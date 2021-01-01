×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Blair Bursey
Blair Bursey

Blair Bursey

CanadaCanada
on
off
Metric
5  ft, 8  in
173 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
24
AGE
2018
Turned Pro
Utah Valley University 2018, Communications (Public Relations)
College
Gander, Newfoundland Labrador, Canada
Birthplace
5  ft, 8  in
173 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
24
AGE
2018
Turned Pro
Utah Valley University 2018, Communications (Public Relations)
College
Gander, Newfoundland Labrador, Canada
Birthplace
162
Points Rank (2019)
707
Total Points (2019)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2019)
70.00
Scoring Average (2019)

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Blair Bursey
Blair Bursey
CanadaCanada
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Blair Bursey

Full Name

5  ft, 8  in

173 cm

Height

175 lbs

79 kg

Weight

24

AGE

Gander, Newfoundland Labrador, Canada

Birthplace

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

Residence

Single

Family

Utah Valley University 2018, Communications (Public Relations)

College

2018

Turned Pro

Gander, NL, Canada

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Forme Tour: 2019

Personal

  • Was an avid hockey player when he was younger.
  • When he earned a scholarship to Utah Valley University, became the first native Newfoundlander to play NCAA Division I golf.
  • Has volunteered in the past as a Special Olympics coach.

Special Interests

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 2: Was one of four players to T13 at Mission Inn Club and Resort’s El Campeon Course in Central Florida in early March. Will be conditionally exempt for the Mackenzie Tour season.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 2: Was one of four players to T13 at Mission Inn Club and Resort’s El Campeon Course in Central Florida in early March. Will be conditionally exempt for the Mackenzie Tour season.

2020 Season

Played his best golf late in the season, leading to a 14th-place finish on the final Canada Life Series points list.

  • Canada Life Series Championship at TPC Toronto (Canada Life Series): Three under-par rounds, including an opening 65 left him T4 with Joey Savoie, four shots short of winner amateur Laurent Desmarchais.
  • Canada Life Series at TPC Toronto: Heathlands Course (Canada Life Series): Opened quickly, with a 5-under 66 and was two shots off the lead through 18 holes. Shot a second-round, 2-over 73 to fall back. Was still only four shots behind the quartet of leaders at 7-under. Recorded an even-par 71 on the final day to T9 with six others, five shots behind winner Albert Pistorius.

2019 Season

Held conditional Mackenzie Tour status for the entire season and saw action in two tournaments, making one cut, finishing 162nd on the Order of Merit.

Amateur Highlights

  • Was a three-time, first-team All-Western Athletic Conference selection while playing for Utah Valley University in Orem.
  • Was the Newfoundland Labrador Golf Association Male Golfer of the Year in 2013.
  • Needed special approval and an exemption to compete in his club's men's championship because he was only 13.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • Forme Tour: 2019
  • Forme Tour: 2021