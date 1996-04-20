|
Brian Carlson
Full Name
6 ft, 2 in
188 cm
Height
190 lbs
86 kg
Weight
April 20, 1996
Birthday
25
AGE
Madison, Connecticut
Birthplace
West Palm Beach, Florida
Residence
Single
Family
Purdue University 2018, Economics
College
2018
Turned Pro
$35,341
Career Earnings
Madison, CT, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in eight tournaments, making six cuts and posting two top-10s. Finished the season 23rd on the points list.
2019 Season
Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making seven cuts and registering two top-10 finishes, including a runner-up outing. Finished the season No. 16 on the Order of Merit to earn an exemption into the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and retain Mackenzie Tour status through 2020.
Amateur Highlights
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE