Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 11-40 and Ties QT (thru 2020)
Personal
- Was college teammates at Vanderbilt with current PGA TOUR player Will Gordon.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Carded rounds of 70-67-70-67 to finish the week T2 at 10-under 274 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.
- Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass: Carded three rounds in the 60s en route to a solo-eighth finish at the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Veritex Bank Championship: Claimed a share of the 36-hole lead and a three-stroke 54-hole lead at the Veritex Bank Championship before going on to finish runner-up at 22-under to Tyson Alexander at one stroke back.
2020 Season
2019 Season
Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making nine cuts and registering two top-10 finishes. Ended the season No. 27 on the Order of Merit to retain Mackenzie Tour status through the 2020 season.
Mackenzie Investments Open: Made seven birdies during his third round at Elm Ridge CC and holed out from the fairway for eagle on hole No. 5 on his way to a 65, the fourth-lowest round of the day. Wound up in a T7 with five others after a final-round 70.
Lethbridge Paradise Canyon Open: Made 11 birdies in a 22-hole span, finishing his weather-delayed second round Saturday morning before heading out and firing a third-round 64 in the afternoon. Finished the event with a 68 to finish T7.
2018 Season
Earned Mackenzie Tour status by finishing T9 at the Qualifying Tournament at TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course in Florida.
Mackenzie Investments Open presented by Jaguar Laval: Played the first 36 holes of the tournament bogey-free on his way to a T5 finish. Through the event, only made three bogeys and played three rounds in the 60s for his best Mackenzie Tour performance of the season.
Windsor Championship: In only his second career Mackenzie Tour start, opened with a course-record-tying, 9-under 62 and held a share of the 18-hole lead. Began his Sunday three shots off the lead and made five birdies and an eagle through his first seven holes. At one point held a share of the lead after an eagle on the par-4 15th. Finished par-bogey-bogey to eventually fall into a T6 with Carter Jenkins, four shots shy of winner Mark Anguiano.
Amateur Highlights
- Turned in the fourth-lowest stroke average in Vanderbilt history when he averaged 70.26 strokes per round during his senior year of 2017-18. Earned Southeastern Conference Player of the Year honors and was an All-SEC first-team selection. Earned first-team All-American honors that season, as well.
- At the 2017 Players Amateur in South Carolina, finished T3 after holding a share of the lead going into the final round.
- Was a third-team All-American as a junior, in 2017.
- Was the 2018 SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year.
- Reached the semifinals of the 2017 U.S. Amateur at Riviera CC. Lost to Doug Ghim, 2 and 1.