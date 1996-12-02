×
Matt Hutchins
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
72.25
Scoring Average

Performance
RESULTS

Personal

  • Began playing golf at age 12 when his family joined Charter Oak CC in Hudson, Mass.
  • Was a gold medalist in golf as a United Partner with a Special Olympics participant.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in eight tournaments, making six cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 57th on the points list.

  • The Championship at Echelon Golf Club (LOCALiQ Series): Three rounds in the 60s resulted in a T7 with six others at Echelon GC in mid-August, four shots behind winner Bryson Nimmer.

2019 Season

Played in 13 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events, made eight cuts and posted three top-25s to finish No. 74 on the Order of Merit.

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Brazil: Opened with three under-par rounds at the Olympic GC and then finished with an even-par 71 to finish third and earn fully-exempt status for the first half of the season.

2018 Season

Made his PGA TOUR debut in Mexico but missed the cut at the Mayakoba Golf Classic after getting into the tournament via the Monday qualifier.

Amateur Highlights

  • Won the 2016 Maine Match Play Championship at Brunswick GC, winning five consecutive matches on his way to the title.
  • Won the 2016 Maine Amateur with rounds of 72-67-65 at the York Golf and Tennis Club in York, defeating three-time champion Ricky Jones by six shots.