Theo Humphrey
Theo Humphrey

Theo Humphrey

United StatesUnited States
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
180 lbs
81 kg
Weight
25
AGE
Vanderbilt University (2018, Economics)
College
Chicago, Illinois
Birthplace
51
The 25 Rank
864
Official Points
Top 10 Finishes3
Top 10 Finishes
70.72
Scoring Average

Odds

Performance
RESULTS

Exempt status

  • Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 11-40 and Ties QT (thru 2020)

Personal

  • Was college teammates at Vanderbilt with current PGA TOUR player Will Gordon.

Special Interests

  • Fitness

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Carded rounds of 70-67-70-67 to finish the week T2 at 10-under 274 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.
  • Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass: Carded three rounds in the 60s en route to a solo-eighth finish at the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

  • Veritex Bank Championship: Claimed a share of the 36-hole lead and a three-stroke 54-hole lead at the Veritex Bank Championship before going on to finish runner-up at 22-under to Tyson Alexander at one stroke back.

2020 Season

  • Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Carded rounds of 70-67-70-67 to finish the week T2 at 10-under 274 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.
  • Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass: Carded three rounds in the 60s en route to a solo-eighth finish at the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass.

2019 Season

Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making nine cuts and registering two top-10 finishes. Ended the season No. 27 on the Order of Merit to retain Mackenzie Tour status through the 2020 season.

  • Mackenzie Investments Open: Made seven birdies during his third round at Elm Ridge CC and holed out from the fairway for eagle on hole No. 5 on his way to a 65, the fourth-lowest round of the day. Wound up in a T7 with five others after a final-round 70.
  • Lethbridge Paradise Canyon Open: Made 11 birdies in a 22-hole span, finishing his weather-delayed second round Saturday morning before heading out and firing a third-round 64 in the afternoon. Finished the event with a 68 to finish T7.

2018 Season

Earned Mackenzie Tour status by finishing T9 at the Qualifying Tournament at TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course in Florida.

  • Mackenzie Investments Open presented by Jaguar Laval: Played the first 36 holes of the tournament bogey-free on his way to a T5 finish. Through the event, only made three bogeys and played three rounds in the 60s for his best Mackenzie Tour performance of the season.
  • Windsor Championship: In only his second career Mackenzie Tour start, opened with a course-record-tying, 9-under 62 and held a share of the 18-hole lead. Began his Sunday three shots off the lead and made five birdies and an eagle through his first seven holes. At one point held a share of the lead after an eagle on the par-4 15th. Finished par-bogey-bogey to eventually fall into a T6 with Carter Jenkins, four shots shy of winner Mark Anguiano.

Amateur Highlights

  • Turned in the fourth-lowest stroke average in Vanderbilt history when he averaged 70.26 strokes per round during his senior year of 2017-18. Earned Southeastern Conference Player of the Year honors and was an All-SEC first-team selection. Earned first-team All-American honors that season, as well.
  • At the 2017 Players Amateur in South Carolina, finished T3 after holding a share of the lead going into the final round.
  • Was a third-team All-American as a junior, in 2017.
  • Was the 2018 SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year.
  • Reached the semifinals of the 2017 U.S. Amateur at Riviera CC. Lost to Doug Ghim, 2 and 1.