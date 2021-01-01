|
Blair Bursey
Full Name
5 ft, 8 in
173 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
24
AGE
Gander, Newfoundland Labrador, Canada
Birthplace
Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Residence
Single
Family
Utah Valley University 2018, Communications (Public Relations)
College
2018
Turned Pro
Gander, NL, Canada
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
2020 Season
Played his best golf late in the season, leading to a 14th-place finish on the final Canada Life Series points list.
2019 Season
Held conditional Mackenzie Tour status for the entire season and saw action in two tournaments, making one cut, finishing 162nd on the Order of Merit.
Amateur Highlights
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE