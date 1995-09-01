×
Peyton White
Peyton White

Peyton White

United StatesUnited States
6  ft, 3  in
191 cm
JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2018

Personal

  • After college, worked as an intern at JP Morgan Chase & Co.
  • Favorite place is Aruba because he vacationed there with his family when he was younger.
  • Grew up mainly playing baseball.
  • Favorite athlete is Luke Kuechly of the Carolina Panthers.

Special Interests

  • Fishing, wakeboarding

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club: With Alexandre Fuchs, took a share of the 54-hole at the Forme Tour’s inaugural event outside Athens, Georgia. Never got any momentum going following his 68-68-68 start. Closed with a 1-under 71 to T5 with Alex Smalley, Carter Jenkins and Clay Feagler.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

  • L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club: With Alexandre Fuchs, took a share of the 54-hole at the Forme Tour’s inaugural event outside Athens, Georgia. Never got any momentum going following his 68-68-68 start. Closed with a 1-under 71 to T5 with Alex Smalley, Carter Jenkins and Clay Feagler.

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in five tournaments and making two cuts. Finished the season 89th on the points list.

2019 Season

Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making nine cuts and registering three top-25s. Ended the season No. 55 on the Order of Merit to retain membership status.

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA EAST 1: Survived a five-player sudden-death playoff to earn one of the final three fully-exempt positions for the first half of the season. Finished T12 on the strength of a final-round 68 that moved him up 10 positions on the leaderboard on the final day.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-USA: Earned conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamerica status in January in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. Finished T29 with three others at Mission Inn.

2018 Season

Earned exempt status for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season with a T4 finish at the U.S. Q-School in Florida. Played in 12 events, making the cut in half of those appearances. Did not retain his playing privileges after finishing the season 102nd on the final Order of Merit.

2017 Season

Starting his career as a professional in June, shot rounds of 67-65-65 to finish at 13-under, good for a three-stroke win at the Monroe Invitational on the GPro Tour.

Amateur Highlights

  • Played college golf at Ohio University, where he was an All-America Scholar for his final two seasons. As a senior, also earned first-team All-Mid-American Conference honors. Had two collegiate wins–at the 2017 Mission Inn Spring Spectacular and the 201

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2019