Austin Squires
Full Name
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
200 lbs
91 kg
Weight
May 01, 1997
Birthday
24
AGE
Edgewood, Kentucky
Birthplace
Union, Kentucky
Residence
Single
Family
University of Cincinnati 2019, Finance
College
2019
Turned Pro
$9,155
Career Earnings
Union, KY, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Saw action in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule, making one cut and posting a top-20 performance.
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in six tournaments and making two cuts. Finished the season tied for 134th on the points list.
Amateur Highlights
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE