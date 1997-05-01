×
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
70.58
Scoring Average

Performance


Austin Squires

Full Name

5  ft, 11  in

180 cm

Height

200 lbs

91 kg

Weight

May 01, 1997

Birthday

24

AGE

Edgewood, Kentucky

Birthplace

Union, Kentucky

Residence

Single

Family

University of Cincinnati 2019, Finance

College

2019

Turned Pro

$9,155

Career Earnings

Union, KY, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020
  • Forme Tour: 2020

Personal

  • Earliest golf memory is playing with his plastic clubs in the backyard.

Special Interests

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 2: Finished T13 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Highland Oaks in mid-March in Dothan, Ala.. Entered a three-players-for-two-spots playoff with Stanton Schorr and David Tepe. After Schorr secured the first spot, the two remaining players battled on until the sixth playoff hole when he made par to beat Tepe and secure the final fully-exempt position for the Forme Tour season.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mission Inn: Played a solid four rounds Mission Inn and Club’s El Campeon Course in early January to finish T3 with Hunter Richardson, two shots out of the Jeremy Gandon-Toni Hakula playoff to determine the medalist. The finish allowed him to secure exempt status for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Saw action in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule, making one cut and posting a top-20 performance.

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in six tournaments and making two cuts. Finished the season tied for 134th on the points list.

Amateur Highlights

  • Was a two-time Firestone Invitational medalist.
  • Was a 2014 U.S. Junior Amateur qualifier.
  • Twice made it to the U.S. Amateur quarterfinals.

