-T12-T3 with a scoring average of 68.83 at Club de Golf Chapultepec.Slipping a little bit early in 2020, but it's by no means time to panic. Despite five rounds of par or worse, he's gone T16-T12-T3 with a scoring average of 68.83 at Club de Golf Chapultepec. 15 Bryson DeChambeauPlaying a game of whack-a-mole with prognostication, but his consistently strong T5 at Riviera deserves attention. His tee-to-green game was outstanding. Now he gets to do math!Playing a game of whack-a-mole with prognostication, but his consistently strong T5 at Riviera deserves attention. His tee-to-green game was outstanding. Now he gets to do math! 14 Shane LowryArrives for his second appearance (T62, 2019) on the bounce from a solo second in Hong Kong six weeks ago and a pair of top-15 finishes on the European Tour's Desert Swing.Arrives for his second appearance (T62, 2019) on the bounce from a solo second in Hong Kong six weeks ago and a pair of top-15 finishes on the European Tour's Desert Swing. 13 Bubba WatsonRiviera discriminates for no one, even for three-time winners on the course like the lefty. Great form prior at Torrey Pines (T6) and TPC Scottsdale (T3). Fourth trip to Mexico City; T9 in 2018.Riviera discriminates for no one, even for three-time winners on the course like the lefty. Great form prior at Torrey Pines (T6) and TPC Scottsdale (T3). Fourth trip to Mexico City; T9 in 2018. 12 Matt KucharHas yet to put four rounds together at Club de Golf Chapultepec where his only notable showing was a T20 in 2017. Fresh off a T2 at Riviera. Winner in Singapore one month ago.Has yet to put four rounds together at Club de Golf Chapultepec where his only notable showing was a T20 in 2017. Fresh off a T2 at Riviera. Winner in Singapore one month ago. 11 Xander SchauffeleOnly twice in eight career starts in WGCs has he finished outside the top 25. At Club de Golf Chapultepec, he's finished T18 (2018) and T14 (2019). Fourth on TOUR in adjusted scoring.Only twice in eight career starts in WGCs has he finished outside the top 25. At Club de Golf Chapultepec, he's finished T18 (2018) and T14 (2019). Fourth on TOUR in adjusted scoring. 10 Webb SimpsonSo-so at Club de Golf Chapultepec, but he's rested since winning the WMPO in a playoff. Solo third in previous start in challenging conditions at Waialae. Leads TOUR in adjusted scoring.So-so at Club de Golf Chapultepec, but he's rested since winning the WMPO in a playoff. Solo third in previous start in challenging conditions at Waialae. Leads TOUR in adjusted scoring. 9 Sergio GarciaHe's been logging a top 10 in every other start since late November. After a T37 at Riviera, you know what's coming. T12-T7-T6 at Club de Golf Chapultepec with a scoring average of 68.58.He's been logging a top 10 in every other start since late November. After a T37 at Riviera, you know what's coming. T12-T7-T6 at Club de Golf Chapultepec with a scoring average of 68.58. 8 Louis OosthuizenWith three top 10s among six straight top 25s in WGCs, including a T25 here last year, he's an automatic threat, but he also recently connected three top fives worldwide.With three top 10s among six straight top 25s in WGCs, including a T25 here last year, he's an automatic threat, but he also recently connected three top fives worldwide. 7 Hideki MatsuyamaContinues to simmer. En route to a T5 at Riviera, he led the field in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. Shocker. Finished T25 here in 2017 and T19 last year.Continues to simmer. En route to a T5 at Riviera, he led the field in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. Shocker. Finished T25 here in 2017 and T19 last year. 6 Tommy FleetwoodSince he last pegged on the PGA TOUR (T53, WGC-HSBC), he's connected for a win, two seconds and a T11 worldwide. He's also finished a respective second, T14 and T19 here.Since he last pegged on the PGA TOUR (T53, WGC-HSBC), he's connected for a win, two seconds and a T11 worldwide. He's also finished a respective second, T14 and T19 here. 5 Adam ScottWinner of his last two starts worldwide, albeit separated by almost two months, we've seen this kind of surge from him before. Expect him to continue to ride the confidence.Winner of his last two starts worldwide, albeit separated by almost two months, we've seen this kind of surge from him before. Expect him to continue to ride the confidence. 4 Jon RahmRolled it wonderfully at Riviera but he just didn't score and placed T17. Yet, his overall form remains as strong as ever. Continues to lead the TOUR in the all-around. Solid record in Mexico City.Rolled it wonderfully at Riviera but he just didn't score and placed T17. Yet, his overall form remains as strong as ever. Continues to lead the TOUR in the all-around. Solid record in Mexico City. 3 Justin ThomasCouldn't recover from hitting just five GIR in first round at Riviera and missed the cut. Where better than Club de Golf Chapultepec to recover? He's finished a respective T5, P2 and ninth.Couldn't recover from hitting just five GIR in first round at Riviera and missed the cut. Where better than Club de Golf Chapultepec to recover? He's finished a respective T5, P2 and ninth. 2 Rory McIlroyCoughed away 54-hole co-lead at Riviera with a closing 73 to finish T5. Still, it's his fifth consecutive top-five finish worldwide. Distant runner-up at last year's WGC-Mexico. Placed T7 in 2017.Coughed away 54-hole co-lead at Riviera with a closing 73 to finish T5. Still, it's his fifth consecutive top-five finish worldwide. Distant runner-up at last year's WGC-Mexico. Placed T7 in 2017. 1 Dustin JohnsonWith two wins and a scoring average of 67.08 in 12 rounds, the target is on the back of the defending champion, and his back alone. Three top 10s in four starts worldwide in 2020.With two wins and a scoring average of 67.08 in 12 rounds, the target is on the back of the defending champion, and his back alone. Three top 10s in four starts worldwide in 2020.
Jordan Spieth, Marc Leishman, Gary Woodland, Sungjae Im, Kevin Kisner and Tyrrell Hatton will be among the notables reviewed in Tuesday's Fantasy Insider.
Johnson already is going for his third title in the event since its relocation to Mexico City in 2017. Last year, he led the field in both greens in regulation (58 of 72) and Strokes Gained: Putting. He gave back only three strokes (with one bogey and one double) en route to 21-under 263. To classify it as vintage DJ would be understating it. Lights-out performances occur far and few between, but he proved that it's possible on deceptively cozy Club de Golf Chapultepec.
The par 35-36–71 can stretch to 7,355 yards, but it plays about 10 percent shorter given its altitude north of 7,500 feet. (The course is 10 yards longer than it was in the last two years due to the extension of the par-5 11th hole to 632 yards.) Naturally, because of the thinner air, every ball in it flies further than at sea level, so you'd expect the course to ranked among the longest on average off the tee. In fact, at 303.6 yards last year, it easily was the longest of 35 measured.
Adjusting every club by converting cover distance is more important than getting it as far from the tee as possible. Course management is critical. Primary rough is allowed to grow two-and-a-half inches and the Poa-bentgrass greens are small on average. They're also among the most undulating the field of 72 will attempt to solve all season.
All bunkers were upgraded with new sand and drainage since last year, but they essentially present the same challenge from the same spots of bother.
Approach-putt performance isn't a statistic discussed much, but it can reveal various levels of experience and challenge. Last year, Club de Golf Chapultepec was the stingiest track with an average of two feet, seven inches. Given that small measurement, a single inch can affect overall ranking considerably, but consider what it means in an of itself. Even in its third spin as host, the greens continued to serve as the primary defense. They also might be allowed to run as long as 12 feet on the Stimpmeter, so they will be faster than before.
Mother Nature will do her part in seeing to it, too. Sunshine dominates the forecast. Winds will be moderate at worst, and not steadily influential.
DJ's impressive work aside, last year's field still averaged 70.861 last year. Even-par 284 finished T39. There is no cut. The winner receives 550 FedExCup points and a three-year membership exemption.
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
PGATOUR.COM’s Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton recaps and previews every tournament from numerous angles. Look for his following contributions as scheduled.
MONDAY: Rookie Ranking, Qualifiers, Reshuffle, Medical Extensions, Power Rankings
TUESDAY*: Power Rankings (Puerto Rico), Sleepers (WGC-Mexico), Fantasy Insider
* - Rob is a member of the panel for PGATOUR.COM’s Expert Picks for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, which also publishes on Tuesday.
