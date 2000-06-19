JOINED TOUR
Personal
- Started playing golf at age three.
- Has always played golf cross-handed. Picked up a plastic club that way when he was three and never changed his grip.
- After signing a letter of intent to attend the University of Nevada, elected to turn pro and invested his college money into commercial real estate and the stock market.
- Dad, Robert, played semi-pro hockey and later was the general manager of a junior team.
- Favorite golf memory is playing with Colin Montgomerie in a PGA TOUR Champions pro-am and then watching Montgomerie go on and win the event at Bear Mountain in Victoria, British Columbia.
- Played competitive ice hockey until he was 16.
- Has consistently participated in a hospital charity fundraising event at Cowichan GC in support of his mentor, head professional Norm Jackson.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Forme Tour Q-School-USA West 3: Was the only player in the field at The Home Course in Washington in June to post four sub-par rounds. Held a four-way share of the 36-hole lead and took a one-shot advantage through 54 holes. Played bogey-free golf on the final day, and after making nine consecutive pars to begin his round, reeled off three straight birdies to take control. Recorded a 4-under 67—tying him for low-round-of-the-week honors—allowing him to capture medalist honors by two shots over fellow Canadian Jared du Toit. Is exempt on the Forme Tour for the entire season.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
2020 Season
Three Canada Life Series top-10s led to a fifth-place finish on the points list.
Canada Life Series Championship at TPC Toronto (Canada Life Series): Came up just short on the final day at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley’s Heathlands Course. Shot a final-round 65 only to finish a stroke behind amateur winner Laurent Desmarchais. A late bogey, at No. 17, cost him. Needed to hole-out for eagle on the par-4 18th to force a playoff but could only manage a birdie.
Canada Life Series at TPC Toronto: Heathlands Course (Canada Life Series): Continued his steady play, finishing T2 with two others in Caledon, Ontario, in early September. Began the final round three shots behind a quartet of players. Moved up the leaderboard, with a 3-under 68, that included birdies at Nos. 10, 12 and 14 that temporarily gave him a share of the lead. Late bogeys, at the 15th and 16th, and two pars to finish left him a stroke short of winner Albert Pistorius.
Canada Life Series at Bear Mountain: Valley Course (Canada Life Series): On the strength of a final-round 66 in British Columbia, moved into a T6 with four others in the second event of the Canada Life Series.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE