Power Rankings: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 03, 2020
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
Top 10
All-time shots from AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
No matter your memory of Pebble Beach Golf Links, there isn't another that's more indelible because of the backdrop. For anyone who has been told to visit at least once, there's a sense that everyone has given how much of it we've seen over time. And for anyone who has been told that it's just not the same on television, that's true, but with evolution of high definition and 4K, the difference between fantasy and reality never has been closer.
Of course, there is no substitute for competing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. A field of 156 has assembled along 17-Mile Drive for what is the last multiple-course tournament of the 2019-20 season. Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula Country Club's Shore Course will share duties for the 11th consecutive year.
Scroll past the projected contenders for more on the courses, the format and an explanation of the cut.
POWER RANKINGS: AT&T PEBBLE BEACH PRO-AM
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Kevin StreelmanIf one can be a horse for the course, one can be a horse for the courses. Since the current rotation was introduced in 2010, he's 8-for-9 with five top 20s, including in each of the last four.If one can be a horse for the course, one can be a horse for the courses. Since the current rotation was introduced in 2010, he's 8-for-9 with five top 20s, including in each of the last four. 14 Scott StallingsA rarity in the Power Rankings but he deserves it here with a T14, a solo seventh and a solo third with terrific iron play in the last three editions, respectively. Also 5-for-5 upon arrival.A rarity in the Power Rankings but he deserves it here with a T14, a solo seventh and a solo third with terrific iron play in the last three editions, respectively. Also 5-for-5 upon arrival. 13 J.B. HolmesAs long as he's in form, he's a threat at Pebble Beach where he connected top 25s from 2015-2017. However, despite T16s in the last two weeks, he hasn't closed strong.As long as he's in form, he's a threat at Pebble Beach where he connected top 25s from 2015-2017. However, despite T16s in the last two weeks, he hasn't closed strong. 12 Matthew FitzpatrickMissed the cut in his debut last year, but all experience is invaluable. Now appearing for the first time as a TOUR member with five runner-up finishes worldwide in 11 months.Missed the cut in his debut last year, but all experience is invaluable. Now appearing for the first time as a TOUR member with five runner-up finishes worldwide in 11 months. 11 Russell KnoxBack in a familiar groove. He's survived 11 straight cuts worldwide with top 25s in his last two. The bag is balanced wonderfully and he's recorded top 15s in the last two editions of the AT&T.Back in a familiar groove. He's survived 11 straight cuts worldwide with top 25s in his last two. The bag is balanced wonderfully and he's recorded top 15s in the last two editions of the AT&T. 10 Scott PiercyHe loves the West Coast Swing and vice versa. Fresh off a T6 at the WMPO with a taut tee-to-green game. He's also gone T20-T10 at Pebble Beach since 2018, and he faded last year.He loves the West Coast Swing and vice versa. Fresh off a T6 at the WMPO with a taut tee-to-green game. He's also gone T20-T10 at Pebble Beach since 2018, and he faded last year. 9 Max HomaUnexpected focus of converging trends thanks in part to a T10 here last year, but the more important angle is his recent form. Since a T5 in Japan in November, he's 5-for-5 with three top 10s.Unexpected focus of converging trends thanks in part to a T10 here last year, but the more important angle is his recent form. Since a T5 in Japan in November, he's 5-for-5 with three top 10s. 8 Patrick CantlayFirst stop on the West Coast Swing this year due to a trip to Abu Dhabi where he placed T34. He's recorded a dozen top-15 finishes in the last 12 months, including a solo fourth at Kapalua.First stop on the West Coast Swing this year due to a trip to Abu Dhabi where he placed T34. He's recorded a dozen top-15 finishes in the last 12 months, including a solo fourth at Kapalua. 7 Branden GraceDelivered on the expectation at TPC Scottsdale with a T9 after last year's runner-up in his debut. Winner at home just three weeks ago. Two top 30s in as many trips to Pebble Beach.Delivered on the expectation at TPC Scottsdale with a T9 after last year's runner-up in his debut. Winner at home just three weeks ago. Two top 30s in as many trips to Pebble Beach. 6 Paul CaseyRested since a T21 at PGA WEST. For the week, he ranked second in fairways hit and T2 in greens in regulation. Preceded last year's runner-up finish at Pebble Beach with a T8 in 2018.Rested since a T21 at PGA WEST. For the week, he ranked second in fairways hit and T2 in greens in regulation. Preceded last year's runner-up finish at Pebble Beach with a T8 in 2018. 5 Brandt SnedekerLast week's MC was his first in a non-major since last year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but he's a two-time winner here (2013, 2015) and he finished T3 two weeks ago at Torrey Pines.Last week's MC was his first in a non-major since last year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but he's a two-time winner here (2013, 2015) and he finished T3 two weeks ago at Torrey Pines. 4 Phil MickelsonLast year's title was his fifth in 23 starts. He's also placed second and third twice each and easily sits atop the event's all-time money list. Timely, resurgent T3 at the Saudi International.Last year's title was his fifth in 23 starts. He's also placed second and third twice each and easily sits atop the event's all-time money list. Timely, resurgent T3 at the Saudi International. 3 Graeme McDowellEven if he didn't win with authority in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, he'd have landed in here on the strength of a consistently strong season and numerous successes at Pebble Beach.Even if he didn't win with authority in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, he'd have landed in here on the strength of a consistently strong season and numerous successes at Pebble Beach. 2 Jason DayWhile it was encouraging for him to return to action with a T16 at Torrey Pines, it was especially impressive that he closed with 69 to rise 15 spots. Spectacular record at Pebble Beach absent only a win.While it was encouraging for him to return to action with a T16 at Torrey Pines, it was especially impressive that he closed with 69 to rise 15 spots. Spectacular record at Pebble Beach absent only a win. 1 Dustin JohnsonThe No. 2 in all-time tournament earnings has two wins, two seconds, a third, a T4 and a T5 in 12 trips. Opened 2020 with a T7 at Kapalua and finished second at the Saudi International.The No. 2 in all-time tournament earnings has two wins, two seconds, a third, a T4 and a T5 in 12 trips. Opened 2020 with a T7 at Kapalua and finished second at the Saudi International.
In addition to reviews of past champions Jimmy Walker (2014), Vaughn Taylor (2016) and Jordan Spieth (2017), and notables such as Matt Kuchar, Kevin Na and Kevin Kisner, Tuesday's Fantasy Insider will include breakdowns of every course and direction for fantasy gamers to customize lineups.
The most recent lasting image at Pebble Beach is of Gary Woodland clutching the U.S. Open trophy with a smile befitting of a first-time major champion. Since, Pebble Beach has been given a haircut. Fairways have returned to their familiar width, so they will be inviting once again. The stock par 72 stretches only 6,816 yards, so you'd expect driving accuracy to soar with headcovers remaining on drivers for most of the round. It's annually among the leaders in addressing approach shots from the shortest grass.
Spyglass Hill debuted in the rotation in 1967. It's been a fixture every year except 1977 and 1980. Since last year, new tees were constructed on the par-5 seventh, par-5 11th and par-4 18th holes. The aggregate increase of 75 yards has stretched the overall length to 7,035 yards, giving this year's test the distinction as the longest of any of the iterations of all of the courses in tournament history. Still, as a par 72 with four par 5s, it's projected to yield a scoring average close to par.
MPCC's Shore Course tips at 6,958 yards, but it's a par 71 with five par 3s and four par 5s, three of which are on its inward-nine 37. It's usually the easiest of the three in relation to par, but it's comparatively more difficult when the wind kicks up. That might happen on Saturday. Otherwise beautiful conditions will define the experience. It'll be cool, however, with daytime highs struggling to reach 60 degrees.
All 54 greens consist of Poa annua prepped to run no longer than 12 feet on the Stimpmeter, wind pending. The targets at Pebble Beach are among the smallest on the PGA TOUR at just 3,500 square feet. Even the 6,000-square foot greens on MPCC – largest of the set – are smaller than TOUR average. This is to be expected on shorter courses.
The structure of the tournament is similar to The American Express. Each golfer is paired with an amateur and another pro-am team. Together, they rotate through each of the three courses. The cut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am differs in that only the low 60 and ties move on to play the final round on Pebble Beach. However, all golfers who finish in the low 65 and ties receive FedExCup points and official earnings. The low 25 pro-am teams also will play in the finale on Pebble Beach even if the pro missed the cut in the individual competition.
ShotLink technology is set up only on Pebble Beach, so all measured data will apply to at most 36 holes (for those who survive the cut).
