|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in eight tournaments, making six cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 57th on the points list.
2019 Season
Played in 13 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events, made eight cuts and posted three top-25s to finish No. 74 on the Order of Merit.
2018 Season
Made his PGA TOUR debut in Mexico but missed the cut at the Mayakoba Golf Classic after getting into the tournament via the Monday qualifier.
Amateur Highlights