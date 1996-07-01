JOINED TOUR
Personal
- Father, Rick, played basketball at Wichita State before finishing his college career as a baseball player at Austin Peay.
- Not many people know that he plays guitar.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Mexico Open: Opened 66-68 then fell down the leaderboard with a disappointing, 5-over 77 Saturday. Came back with a final-round 64 at Estrella del Mar in late-March to move into a T9 with four others.
- PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mission Inn: Had an up-and-down four rounds Mission Inn and Club’s El Campeon Course in early January. Opened with a 1-over 73 then rebounded with a 67 in the second round. Dropped back after a third-rounds 74 then turned in the low round of the event, a 66 that left him T3 with Austin Squires, two shots out of the Jeremy Gandon-Toni Hakula playoff to determine the medalist. The finish allowed him to secure exempt status for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Holcim Colombia Classic presented by Volvo: Was par or better in all four rounds in Bucaramanga, Colombia, in mid-June to T8 with seven others.
2020 Season
2019 Season
Played in eight PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events, made four cuts and enjoyed one top-10 to end his season No. 84 on the Order of Merit.
Diners Club Peru Open presentado por Volvo: Used four rounds in the 60s, including a third-round 66, to T10 in Lima with four others.
BMW Jamaica Classic: Made the third hole-in-one of the tournament (Fredrik Lindblom and John Coultas) when he aced the second hole in the final round at Cinnamon Hill GC. Shot a 67 on his way to a T32 finish.
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-USA: Enjoyed four par-or-better rounds, including an opening, 3-under 69, to secure a T9 with Patrick Cover that gave him fully-exempt status for the first half of the season.
Amateur Highlights
- Was a four-year starter at the University of Tennessee-Martin. In 2018, became only the second player to win back-to-back Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year honors, joining Murray State's Nick Newcomb (2012-13). Was also a four-time, first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference honoree.
- During his senior year of college, won four tournaments in 11 starts.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE
- PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2019
- PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020