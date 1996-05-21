|
Sebastian Crampton
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
May 21, 1996
Birthday
25
AGE
Monterey, California
Birthplace
Berkeley, California
Residence
Single
Family
University of California-Berkeley 2019, American Studies
College
2019
Turned Pro
$1,113
Career Earnings
Pacific Grove, CA, United States
City Plays From
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in two tournaments and making one cut. Finished the season tied for 142nd on the points list.
2019 Season
Made 10 Mackenzie Tour appearances, getting to the weekend eight times and registering two top-25 finishes. Ended the season No. 50 on the Order of Merit to retain Mackenzie Tour status through the 2020 season.
Amateur Highlights