Additional Victories (1)
2020 Classic at The Club at Weston Hills (LOCALiQ Series)
Personal
- Enjoys hockey and bowling.
- Originally wanted to pursue professional hockey before changing his focus to golf during senior year in high school.
- Worked as a package delivery service driver helper for two years, ending in 2015.
- Volunteered as a food packager at Feed My Starving Children.
Special Interests
- Fishing, music, stock market
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational: Began the final round six shots behind 54-hole leader Mac Meissner. Never was able to put any serious pressure on Meissner, his last birdie of the tournament coming at No. 7. Made a late double bogey, on No. 15, to shoot an even-par 72 that left him T4 with Jake Scott.
-
Auburn University Club Invitational: Had the low score of the day in the final round, tying him for low round of the tournament, as well, as he fired a 10-under 62 to record his first top-10 of the season. Played his final 25 holes at Auburn University Club in early July bogey-free and moved up 17 spots on the leaderboard on the final day, into a T3 with four others.
2020 Season
Saved his best for late in the season, with a win outside Fort Lauderdale. Played in an additional seven LOCALiQ Series tournaments and eventually finished seventh on the final points list. In his PGA TOUR debut, missed the cut in Puerto Rico.
-
Classic at The Club at Weston Hills (LOCALiQ Series): Fired three consecutive 67s at The Club at Weston Hills in early October to come from behind on the final day to win by two strokes over Andreas Halvorsen. Began the final round trailing by three shots and was only even-par through his first eight holes. Made a 25-foot birdie putt from just off the green on No. 9, a birdie that propelled him over his final nine holes. Made three more birdies, including the 10-foot putt at No. 16 that ultimately gave him a lead he wouldn’t relinquish. With a one-shot lead on the par-5 18th, laid up and then hit his third-shot approach to six feet from the pin. Made that for birdie, earning 500 points for the title. In addition, pocketed $20,000, an additional $4,000 more than the traditional winner’s share because of an elevated purse.
2019 Season
Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making six cuts and registering two top-10 finishes. Ended the season No. 36 on the Order of Merit to retain Mackenzie Tour status through the 2020 season.
-
Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos CBM Aggregates: Holed out from the fairway on the 12th hole Sunday and followed it up with two more birdies to sign for a 69, his fourth sub-70 round of the week at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. Finished the week T7.
-
Lethbridge Paradise Canyon Open: Carded a second-round, bogey-free 62, never going more than a three-hole stretch without making birdie. Fired 68 in each of his other three rounds to finish T3, his best Mackenzie Tour finish to date.
2018 Season
Made five cuts in 11 Mackenzie Tour starts, including two top-25 finishes, ending the year in 66th spot on the Order of Merit.
-
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA EAST 1: Qualified for the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada with a T2 finish at Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Shot a final-round 67 to gain fully exempt status on Tour.
Amateur Highlights
- Spent the 2014-15 season at Cardinal Stritch College, where he was named an NAIA All-American, winning six tournaments. Transferred the University of Minnesota to complete his college career, beginning in the 2015-16 season.
- Was a 2017 Ping All-Midwest Region selection after recording the fourth-best scoring average in Minnesota golf history, at 71.79.