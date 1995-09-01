|
Peyton White
Full Name
6 ft, 3 in
191 cm
Height
190 lbs
86 kg
Weight
September 01, 1995
Birthday
25
AGE
Richmond, Virginia
Birthplace
Davidson, North Carolina
Residence
Single
Family
Ohio University 2017, Finance
College
2017
Turned Pro
$34,788
Career Earnings
Charlotte, NC, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in five tournaments and making two cuts. Finished the season 89th on the points list.
2019 Season
Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making nine cuts and registering three top-25s. Ended the season No. 55 on the Order of Merit to retain membership status.
2018 Season
Earned exempt status for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season with a T4 finish at the U.S. Q-School in Florida. Played in 12 events, making the cut in half of those appearances. Did not retain his playing privileges after finishing the season 102nd on the final Order of Merit.
2017 Season
Starting his career as a professional in June, shot rounds of 67-65-65 to finish at 13-under, good for a three-stroke win at the Monroe Invitational on the GPro Tour.
Amateur Highlights
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE