×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Ben Cook
Ben Cook

Ben Cook

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
6  ft, 2  in
188 cm
Height
195 lbs
88 kg
Weight
27
AGE
2017
Turned Pro
Ferris State University 2017
College
Grand Rapids, Michigan
Birthplace
6  ft, 2  in
188 cm
Height
195 lbs
88 kg
Weight
27
AGE
2017
Turned Pro
Ferris State University 2017
College
Grand Rapids, Michigan
Birthplace
15
Points Rank
373
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes3
Top 10 Finishes
69.50
Scoring Average

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Ben Cook
Ben Cook
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Ben Cook

Full Name

6  ft, 2  in

188 cm

Height

195 lbs

88 kg

Weight

September 29, 1993

Birthday

27

AGE

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Birthplace

Caledonia, Michigan

Residence

Single

Family

Ferris State University 2017

College

2017

Turned Pro

$60,019

Career Earnings

Caledonia, MI, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020

Personal

  • Not many people know he used to play soccer.
  • Favorite golf course he has played is Bay Hill Club, site of the PGA TOUR's Arnold Palmer Invitational. Favorite teams to follow are those from Michigan State.
  • "The Sandlot" is his favorite movie, and "The Office" is his favorite TV show.
  • Would like to trade places for a day with Justin Thomas to experience what it is like to play on TOUR. His father, Phil Mickelson and Arnold Palmer would round out his dream foursome.
  • If not a professional golfer, he would be a college golf coach.

Special Interests

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Mexico Open: Opened 66-67 in Mazatlan and was a stroke off the lead held by Alvaro Ortiz. Stayed in the hunt on the weekend at Estrella del Mar, firing rounds of 71-68 to T4 with Rodrigo Lee. It was not only his best finish in his 10th career start, it was his first top-10.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mission Inn: Earned conditional status for the first half of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s season with his T18 with three others at Mission Inn Club and Resort in Central Florida in early January.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season 14th on the final Points List after appearing in four tournaments, making the cut in all of them and recording three top-10s. Also made two PGA TOUR starts.

  • Bupa Championship presented by Volvo: Held a three-shot, 36-hole lead at PGA Riviera Maya in late-July and was only one stroke behind third-round leader Andrew Alligood. Weekend rounds in Mexico of 76-73 left him T4 with Alligood.
  • The Club at Weston Hills Open: Had a solid weekend in June at The Club at Weston Hills, with rounds of 66-67 over his final 36 holes to T7 with Nicolo Galletti and Andy Spencer.

2020 Season

  • Mexico Open: Opened 66-67 in Mazatlan and was a stroke off the lead held by Alvaro Ortiz. Stayed in the hunt on the weekend at Estrella del Mar, firing rounds of 71-68 to T4 with Rodrigo Lee. It was not only his best finish in his 10th career start, it was his first top-10.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mission Inn: Earned conditional status for the first half of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s season with his T18 with three others at Mission Inn Club and Resort in Central Florida in early January.

2018 Season

Earned PGA TOUR Latinoamérica conditional status with a T16 finish at the U.S. Q-School, where he was tied for the lead entering the final round.

Amateur Highlights

  • Named a 2017 and 2015 Division II All-American at Ferris State University. During his final season as a senior, compiled eight top-10s, including a victory at the Kyle Ryman Invitational. Named Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year in 2014-15.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020