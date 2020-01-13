-
Power Rankings: The American Express
January 13, 2020
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
- Sungjae Im finished T21 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Pete Dye, the legendary course architect and World Golf Hall of Fame Member, died on Thursday, Jan. 9. There's zero question that he lived a full life, but it's one that will continue to give.
In that vein, it's fitting that the first PGA TOUR event after his passing is hosted by a Dye design. PGA WEST's Stadium Course anchors the three-course rotation for The American Express.
It's a new name for the event celebrating its 61st edition, it has a new official host in Phil Mickelson, and Dye most certainly will continue to give … fits to all golfers who attempt to tackle his tests. OK, maybe not so much this week, but his work will resurface throughout the season.
For more on all that's new in the Coachella Valley, the format of the pro-am and other nuggets, scroll past the ranking of projected contenders.
15 Paul Casey The infrequent entrant from England placed T58 here in his only look at the current rotation in 2017, but he continues to be a top-20 machine no matter where he appears.
14 Henrik Norlander Bracketed holidays with a T5 at Sea Island (where he was third in GIR) and a T9 at Waialae (where he was second in Strokes Gained: Putting). Tame conditions this week favor both skills.
Bracketed holidays with a T5 at Sea Island (where he was third in GIR) and a T9 at Waialae (where he was second in Strokes Gained: Putting). Tame conditions this week favor both skills.
13 Francesco Molinari Not the kind of profile you'd expect to prevail in a shootout what with the random hot hands, but he placed T12 in his last appearance in 2017. Rested since late November.
Not the kind of profile you'd expect to prevail in a shootout what with the random hot hands, but he placed T12 in his last appearance in 2017. Rested since late November.
12 Phil Mickelson The tournament host twice has been a podium finisher here since 2016. Opened last year's T2 with a career-best-tying 60 at La Quinta CC. This is his first start since the Asian Swing.
The tournament host twice has been a podium finisher here since 2016. Opened last year's T2 with a career-best-tying 60 at La Quinta CC. This is his first start since the Asian Swing.
11 Jason Kokrak With short par 72s, there's everything to like about this long hitter who also piles up scoring opportunities. Finished T8 here in 2018 and T18 last year. Closed out the fall with a T8 in China.
With short par 72s, there's everything to like about this long hitter who also piles up scoring opportunities. Finished T8 here in 2018 and T18 last year. Closed out the fall with a T8 in China.
10 Vaughn Taylor We'll never know if the holiday break did him any good because he picked up where he left off the fall (T2-T10) with a T12 at Waialae! Opened calendar-year 2019 with a T7 in this event.
We'll never know if the holiday break did him any good because he picked up where he left off the fall (T2-T10) with a T12 at Waialae! Opened calendar-year 2019 with a T7 in this event.
9 Kevin Kisner Entirely more scrapper than scorer, he's still almost always a threat – the guy you never should rule out. Has more experience than success in this event, but he's warm and fresh off a T4.
Entirely more scrapper than scorer, he's still almost always a threat – the guy you never should rule out. Has more experience than success in this event, but he's warm and fresh off a T4.
8 Brian Harman Stumbled at Waialae (T32) with a third-round 74, but he has four top 20s this season. The lefty also went T11-T3-T20 here from 2016-2018 before missing last year's cut during a slump.
Stumbled at Waialae (T32) with a third-round 74, but he has four top 20s this season. The lefty also went T11-T3-T20 here from 2016-2018 before missing last year's cut during a slump.
7 Tony Finau Easy to chalk up his fall fade to the pressure of performing better to be a captain's pick for the Presidents Cup. Once fulfilled and refreshed, he finished fifth at the Hong Kong Open on Sunday.
Easy to chalk up his fall fade to the pressure of performing better to be a captain's pick for the Presidents Cup. Once fulfilled and refreshed, he finished fifth at the Hong Kong Open on Sunday.
6 Byeong Hun An The only first-timer in the Power Rankings might wonder why it took so long to show up. His aggressive style is valuable in shootouts, but he also finished the fall by going T6-T8-T14.
The only first-timer in the Power Rankings might wonder why it took so long to show up. His aggressive style is valuable in shootouts, but he also finished the fall by going T6-T8-T14.
5 Harris English Making the most of conditional status with four top-six finishes already this season. His spot in the pecking order doesn't change midseason unless he wins. Third in GIR. T11 here in 2018.
Making the most of conditional status with four top-six finishes already this season. His spot in the pecking order doesn't change midseason unless he wins. Third in GIR. T11 here in 2018.
4 Charles Howell III With but a T12, he retained the top spot in all-time earnings at Waialae despite the absence of a victory. Perfect in his last 11 appearances in this event with three top 20s since 2016.
With but a T12, he retained the top spot in all-time earnings at Waialae despite the absence of a victory. Perfect in his last 11 appearances in this event with three top 20s since 2016.
3 Scottie Scheffler Given the stress of unusually challenging conditions at Waialae, it's probably addition by subtraction in that he took the week off. He's rested and ready to let loose at this week's flags.
Given the stress of unusually challenging conditions at Waialae, it's probably addition by subtraction in that he took the week off. He's rested and ready to let loose at this week's flags.
2 Rickie Fowler His image is on local billboards, so the valley is eager to get its first look since 2014. As a pro, he's familiar only with La Quinta, but he'll feel right at home not far from his roots in SoCal.
His image is on local billboards, so the valley is eager to get its first look since 2014. As a pro, he's familiar only with La Quinta, but he'll feel right at home not far from his roots in SoCal.
1 Sungjae Im Including last year's T12 here and last week's T21, he has 21 top 25s in 42 starts as a member. It's scary to consider how experience should continue to contribute to the impressive résumé.
Including last year's T12 here and last week's T21, he has 21 top 25s in 42 starts as a member. It's scary to consider how experience should continue to contribute to the impressive résumé.
In addition to reviews of Brendan Steele, Brendon Todd, Matthew Wolff and defending champion Adam Long among the notables, Tuesday's Fantasy Insider will include breakdowns of each course in the rotation.
Early last September, it was announced that American Express would become the title sponsor of the annual stop in La Quinta, California. Later, it was confirmed that there is a minimum five-year agreement in place. In November, Phil Mickelson upgraded his role from ambassador for the tournament to that as host in conjunction with The Mickelson Foundation. He joins Tiger Woods (The Genesis Invitational) and Davis Love III (The RSM Classic) as active golfers who also host a PGA TOUR event.
Mickelson is a two-time winner of The American Express (2002, 2004) and sits second in all-time earnings (behind Bill Haas), but there's poised to be more volatility on that money list what with the rise of $800K in the prize fund. This year's purse is a record $6.7 million of which the winner will receive $1.206 million.
The Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA WEST and La Quinta Country Club share host duties. Each of the 156 golfers in the field and his amateur will play every course once. At the conclusion of 54 holes, all of the low 65 and ties on the tournament's leaderboard will complete the event on the Stadium Course. (The old secondary, playing cut of low 60 and ties in the event that more than 78 golfers survived the 54 hole cut has been eliminated.)
Each course is a stock par 72 and among the easiest on the schedule. Since 2016 when the current triumvirate first hosted, the Stadium Course's scoring average of 70.238 last year was its lowest. The Nicklaus Tournament Course averaged a historically typical 69.058, while La Quinta's 68.718 established its record low (since data was first maintained in earnest in 1983).
The only significant changes made to any of the venues occurred on the Stadium Course where the greens on the par-4 second and third holes are larger and nearer their original size.
In any tournament for which par breakers are required to compete – last year's cut landed at 9-under 207 – hitting greens in regulation lines up as priority one. At least in theory. In his tournament debut last year, then-rookie Adam Long ranked but T41 in GIR with an average of 12.75 per round, but he still prevailed by one stroke (over Mickelson and Adam Hadwin, who isn't in this year's field due to the birth of his first child on Jan. 8). Instead, Long paced the field in numerous putting categories, including putts per GIR and fewest putts. He didn't three-putt, either.
ShotLink is set up only on the Stadium Course, so all measured data applies to at most two rounds (for all golfers who survive the cut). This is the norm for all tournaments contested over multiple courses.
Believe it or not, there's a slight chance for rain late on Thursday, but the energy will clear out by Friday and make for a fair weekend. Daytime highs may not reach 70 degrees until it jumps into the mid-70s on Sunday. Wind will not be a factor in the proverbial dome.
