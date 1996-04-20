×
Brian Carlson

Full Name

6  ft, 2  in

188 cm

Height

190 lbs

86 kg

Weight

April 20, 1996

Birthday

25

AGE

Madison, Connecticut

Birthplace

West Palm Beach, Florida

Residence

Single

Family

Purdue University 2018, Economics

College

2018

Turned Pro

$35,341

Career Earnings

Madison, CT, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Forme Tour: 2019

Personal

  • Has a twin sister, Sarah, who is a nuclear medicine technologist.
  • Enjoys spending time in his hometown because he has been on the road since he was 18, playing golf collegiately and professionally.
  • Completed a minor in oil painting at Purdue.
  • Was a competitive skier on the Mount Snow freestyle team and was an instructor for a few years.

Special Interests

  • Skiing

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Birck Boilermaker Classic: Began the final day at the Birck Boilermaker Complex in late-July tied for 25th. Began slowly, with five consecutive pars before he reeled off four straight birdies to end his opening nine. Played the final nine in 3-under to shoot a 7-under 65 to T3 with Tee-K Kelly, Charles Huntzinger and Zach Cabra.
  • Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational: Had four under-par rounds at Bolingbrook GC in July to T10 with seven others.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

  • Birck Boilermaker Classic: Began the final day at the Birck Boilermaker Complex in late-July tied for 25th. Began slowly, with five consecutive pars before he reeled off four straight birdies to end his opening nine. Played the final nine in 3-under to shoot a 7-under 65 to T3 with Tee-K Kelly, Charles Huntzinger and Zach Cabra.
  • Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational: Had four under-par rounds at Bolingbrook GC in July to T10 with seven others.

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in eight tournaments, making six cuts and posting two top-10s. Finished the season 23rd on the points list.

  • Classic at The Club at Weston Hills (LOCALiQ Series): Put up three sub-70 rounds at The Club at Weston Hills. Shot a final-round 66 that left him at 12-under and in a T3 with MJ Maguire, Camilo Aguado and Brendon Doyle at The Club at Weston Hills.
  • The Championship at Echelon Golf Club (LOCALiQ Series): Posted three rounds in the 60s at Echelon GC, including a final-round 66 that moved him into a T7 with six others.

2019 Season

Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making seven cuts and registering two top-10 finishes, including a runner-up outing. Finished the season No. 16 on the Order of Merit to earn an exemption into the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and retain Mackenzie Tour status through 2020.

  • Canada Life Championship: Matched the Highland CC course record with a second-round 60, making nine birdies in his opening 13 holes, to enter the third round with a one-stroke lead. Finished the event in a tie for sixth alongside Blake Sattler and Jeremy Paul at 12-under.
  • Canada Life Open: Matched the best score of the tournament Thursday with an opening-round, bogey-free 63. Continued his solid play into Sunday, shooting 66 at Point Grey G&CC, thanks to a 12-foot eagle make on the final hole to place T2 with James Allenby, two shots behind winner Jake Knapp.
  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA EAST 2: Finishing T14, won a three-players-for-one playoff at the Dye’s Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass. Earned a full exemption through the first half of the Mackenzie Tour season.

Amateur Highlights

  • Won the New England Junior Championship in both 2012 and 2013.
  • Named to the All-Big 10 Conference second team in 2016.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • Forme Tour: 2019