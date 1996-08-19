×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Bennett Wisner Jr
Bennett Wisner Jr

Bennett Wisner Jr

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
24
AGE
2018
Turned Pro
Loyola University Maryland 2018, Marketing
College
Baltimore, Maryland
Birthplace
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
24
AGE
2018
Turned Pro
Loyola University Maryland 2018, Marketing
College
Baltimore, Maryland
Birthplace
--
Points Rank (2019)
--
Total Points (2019)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2019)
71.25
Scoring Average (2019)

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Bennett Wisner Jr
Bennett Wisner Jr
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Bennett Wisner Jr

Full Name

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

Height

165 lbs

75 kg

Weight

August 19, 1996

Birthday

24

AGE

Baltimore, Maryland

Birthplace

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Residence

Single

Family

Loyola University Maryland 2018, Marketing

College

2018

Turned Pro

Hampstead, MD, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Forme Tour: 2019
  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020

Personal

  • Says his life changed forever when he met PGA TOUR pro Zach Johnson and got a picture with him at the 2007 RBC Heritage, Johnson fresh off his win a week earlier at the Masters. Then age 10, immediately told his dad he was done with soccer and lacrosse and wanted to be a pro golfer.
  • Recipient of the Sons of the American Revolution Outstanding Citizenship Award.
  • He and his dad are named after his great-grandfather, Bennett Chalk, who saved a man from choking and drowning.
  • Shot a course-record 63 at his home course in Hampstead, Md., with his dad on Father's Day.
  • Best friends from home are Nick Gesualdi, who was a standout football player at Cornell, and Pat McManus, who played lacrosse at Washington College in Maryland.
  • Is a die-hard Motley Crue fan and always sings its songs in his head while he's preparing to hit a shot.
  • Has worked for multiple crab shacks and tree farms.
  • Best golf memory is watching Tiger Woods win the 2012 AT&T National at Congressional CC outside Washington, D.C.
  • Always uses the same ball marker in every round.
  • Uses a ball marker that belonged to his grandmother. It is a prayer coin she held on to during her battle with cancer. She said that coin always gave her a great amount of comfort during a time of need in her life prior to her passing. He says having that coin with him provides comfort when he is on the course in uncomfortable situations.

Special Interests

  • Training my American Akita, Kobe

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 2: Shot a final-round, 4-under 68 at Mission Inn Club and Resort’s El Campeon Course in Central Florida in early March to T10 with Hojin Kang and Sean Dale. Will be conditionally exempt for the Mackenzie Tour season.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 2: Shot a final-round, 4-under 68 at Mission Inn Club and Resort’s El Campeon Course in Central Florida in early March to T10 with Hojin Kang and Sean Dale. Will be conditionally exempt for the Mackenzie Tour season.

2020 Season

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 1: Finished T21 with three others at Mission Inn Resort and Club’s El Campeon Course in Florida in early March to earn conditional status for the Forme Tour season.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mission Inn: Earned conditional status for the first half of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s season with his T15 with Casey Komline at Mission Inn Club and Resort in Central Florida in early January.

2019 Season

Played in six Mackenzie Tour tournaments but did not make a cut.

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA EAST 1: Battled John Coultas all week at Mission Inn Club and Resort, eventually finishing second, a stroke behind Coultas. Earned full status for the first half of the season. Was the only player in the field to record four under-par rounds.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • Forme Tour: 2019
  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020
  • Forme Tour: 2020
  • Forme Tour: 2021