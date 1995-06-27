×
John Clare
John Clare

John Clare

United StatesUnited States
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
145 lbs
66 kg
Weight
26
AGE
2017
Turned Pro
Le Moyne College 2017, Criminology
College
Syracuse, New York
Birthplace
Performance
RESULTS

John Clare
John Clare
United StatesUnited States
John Clare

Full Name

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

Height

145 lbs

66 kg

Weight

June 27, 1995

Birthday

26

AGE

Syracuse, New York

Birthplace

Tampa, Florida

Residence

Single

Family

Le Moyne College 2017, Criminology

College

2017

Turned Pro

$1,798

Career Earnings

Camillus, NY, United States

City Plays From

  PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020
  Forme Tour: 2021

Special Interests

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 2: Began the final round at Mission Inn Club and Resort’s El Campeon Course outside of the top six but went out on the final day and shot a 6-under 66 to T4 with Jake Scott and amateur Saptak Talwar, securing the final full playing spots for the first half of the Mackenzie Tour season. Was par or better all four days.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Saw action in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule. Made one of three cuts and turned in a top-25 performance.

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 2: Began the final round at Mission Inn Club and Resort’s El Campeon Course outside of the top six but went out on the final day and shot a 6-under 66 to T4 with Jake Scott and amateur Saptak Talwar, securing the final full playing spots for the first half of the Mackenzie Tour season. Was par or better all four days.

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in five tournaments and making two cuts. Finished the season 136th on the points list.

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mission Inn: Finished T8 at Mission Inn Resort and Club’s El Campeon Course to avoid a playoff for the final exempt spot for the first half of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s season.

Amateur Highlights

  • Was named 2017 LeMoyne College Athlete of the Year.
  • Was a two-time NCAA Division 2 All-American (2016 and 2017).

  PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020
  Forme Tour: 2021