JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2019
Additional Victories (1)
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Alpharetta Classic (LOCALiQ Series): Was a stroke out of the lead with 18 holes to play, tied with Bryson Nimmer trailing Hayden Shieh. Struggled on Friday at The GC of Georgia, shooting a final-round, even-par 72 to fall into a T7 with Mark Anguiano.
- Ohio Open: After losing in a playoff in his state open in 2019, finally won the trophy a year later with a 13-under 203 at The Weymouth Club, good for a one-shot triumph over three-time Ohio Open champion and former PGA TOUR player Bob Sowards and Kent State assistant golf coach Ryan Kip. Trailed Sowards by two shots midway through the back nine of the final round but watched Sowards struggle coming in, including a three-putt bogey on No. 18 where he caught and passed Sowards. The victory was worth $8,000.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Saw action in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule. Made the cut in all three cuts, including two top-40 showings.
-
Holcim Colombia Classic presented by Volvo: Opened with two 69s and a second-round 68 in Bucaramanga, Colombia, in mid-June before shooting a final-round, 1-over 72 to T8 with seven others.
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in seven tournaments, making three cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 59th on the points list.
-
-
2019 Season
Saw action in 11 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments after beginning the year with no status. Finished 31st on the Order of Merit. Made five cuts and posted three top 10s.
-
Banco del Pacifico Open presentado por Quito Alcaldia: Was par or better all four days in Quito, finishing with a 5-under 67 on the last day to T7 with Tom Whitney and Shad Tuten.
-
Ohio Open: Made it into a playoff in his state open on the strength of a final-round, 11-under 61 at The Weymouth Club. Lost the extra session when Stephen Gangluff successfully defended his 2018 title by making a six-foot birdie putt that he and Chad Johnson couldn't match.
-
Bupa Match Play: Went 2-1 in his two matches in the Tour’s only match-play tournament, defeating Matthew Pinizzotto and Joshua Lee before falling to eventual runner-up Rodrigo Lee.
-
Abierto de Chile 2019 presentado por VOLVO: Monday-qualified into the tournament and then held a two-shot, 54-hole lead in Santiago and maintained a share of the lead until late in the final round. Watched as John Somers took the lead late in the back nine but still had the opportunity to force overtime. Hit his second-shot approach into the par-5 18th hole, the ball coming to rest 10 feet from the pin. Never had a chance to put pressure on Somers when Somers drained a 45-foot eagle putt of his own to win by two shots. With no status, the runner-up finish ensured he would reshuffle with status into the season’s second half and earned an invitation into the next week’s 88 Abierto OSDE del Centro in Cordoba, Argentina.