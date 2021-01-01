JOINED TOUR
Additional Victories (1)
2018 Tennessee State Open
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational: In his Forme Tour debut, playing on a sponsor’s exemption, began the final round at Bolingbrook GC seven shots behind leader Mac Meissner. On his second stroke of the day, holed out from the fairway for eagle. Eventually cut Meissner’s lead to two before he eventually settled for a second-place finish, three shots short of Meissner. Was the only player in the field to record four consecutive sub-70 rounds, and the finish earned him a start in the next tournament.
- Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 4: Finished 4-under for the week, good for a T10 at Callaway Gardens in early April. Earned conditional Mackenzie Tour status.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
2020 Season
His three top-10s in four Canada Life Series tournaments led to a sixth-place position on the final points list.
Canada Life Series Championship at TPC Toronto (Canada Life Series): Third top-10 of the campaign came in the Series’ closing tournament. Opened with a 7-under 64 that left him two shots behind amateur Laurent Desmarchais through 18 holes. Followed with a 67-69 finish to end the event at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley’s Heathlands Course T4 with Blair Bursey, four strokes behind Desmarchais.
Canada Life Series at TPC Toronto: Heathlands Course (Canada Life Series): Picked up his second Canada Life Series top-10 of the campaign when he T9 in early September in Caledon, Ontario.
Canada Life Series at Bear Mountain: Valley Course (Canada Life Series): Began the final round well outside the top 10 but turned in a 7-under 64 on the last day to move into a T2 with Albert Pistorius, a distant eight shots behind winner Yi Cao in the Canada Life Series’ second tournament. His 64, the best score of the week, earned him a cash bonus that came courtesy of a consortium of current and former PGA TOUR players from Canada.
Amateur Highlights
- Won the 2018 Tennessee State Open at The Grove, posting rounds of 65-68 over his final 36 holes in the 54-hole event to coast past Lipscomb University's Eric Ansett by six shots.
- Played in four 2019 Mackenzie Tour events, making one cut. Shot eight of his 10 rounds under-par.
- Reached as high as No. 24 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.
- Won the 2018 Grant Clements Memorial Tournament at New Zealand’s Mount Maunganui GC, finishing regulation tied with Matthew Mclean then prevailing in a playoff.
- In Argentina, at Los Lagartos CC, picked up a victory at the Juan Carlos Tailhade Tournament International Cup. Shot a final-round 66 to edge Brazil’s Herik Machado by two shots.
- Played in the 2018 and 2019 RBC Canadian Opens, missing the cut in both.
- Was an All-Conference USA first-team selection in 2017 after transferring from Division II St. Leo. As a junior at St. Leo, was a Ping third-team All-American pick and a CoSIDA academic All-American as well as a member of the Ping Division II All-South Region team.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE