|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Ben Cook
Full Name
6 ft, 2 in
188 cm
Height
195 lbs
88 kg
Weight
September 29, 1993
Birthday
27
AGE
Grand Rapids, Michigan
Birthplace
Caledonia, Michigan
Residence
Single
Family
Ferris State University 2017
College
2017
Turned Pro
$60,019
Career Earnings
Caledonia, MI, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season 14th on the final Points List after appearing in four tournaments, making the cut in all of them and recording three top-10s. Also made two PGA TOUR starts.
2020 Season
2018 Season
Earned PGA TOUR Latinoamérica conditional status with a T16 finish at the U.S. Q-School, where he was tied for the lead entering the final round.
Amateur Highlights
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE