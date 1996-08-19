JOINED TOUR
-
Forme Tour: 2019
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020
Personal
- Says his life changed forever when he met PGA TOUR pro Zach Johnson and got a picture with him at the 2007 RBC Heritage, Johnson fresh off his win a week earlier at the Masters. Then age 10, immediately told his dad he was done with soccer and lacrosse and wanted to be a pro golfer.
- Recipient of the Sons of the American Revolution Outstanding Citizenship Award.
- He and his dad are named after his great-grandfather, Bennett Chalk, who saved a man from choking and drowning.
- Shot a course-record 63 at his home course in Hampstead, Md., with his dad on Father's Day.
- Best friends from home are Nick Gesualdi, who was a standout football player at Cornell, and Pat McManus, who played lacrosse at Washington College in Maryland.
- Is a die-hard Motley Crue fan and always sings its songs in his head while he's preparing to hit a shot.
- Has worked for multiple crab shacks and tree farms.
- Best golf memory is watching Tiger Woods win the 2012 AT&T National at Congressional CC outside Washington, D.C.
- Always uses the same ball marker in every round.
- Uses a ball marker that belonged to his grandmother. It is a prayer coin she held on to during her battle with cancer. She said that coin always gave her a great amount of comfort during a time of need in her life prior to her passing. He says having that coin with him provides comfort when he is on the course in uncomfortable situations.
Special Interests
- Training my American Akita, Kobe
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 2: Shot a final-round, 4-under 68 at Mission Inn Club and Resort’s El Campeon Course in Central Florida in early March to T10 with Hojin Kang and Sean Dale. Will be conditionally exempt for the Mackenzie Tour season.
2020 Season
-
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 1: Finished T21 with three others at Mission Inn Resort and Club’s El Campeon Course in Florida in early March to earn conditional status for the Forme Tour season.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mission Inn: Earned conditional status for the first half of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s season with his T15 with Casey Komline at Mission Inn Club and Resort in Central Florida in early January.
2019 Season
Played in six Mackenzie Tour tournaments but did not make a cut.
-
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA EAST 1: Battled John Coultas all week at Mission Inn Club and Resort, eventually finishing second, a stroke behind Coultas. Earned full status for the first half of the season. Was the only player in the field to record four under-par rounds.
