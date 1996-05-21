×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Sebastian Crampton
Sebastian Crampton

Sebastian Crampton

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
25
AGE
2019
Turned Pro
University of California-Berkeley 2019, American Studies
College
Monterey, California
Birthplace
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
25
AGE
2019
Turned Pro
University of California-Berkeley 2019, American Studies
College
Monterey, California
Birthplace
93
Points Rank
1,113
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
72.20
Scoring Average

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Sebastian Crampton
Sebastian Crampton
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Sebastian Crampton

Full Name

6  ft, 0  in

183 cm

Height

175 lbs

79 kg

Weight

May 21, 1996

Birthday

25

AGE

Monterey, California

Birthplace

Berkeley, California

Residence

Single

Family

University of California-Berkeley 2019, American Studies

College

2019

Turned Pro

$1,113

Career Earnings

Pacific Grove, CA, United States

City Plays From

Personal

  • Would love to travel and see different parts of the world.
  • Has made a hole-in-one on a par-4.
  • Favorite place is Lake Tahoe because of the memories he has there with his friends while growing up.
  • His father was born in Nigeria and lived there for two years.
  • Is a big fan of Travis Scott and has traveled to see him perform.
  • Favorite sports team is the Golden State Warriors.

Special Interests

  • Politics

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in two tournaments and making one cut. Finished the season tied for 142nd on the points list.

2019 Season

Made 10 Mackenzie Tour appearances, getting to the weekend eight times and registering two top-25 finishes. Ended the season No. 50 on the Order of Merit to retain Mackenzie Tour status through the 2020 season.

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA WEST 1: Was on the top of the leaderboard after making only two bogeys through two days to open the tournament 66-69. Despite closing 74-75, finished T7 to earn fully-exempt status through the first half of the 2019 Mackenzie Tour season.

Amateur Highlights

  • Runner-up at the 2018 Northeast Amateur, breaking 70 each day and finishing with three-consecutive 66s.
  • At 17-under 196, co-owns the University of California 54-hole scoring record, originally set by Colin Morikawa. Shot that score in his first career outright victory and second collegiate individual medalist honor—at the 2018 Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational.