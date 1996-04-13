Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Tournament Winners (thru 2021)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2020 El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA
PGA Tour China Series Victories (1)
Additional Victories (2)
-
2016 North Carolina Open
-
2017 North Carolina Open
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)
-
2020 Defeated Paul Barjon, Chad Ramey, El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA
(1-0)
-
2019 Defeated Yuwa Kosaihira, Haikou Championship
Personal
- Received the Ben Dyer Memorial Golf Scholarship to attend college at Maryland.
- Three-time All-Big Ten golfer.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA: Earned his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA defeating Chad Ramey and Paul Barjon on the first playoff hole. Erased a five-stroke deficit on Sunday, finishing the week at 12-under 276. On the 72nd hole, converted an up-and-down after for par after hitting his ball into a hazard over the 18th green.
- LECOM Suncoast Classic: Birdied two of his final four holes to finish T4 at 20-under 268 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic.
Career Highlights
2020 Season
-
El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA: Earned his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA defeating Chad Ramey and Paul Barjon on the first playoff hole. Erased a five-stroke deficit on Sunday, finishing the week at 12-under 276. On the 72nd hole, converted an up-and-down after for par after hitting his ball into a hazard over the 18th green.
-
LECOM Suncoast Classic: Birdied two of his final four holes to finish T4 at 20-under 268 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic.
2019 Season
Starting the season with only conditional status, he Monday-qualified into the season-opening event in Chongqing, finishing third, and went on to earn Korn Ferry Tour status by finishing third on the Order of Merit. Had a breakthrough win in Haikou to earn full PGA TOUR Series-China status for the remainder of the season. Recorded three additional top-10s including a runner-up finish to round out his rookie season.
-
Dongguan Open: Continued his streak of good results by adding his fifth top-10 of the season, at the weather-shortened tournament at Mission Hills GC. Fired back-to-back 68s but it wasn’t enough to catch good friend and roommate Joey Lane, who won the tournament. Settled for a T7 finish with three others.
-
Guangzhou Open: At the 36-hole, weather-affected Guangzhou Open, carded back-to-back, 3-under 66s to T3 with five other players.
-
Huangshan Championship: Moved to No. 1 on the Order of Merit after his runner-up finish at Hidden Tiger GC. Put himself in a great position to win his second PGA TOUR Series-China event of the season but failed to keep the momentum going Sunday. Fired an impressive, opening-round, 7-under 65, followed by a 68 to hold a four-shot lead going into the third and final round in the weather-shortened event. However, a final-round 73 left him at 10-under, two shots behind champion Zhengkai Bai of China.
-
Haikou Championship: Earned full PGA TOUR Series-China membership after winning in Haikou. Set the 54-hole lead at 10-under after opening rounds of 68-75-69. A final-round, bogey-free, 6-under 66, matched by Japan’s Yuwa Kosaihira, resulted in a playoff. It was a quick overtime session as he won on the first playoff hole with a birdie, while Kosaihira made a double bogey after hitting his tee shot onto the cart path and into the bushes.
-
Chongqing Championship: In his PGA TOUR Series-China debut, shot four under-par rounds at Poly GC, including a second-round 66 to finish alone in third, a shot out of the Taihei Sato-Yanwei Liu playoff that Sato won. Seemingly fell out of contention with bogeys on three of the first six holes of his final round. Put on a late rally. At 1-over for the day, he birdied four of his final five holes (he made par at No. 17) to finish at 17-under.
-
China QT #2-Foison Golf Club: Qualified for PGA TOUR Series-China as a conditional member, finishing T22 at the event at Foison GC.
Amateur Highlights
- Won the North Carolina Open two years in a row, starting in 2016, while he was still attending the University of Maryland. Was an All-Big Ten first-team selection in 2016 and a second-team pick in 2015 and 2018. Became the first Maryland golfer to receive four consecutive individual NCAA invitations Won two tournaments for the Terrapins during his four years in College Park.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE