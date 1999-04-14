Exempt status
PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2021-22)
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (0-1)
2021 Lost to Martin Laird, Austin Cook, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
National Teams
Personal
- Son of Shari and Bill and has one brother, Eli.
- Attended Westlake High School in Thousand Oaks, California.
- Studied business at Oklahoma State.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Lost in a playoff to Martin Laird at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, earning his second consecutive runner-up on TOUR. Made three eagles on the back nine (Nos. 11, 13, 15) in the third round, becoming the fifth player since 1983 to make three eagles on either the front or back nine in a round. Third-round 61 was his first career score of 61 or better on TOUR.
- U.S. Open: Earned his second top-five in a major championship in his second career major start, finishing solo-second at the September U.S. Open. Held a two-stroke lead entering the final round, his third career 54-hole lead/co-lead (fell to 1-for-3) and first in a major. Marked his second career runner-up and fourth top-10 on TOUR.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
2020 Season
Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the second consecutive season, advancing to the BMW Championship and finishing the season No. 35 in the FedExCup standings. Recorded two top-10s, highlighted by a solo-second at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and made the cut in 16 of 21 starts.
PGA Championship: In his first career major championship appearance, shot a final-round 65 to finish T4 at the PGA Championship. Led the field in Greens in Regulation Percentage (77.78%). As one of the top three players, not otherwise exempt, in the top 10 and ties, earned a 2020 U.S. Open exemption.
Rocket Mortgage Classic: Finished solo-second at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, his best result since winning the 2019 3M Open. Held a three-stroke 54-hole lead, the second 54-hole lead/co-lead of his career (first: 2019 3M Open). With 25 birdies and eagles combined through 54 holes, became the first player of the season to record 25 or more Par Breakers through 54 holes at any tournament. Made six consecutive birdies in the second round, his second career Birdie Streak of six or more (first: 6/2019 3M Open).
2019 Season
Turned professional in June and by July, earned first career PGA TOUR victory at the inaugural 3M Open. Playing on sponsor exemptions, needed just four starts for first victory, earning his PGA TOUR card at age 20. By winning, became eligible for the FedExCup Playoffs and subsequently qualified as a 2018-19 PGA TOUR Rookie. Ended the season at No. 74 in the FedExCup standings. Of eight starts (seven professional), missed just one cut, and totaled 17 rounds in the 60s.
3M Open: Playing on a sponsor exemption, claimed his first career PGA TOUR victory in his fourth start at the age of 20 years, 2 months, 23 days. Holed a 26-foot, 1-inch eagle putt from off the green on the 72nd hole to win by one over Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa. With the victory, became eligible for PGA TOUR membership through the 2020-21 season and for the 2018-19 FedExCup Playoffs. Became the seventh player to win in his fourth career start or earlier. Became the first player since Jordan Spieth at the 2013 John Deere Classic to win on TOUR before his 21st birthday. Only eight previous wins in TOUR history came at a younger age. Became the first player since Dustin Johnson at the 2018 FedEx St. Jude Classic to win by holing a shot from off the green at the 72nd hole. Became the first sponsor exemption to win since Billy Hurley III (2016 Quicken Loans National). Became the third player to win the individual title at the NCAA Championships and PGA TOUR event in the same year, joining Ben Crenshaw and Tiger Woods.
Amateur Highlights
- Played two seasons at Oklahoma State, where he was a two-time first-team All-American and two-time first-team All-Big 12 selection. Won the individual title at the 2019 NCAA Championships and the Fred Haskins Award as the nation's most outstanding player as a sophomore.